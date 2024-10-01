App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Merchant Marketing Software - China
Merchant marketing platforms empower small brick-and-mortar or e-commerce enterprises by providing them with the means to showcase their offerings to a broader online audience through a virtual marketplace. Within this platform, businesses frequently present marketing opportunities in the form of daily or ongoing deals, offering discounts on select products or services. For small businesses constrained by limited marketing resources, merchant marketing platforms offer a pathway to expand their customer reach and bolster their online visibility. Meanwhile, mid-market and enterprise entities can utilize these platforms to execute targeted campaigns, aiming to promote specific services or target distinct demographics. Regardless of size, businesses can leverage merchant marketing platforms to accomplish various objectives, such as liquidating surplus inventory through discounted offerings or boosting the visibility of underutilized services. Furthermore, these platforms often seamlessly integrate with restaurant and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, facilitating the redemption of digital coupons.
Submit New App
Groupon
groupon.com
Groupon is an American global e-commerce marketplace connecting subscribers with local merchants by offering activities, travel, goods and services in 15 countries. Based in Chicago, Groupon was launched there in November 2008, launching soon after in Boston, New York City and Toronto. By October 20...
Booksy Biz
booksy.com
Count on Booksy to run your business so you can keep focusing on what you love. Expect blissful scheduling, easier than ever client acquisition, and a whole lot of extra time to work your magic as a health and beauty professional.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Find your next salon, spa, or fitness professional. Read & post reviews. Schedule an online appointment 24/7 for haircuts, coloring, nail care, skin care, massage, makeup, personal trainers, yoga, Pilates and more!
Travelzoo
travelzoo.com
Travel deals on hotels, flights, vacation packages, cruises and local & entertainment deals too. Join millions of travelers who already use Travelzoo!
Voyage Prive
voyage-prive.co.uk
Voyage Prive is a private club specialized in premium holidays retail at the best prices. Number one in travel private sales, it offers flash deals exclusively to its members.
Wine Routes
wineroutes.com
Wine Routes, a new app that helps users plan trips and travel to wine country, has reinvented the wine country experience. The app, developed by Sonoma County based technology company Grapexchange, is a dual-purpose platform delivering highly integrated services to both consumers and wine businesses...
Secret Escapes
secretescapes.com
Secret Escapes is an exclusive members only travel club offering our members huge discounts and great deals on hand-picked luxury hotels and holidays.
Gilt
gilt.com
Gilt is an online shopping and lifestyle website based in the United States, launched in 2007 At one time valued at over $1 billion on paper, the company was eventually sold to Hudson's Bay Company for approximately $250 million, far lower than the total obtained from its investors.
Localflavor
localflavor.com
LocalFlavor.com saves you money on goods and services from the local businesses you love. From local restaurants and entertainment venues to goods and home services, you’ll find savings on LocalFlavor.com.
discountscode
discountscode.co.uk
Enjoy online money-saving discount codes, deals & voucher codes in UK. Get all latest promotions for your best-loved brands ✔ Tested & Verified in Nov, 2023
Webinterpret
webinterpret.com
Webinterpret enables online retailers and marketplace sellers on eBay and Amazon to instantly expand worldwide and boost their online sales.
Glopal
merchants.glopal.com
Glopal simplifies international growth for ecommerce merchants, opening them to a world of customers. We enable businesses to expand quickly and seamlessly into new markets, without the risks and complexities. Our cross-border platform helps global brands scale international sales while providing be...
LivingSocial
livingsocial.com
LivingSocial is the local marketplace to buy and share the best things to do in your city and beyond. With unique and diverse offerings each day, we inspire members to discover everything from weekend excursions to one-of-a kind events and experiences to exclusive gourmet dinners to seasonal family ...