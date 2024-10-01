Top MLOps Platforms - Cape Verde

App store for web apps
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Bring your data into the era of AI. Reshape how everyone accesses, manages, and acts on data and insights by connecting every data source and analytics service together—on a single, AI-powered platform.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform that allows users to build and utilize AI applications. The platform provides the ability to train and fine-tune models, as well as automate tasks using LLMs (Labelbox Machine Learning Models). In terms of functionality, Labelbox utilizes cookies to enhance th...
Scale AI
scale.com
Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
Log, organize, compare, register, and share all your ML model metadata in a single place. - Automate and standardize as your modeling team grows - Collaborate on models and results with your team and across the org - Use hosted, deploy on-premises or in a private cloud. Integrate with any MLOps sta...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improv...
Replicate
replicate.com
Run AI with an API. Run and fine-tune open-source models. Deploy custom models at scale. All with one line of code.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
Openlayer
openlayer.com
Openlayer is an evaluation workspace for AI. Startups and Fortune 500s alike use Openlayer to run tests, track and version models, and monitor production requests. The most advanced platform for building high-quality, trustworthy models from the ground up.
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible infrastructure. An NVIDIA Elite Cloud Solutions Provider for Compute and Visualization, CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases -...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Kognic
kognic.com
Kognic | Best-in-class sensor fusion solution for ADAS/AD. The dataset management platform helping global enterprises assemble efficient ground-truth data pipelines for sensor-fusion. Kognic provides the data platform accelerating machine learning for performance-critical applications. Our proven M...
VESSL AI
vessl.ai
Build, train, and deploy models faster at scale with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Turn your local analytics scripts into powerful data-driven applications! UbiOps is an easy-to-use deployment and serving layer for your data science, AI & ML code. It turns your Python & R models and scripts into live web services, allowing you to use them from anywhere at any time. From simple da...
Verta
verta.ai
Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, current...
Bria
bria.ai
BRIA.ai is a Visual Generative AI platform known for its proprietary Generative AI technology. It helps in creating customized visual content at scale. The platform is designed for diverse applications, including usage by artists and start-ups. The platform has been built with a focus on responsibl...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Rasgo
rasgoml.com
Rasgo brings the power of GPT to your enterprise data warehouse. Our GPT-orchestrated agents develop analytical strategies to discover insights and contextualize your enterprise data by identifying key facts, outliers, and important trends - all without a human in the loop. Business users can ask q...
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop has all the tools you need to create AI models, all in one platform. Skip the coding step and deliver intelligent solutions faster than previously possible. Analysts, data scientists, and engineers choose Modelshop to rapidly scale their models as software applications. Modelshop empowers...
Kolena
kolena.com
Kolena is an ML testing platform that allows ML teams to rigorously test their model behavior. With Kolena, ML teams can identify and track failure modes to help engineering, leadership, and customers better understand model performance and identify gaps.
Superwise
superwise.ai
As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier org...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
The PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (the Engine) is a Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) platform that empowers everyone, even novice users, to affordably build high-performance ML applications in minutes or hours, not weeks or months - no coding required. The easy-to-use connected toolchain ...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak is a fully managed, accessible, and reliable AI Platform that allows AI practitioners to transform and store data, build, train, and deploy their AI applications, and then monitor their entire pipeline, all in a single platform. Qwak's pay-as-you-go pricing model makes it easy to deliver resul...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
Datature
datature.io
Datature is an all-in-one vision AI platform designed to streamline the processes involved in managing datasets, annotating, training, and deploying computer vision models. Suitable for enterprises, high-growth companies, early-stage startups, researchers and academia, this tool does not require co...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
Statsig
statsig.com
Statsig is the leading product experimentation platform that helps businesses use data to ship fast and build better products. Companies like Microsoft, Figma, Notion, Flipkart, Eventbrite, Ancestry, Headspace, and Univision use Statsig to manage feature rollouts, automate experiments, and make deci...
ZenML
zenml.io
ZenML is an extensible, open-source MLOps framework for creating portable, production-ready MLOps pipelines. It's built for data scientists, ML Engineers, and MLOps Developers to collaborate as they develop to production. ZenML has simple, flexible syntax, is cloud- and tool-agnostic, and has interf...
TruEra
truera.com
TruEra provides AI Quality solutions to help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve model quality and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, TruEra’s suite of AI Quality solu...
Portkey
portkey.ai
Ship reliable, fast, and cost-efficient Gen AI apps with Portkey's Observability Suite and Open-source AI Gateway.
Faros AI
faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that ...
Credo.ai
credo.ai
Credo AI is on a mission to empower enterprises to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s cutting-edge AI governance platform automates AI oversight and risk management while enabling regulatory compliance to emerging global standards like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Cr...
Tenyks
tenyks.ai
Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that h...
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...