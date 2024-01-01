App store for web apps
Top Mind Mapping Software - Bosnia & Herzegovina
Mind mapping software are specialized diagramming tools designed to help users organize brainstorming sessions into structured topics and relationships. These tools create mind maps, which are diagrams that decompose thought processes into topics, subtopics, and the connections between them, using simple words and lines. While this can be done manually, digital mind mapping tools are available on multiple devices, allow for easy digital storage, and offer features that facilitate collaboration. Diagramming software can also create mind maps, with some products offering specific mind map templates within their feature set. However, diagramming software can produce various types of diagrams, such as organizational charts and floor plans, whereas dedicated mind mapping tools are specifically for mind maps. Additionally, there is some overlap between mind mapping solutions and collaborative whiteboard software, although the latter offers a more freeform editable workspace.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development c...
Whimsical
whimsical.com
Whimsical is the iterative product workspace. We helps teams build clarity and shared understanding faster with documentation tools for solving any product challenge. We have: - Docs that embed visuals and connect all project artifacts - Flowcharts for building process diagrams and user flows - Wire...
Milanote
milanote.com
Milanote is an easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards. Add notes, images, links and files, organize them visually and share them with your team.
MindMeister
mindmeister.com
MindMeister is an online mind mapping application that allows its users to visualize, share and present their thoughts via the cloud. MindMeister was launched in 2007 by MeisterLabs GmbH, a software company founded by Michael Hollauf and Till Vollmer. After 10 years in the market, MindMeister has mo...
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Us...
MURAL
mural.co
Nevermind the ‘where.’ It’s time for a different ‘how.’ Teams don’t need a better place to work. They need a better way to work. For forward-thinking companies, the Mural digital whiteboard is that way. Mural is how teams work better and make better work. Just like any muscle, collaboration gets str...
XMind
xmind.works
Your Favorite Mind Toolbox, Now Open on the Web. XMind web edition, running in any modern browsers. It connects to your Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive. Read, edit, and create mind maps at anytime, anywhere.
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy's diagramming applications make it easy to communicate and collaborate at the speed of your ideas. Whether you're using Gliffy in Confluence and Jira or jumping into our standalone diagramming tool, Gliffy Online, you'll find an intuitive way to draw diagrams. Drag and drop your way to profes...
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload ...
Mindomo
mindomo.com
Create mind maps, concept maps, outlines and Gantt Charts to improve your thinking and learning. Web, Desktop, iOS, Android. Mind map with us for free!
Wondershare EdrawMind
edrawmind.com
Wondershare MindMaster is a cross-platform mind mapping software with many advanced features including a streamlined and intuitive ribbon interface; rich exquisite built-in mind map templates, clip art, and examples; stunning theme styles; auto-create slideshow modes; professional Gantt chart view, ...
GitMind
gitmind.com
GitMind is a free online mind map maker for brainstorming, project planning, development, action and other creative tasks. This tool lets you share mind maps with tons of users and collaborate with them.
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform. It enables teams go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space. Visually add ideas to various frameworks, map processes, flows or entire organizations, create technical architecture documents, the possibilities are endless with 10,00...
Mindmup
mindmup.com
MindMup 2 For Google Drive for G Suite allows you to create mind maps directly from the Drive web app, organise them into folders, and manage them as with any other Google Drive document.
MindManager
mindmanager.com
MindManager is a powerful visualization tool and mind mapping software. Because with the right map, you can go anywhere. Transform scattered ideas and data into dynamic visual mind maps, flowcharts, concept maps, matrices, and other diagrams. MindManager gets you and your team on the path to persona...
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an innovative online whiteboard that enables seamless brainstorming, discussion, and collaborative creation. Harness the power of AI and redefine your remote work experience.
Ayoa
ayoa.com
Quoted by CBS News, Ayoa is a 'unique twist on task management'. Ayoa is an all-in-one online whiteboard where you can brainstorm ideas, work together and get things done. With a unique blend of whiteboards, mind mapping, task management and team collaboration features, individuals and teams of any ...
Mind42
mind42.com
Get an overview about the different kind of mind map created on Mind42. Mind42 is a free online mind mapping software that allows you to collaborate on and publish your mind maps with others.
ProcessOn
processon.com
ProcessOn is an online collaborative diagramming platform that enables you to create a variety of diagrams including Flowcharts, Mockups, BPMN, UML, and Mindmaps. We think the diagrams can help us better understand and memorize things that are abstract and obscure. It will be a nice idea to use a di...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
Klaxoon is a an online all-in one work collaboration platform that boosts engagement levels, at all times. With a unique range of 10 visual collaboration tools and services, Klaxoon empowers people to drive engagement in and beyond meetings, boost productivity and shape an innovative workspace. Thro...
Bubbl.us
bubbl.us
Mind map and brainstorm online with Bubbl.us! Create colorful mind maps to print or share with others. Millions of people are using Bubbl.us worldwide to generate ideas, map out processes and create presentations.
LinkFacts
linkfacts.link
LinkFacts is an online mind-mapping platform to capture information and ideas visually, and share or publish the resulting graphs/trees
GroupMap
groupmap.com
Real-time online collaborative brainstorming and decision making. Start from over 60 brainstorming templates, or design your own. Templates include SWOT, 6 Thinking Hats, Perceptual Maps, Stakeholder Maps, Risk Maps, Mind Maps, the Lean Business Canvas and many more…
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...