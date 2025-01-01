Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Companies utilize mobile attribution platforms to identify the origins of mobile app installations, encompassing campaigns, partners, and channels involved. This software discerns where users initially encounter an app and employs various identifiers to assess the app's journey from pre-installation to post-installation. In contrast to general attribution software, which relies on pixels and cookies to gauge the impact of actions and touchpoints across marketing and sales endeavors, mobile attribution software concentrates specifically on the methods driving individual app installations. Given that mobile apps operate independently from cookies, mobile attribution software relies on alternative identifiers such as IP addresses, device IDs, device types, browsers, and operating systems. Many providers of mobile attribution software emphasize "people-based" attribution, broadening the attribution scope by amalgamating all user interactions and conversions, irrespective of their source.
Submit New App
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides tools for user measurement and deep linking across devices, improving customer experiences and campaign attribution.
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx enhances Meta ad management for e-commerce by optimizing ad performance, targeting, creatives, and automation.
Adjust
adjust.com
Adjust is a measurement and analytics suite that helps businesses optimize mobile app performance through user behavior insights and marketing effectiveness tracking.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.
Airbridge
airbridge.io
Airbridge is a mobile measurement platform that provides attribution, analytics, and audience management tools for optimizing app growth and marketing effectiveness.
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer is a mobile attribution and analytics platform that helps marketers optimize user acquisition and retention through data insights and privacy protection.
Tenjin
tenjin.com
Tenjin helps mobile app developers track performance metrics, ad revenue, and marketing effectiveness with integrated analytics and data processing.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Singular
singular.net
Singular is a marketing analytics platform that tracks user behavior, measures ROI, and integrates data from various channels for campaign optimization and fraud prevention.
Kochava
kochava.com
Kochava is an analytics platform that helps marketers optimize mobile app performance through real-time data insights, segmenting, and campaign tracking across multiple platforms.
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is an attribution platform that provides accurate insights into ad performance, helping businesses optimize their marketing strategies based on real-time data.
Tapstream
app.taps.io
Tapstream is a marketing dashboard that helps app developers track user acquisition, retention, and campaign performance across different channels.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.