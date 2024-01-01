App store for web apps
Top Mobile E-Commerce Software - Armenia
Mobile e-commerce (m-commerce) software enables companies to enhance the shopping experience for consumers who prefer using mobile devices. E-commerce businesses utilize this software to develop custom mobile apps tailored to their industry and target audience. Primarily used by e-commerce professionals and occasionally by marketing teams, m-commerce software ensures that apps adhere to the company's branding guidelines. It's important to distinguish this software from mobile versions of e-commerce platforms. M-commerce software should allow users to create new apps, not just modify existing ones. To qualify for this category, mobile development software must include specific e-commerce functionalities.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, ...
AppMySite
appmysite.com
Create an app with the most powerful mobile app builder. AppMySite makes app development easy. Build premium native mobile apps for both Android & iOS without writing a single line of code.
Builder.ai
builder.ai
Now you can order an app, like you order pizza. Then we produce your custom app, using the kind of assembly line used to build cars. Gartner® called this new way to build software, “Visionary”. What Builder.ai offers you: 1. A guaranteed price and accurate timings, upfront 2. No limits on what you c...
Shopney
shopney.co
Shopney is the best mobile app builder for Shopify and Shopify Plus brands. With its easy drag-n-drop design editor, you can convert your Shopify store into iOS & Android mobile apps. It has unique features like theme options and in-app chat. So, you can make sure your mobile app is on-brand and dri...
nandbox
nandbox.com
nandbox app builder is the ONLY native app builder in the market. nandbox has been dedicated to offering the most advanced app builder on the market, with hundreds of features installed with a click of a button. Create Android and iOS native apps without any coding background. Join over 12,000 satis...
Plobal Apps
plobalapps.com
Plobal Apps is a comprehensive AI-powered mobile commerce platform, which enables online stores to scale mobile revenues, increase conversions and boost retention using fully native mobile apps. We believe in automating the entire mobile commerce using cutting-edge technologies including artificial ...
Mowico
mowico.com
A no-code Mobile App Builder that converts your eCommerce businesses into mobile app in three steps, within an hour; without any coding knowledge!
JMango360
jmango360.com
We enable mobile growth for e-commerce companies. We offer Native apps, App marketing and custom app development. People spent 90% of their 'Mobile Time' in Apps. This has changed the way customer look at mobile shopping. They want fast, frictionless and amazing mobile experiences. With only a mobil...
Tapcart
tapcart.com
Tapcart turns Shopify sites into beautiful mobile apps. With just a few clicks, you can build a custom app with different product grids with search functionality. Send push notifications to your customers with your own set of triggers and messages.
Builderfly
builderfly.com
Start selling online and Grow your business with Builderfly - Top Ecommerce Platform. Builderfly helps you to Build, Market and Grow your Business. Register Today!