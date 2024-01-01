App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Mobile Marketing Software - Bermuda
Through mobile marketing software, businesses can strategize, execute, and oversee a variety of marketing initiatives aimed at smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices across mobile web browsers, applications, and advertising platforms. Various industries such as retail, dining, travel, and entertainment leverage these tools to captivate mobile audiences with offers, discounts, and surveys. With the capability to gather user data like browsing history and location, mobile marketing software facilitates tailored and timely engagements with both existing and prospective customers. This swift interaction often results in swift sales generation or subscriber acquisition, as customers can promptly respond via their mobile devices. Integrating these software solutions with email marketing and proactive notification tools enables marketing teams to amplify their presence throughout campaigns.
Submit New App
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is the outbound phone and sms sales solution built to drive more conversations so B2C brands can hit their growth goals way faster. 100+ leading brands including SoFi, Ro, Angi, The Farmer's Dog, Fidelity Life, Career Karma and AAA use Regal.io to proactively engage their customers in real-...
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
Attentive
attentive.com
Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
Unleash the True Power of Retention Marketing with the World's First, Fully Automated and Customizable Platform using RFM Segmentation. With over a decade of expertise, Patch has developed a top-of-the-line customer retention platform that helps Shopify brands increase their customer lifetime value ...
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform ...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
monetag
monetag.com
Monetag is a platform for monetization of desktop, mobile web and in-app audiences, remnant ad inventory, and social traffic with access to worldwide advertisers and high revenue-oriented tools.
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is communications software for businesses and developers. We offer SMS, MMS, Voice, Online Mail, Email and Fax — to help you talk to the people who matter. ClickSend is powered by our talented team of 100+ people who work in Australia, The Philippines, England, America, Vietnam and beyon...
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides solutions that unify user measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels, and deliver a seamless customer experience no matter where the user comes from. The introduction of mobile has divided today’s businesses, causing inaccurate attribution and links that don’t work...
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room and privacy preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing ...
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
Boingnet
boingnet.com
Boingnet is a Direct Marketing Automation platform for direct mail marketers, agencies and printers. Boingnet marketers develop powerful multi-channel with Personalized URLs (pURLs) that track response, personalize web and email channels and integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms. Our...
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
Appcues
appcues.com
Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better ins...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
Mobiz is a all-in-one text marketing solution that helps businesses grow their subscribers and deliver 1:1 personalized shopping experiences at scale. Take advantage of personalized picture text messaging and sales pages, to capture the highest open rates and conversions. Leverage advanced campaign ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boas...
Airbridge
airbridge.io
Airbridge is a unified measurement solution featuring Mobile Measurement (MMP), Multi-touch Attribution (MTA), Incrementality, and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) packed into a single unified dashboard – helping marketers to discover and maximize their true sources of growth while empowering them with ...
Airship
airship.com
Mobile app customers are 3x more valuable than non-app customers on average. Airship, the mobile app experience company, enables brands to capture that value. Airship App Experience Platform The Airship platform provides an end-to-end solution for capturing value across the entire customer app lifec...
Nurture Boss
nurtureboss.io
Nurture Boss is the first AMN (automated mobile nurturing) tool for multifamily. Powerful integrations with the most widely used multifamily CRM’s and property management software enable their clients to nurture their leads with customized and personalized landing pages. Nurture Boss clients see 3x ...
Appnext
appnext.com
Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 6.5B daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users’ daily mobile journey. Through its dir...
Reteno
reteno.com
Reteno is a user engagement platform for app-first businesses. Reteno’s features help reduce customer churn and get the most out of your marketing communications. Reteno makes it easy to manage campaigns via Mobile and Web Push, In-App, App Inbox, Email, SMS, and instant messengers. The platform all...
Apester
apester.com
Supercharge your marketing and funnel with interactive content experiences that generate more leads, engage and convert users, and boost retention.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...
Sakari
sakari.io
Sakari is a bulk text messaging service for sending announcements, reminders, alerts, confirmations and marketing campaigns.
Foursquare
location.foursquare.com
Factual is a location data company that helps marketers and their organizations use location to better understand, reach and engage consumers. Location data is key to driving smarter business decisions for marketers and brands. Our world is now mobile, computing is everywhere, and the power of locat...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial is a true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies and transform the way they work. Designed with a customer-centric approach, Cordial combines advanced data flexibility with sophisticated adaptive automations and cutting edge AI to ideate, test, a...