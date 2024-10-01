App store for web apps
Top Mentoring Software - Dominican Republic
Mentoring software, also referred to as corporate mentoring software, offers companies and HR departments tools to efficiently manage and streamline business mentoring programs. These solutions empower administrators and employees by facilitating mentorship connections and program management. Industries across corporate, educational, governmental, and tech sectors can leverage these platforms. Mentoring software supports users in designing, recruiting, matching, managing, and evaluating mentoring initiatives. It caters to various mentoring formats such as one-on-one, coach-driven, or group-based programs, often integrating seamlessly with corporate Learning Management Systems (LMS). By enhancing employee connections, these tools foster knowledge expansion, elevate engagement levels, and advance inclusivity within organizations. Some companies adopt mentoring software to digitize existing programs, while others use it to establish entirely new mentoring frameworks.
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, includ...
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching unleashes unlimited potential within your people through enterprise-wide coaching at scale. EZRA is one of the largest providers of coaching globally. They coach thousands of employees within enterprise brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Netflix, Nestle, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, and P&G. ...
Mentornity
mentornity.com
Mentornity is a MENTORING SOFTWARE to build and manage EFFECTIVE mentoring programs. Mentornity is a customizable solution and ready for EMPLOYEE mentoring, COMMUNITY mentoring, reverse mentoring, alumni network mentoring and ENTREPRENEUR mentoring. The Mentornity admin portal features Matching, Onb...
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a next-generation learning solution that centralizes group training, individual on-demand coaching, and digital micro-learning in one platform that equips employees with the skills they need to experience individual transformation and thrive at work. Access to Bravely’s network of vetted ...
secure
mentoringcomplete.com
Mentoring Complete brings together three decades of mentoring expertise to the table. In addition, the platform offers versatility in creating mentoring programs that fit the need of organizations. It offers Precision Matching that automatically builds upto 90% compatible matches so the relationship...
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on ski...
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Perf...
Insala
insala.com
Empower participants and drive measurable results with Insala's comprehensive mentoring solution. Get support where you need it - our solutions consist of consulting, training, and mentoring software. We have 25+ years of experience working with clients in many industries. Trusted by US Bank, Societ...
PushFar
pushfar.com
PushFar's world-leading mentoring platform, mentoring app and software can be applied to any objectives for mentoring, from traditional mentoring to reverse mentoring and group mentoring programs. Whatever your objectives for mentoring, let us show you how we can save you time, whilst improving ment...
Mentorink
mentorink.com
Mentorink is an ‘award-winning’ mentoring software that enables companies to run smart mentoring activities at scale in a smart, effective and efficient way.
Growthspace
growthspace.com
Drive business KPIs through expert-led development programs with Growthspace. Designed to launch, manage, and measure impact across the full spectrum of learning experiences, including individual or team programs, the platform delivers efficiency and impact across the business. Leveraging the world'...
Mentorloop
mentorloop.com
Mentorloop powers some of the most impactful mentoring programs worldwide for companies such as Virgin Media, Arcadis, Dior, Rabobank, the United States Tennis Association and Accor. And as a Certified B Corp, we support our community to make mentoring more accessible with our Community Support Prog...
Together Software
togetherplatform.com
Create Mentoring Programs Employees Love. Together Software is a mentorship platform that empowers your organization to drive performance through relationships. Targeting companies with 500+ employees, Together helps Learning and Development teams run a best-practice mentoring program for employee...