Top Meeting Management Software - Belarus
Meeting management software helps in organizing and conducting team meetings to ensure they are productive and focused. Users utilize these tools to efficiently schedule meetings, often integrating with calendar software to ensure visibility. These solutions also offer features such as agenda creation, minute taking, and consensus tracking to enhance meeting productivity. Some software includes basic task management capabilities for action items decided during meetings. While most meeting management tools are versatile and can be used for various types of meetings, some are specifically designed for specialized meetings such as scrums, retrospectives, one-on-ones, and workshops. Additionally, certain board management software incorporates meeting management features but is tailored for meetings involving C-suite executives, board members, and committees.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Focusmate
focusmate.com
Focusmate changes the way you work by connecting you to other professionals who have committed to being accountable for finishing their most important work.
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Read
read.ai
Read is the ultimate app for hybrid meetings where you can see real-time engagement + sentiment scores, a meeting timer, and talk time all in one place. When the meeting is over, you'll get a comprehensive report with an instant meeting recap, transcript, audio + video playback, and AI-driven recomm...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Sembly
sembly.ai
Sembly SaaS solution that enables managers and teams to records, transcribes and generates smart meeting summaries with meeting minutes. Works with Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Sembly is available in English & 42+ languages across Web, iOS & Android mobile apps. The smartest AI meeting ass...
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond thi...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Notiv
notiv.com
Notiv, the meeting intelligence solution that drives better business outcomes from your conversations. With Notiv, you can automatically: - Capture your conversation - Get a secure, transcribed record of what was discussed - Summarize what was said for a quick review - Share important moments from y...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Range
range.co
Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
Hypercontext helps managers run more effective meetings that tie back to their OKRs & Reviews and is trusted by over 100k managers in companies like Netflix, Reprise, Centercode, PolicyMe, and more. Managers use our app to run their 1:1s, team meetings, and OKRs in one workflow that increases the od...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
Boardable
boardable.com
Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governan...
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based ...
Parabol
parabol.co
Parabol is an online meeting tool that helps scrum masters and other leaders conduct powerful guided retrospectives, sprint poker estimation meetings, standups, and more! It’s ready to go out-of-the-box, integrates with Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Slack, MS Teams, and Mattermost, and is free...
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook is a people-focused platform that helps companies empower their teams through check-ins, OKRs, KPIs, and action items, all tied into a comprehensive meeting tool. It allows managers to check in with employees, provides dedicated space to share progress and discuss employee development, and ...
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
It provides a single platform for performance reviews, 360-degree reviews, aligned goals (OKRs), 1:1s, surveys, KPIs, task/project management, strategic meetings and people analytics. Unlike other tools, its integration with Slack/Teams goes beyond notifications and lets you do entire performance re...
Navigator
navigator.com
Everything for your remote meetings, all in one place: agendas, notes, action items & videoconferencing links.
Nasdaq Boardvantage
nasdaq.com
The software that empowers your board, from a name you trust. Nasdaq Boardvantage helps directors, committees, and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision-making processes. Plus, our board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretarie...
Dive
letsdive.io
Dive is a meeting management platform that helps you stop hating meetings. With Dive, you can easily host productive meetings - build a collaborative agenda before the meeting, run it efficiently during the meeting and make it actionable after the meeting. We come with video conferencing, timed agen...
Circleback
circleback.ai
Circleback helps teams get the most out of every meeting–whether it happens on Zoom, Google Meet, Slack huddles, or in-person–by automatically writing best-in-class summaries and taking action on insights that matter. For example, Circleback can automatically identify feature requests that come up ...
Loopin
loopinhq.com
Loopin turns your meetings into workspaces where your whole team can collaborate and access talking points, notes, and next steps in one place.This platform can also auto-connect similar meetings to view past meeting recaps, so you have the full context for important discussions. Loopin also automat...
Laxis
laxis.com
Aimed at optimizing customer conversations, Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant tailored to help revenue teams capture key insights from their interactions and perform better in various commercial capacities. The tool uses an AI system to record, transcribe, and offer a precise distillation of salient...
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms...
Retrium
retrium.com
Retrium enables agile teams to have effective conversations, discover new insights, and generate action plans.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles ...
Adam.ai
adam.ai
adam.ai is an innovative board management software that empowers organizations to capture, manage, and share meeting knowledge, powering decision-making to achieve business goals — perfect for board of directory, committee, and project meetings. This board management platform introduces modern featu...
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is the first governance meeting management solution for board, executive and team. Beenote is an easy, accessible and efficient tool. From start to end of the meeting process, Beenote helps teams organize effective meetings by planning, holding, and following up (tasks, decisions) on meeting...
Retime
retime.so
Retime is a productivity tool that helps you streamline your meetings by managing your calendar, creating agendas, taking notes, and creating tasks all in one place. With Retime, you can easily schedule your meetings and set agendas, take notes during the meeting, and create tasks after the meeting....
Easynote
easynote.com
Easynote is work and collaboration software where anyone and anywhere can manage their daoly work. It's easy and very scalable to any industry or business thanks to it's unique grid system. No matter if you need to work agile, in timeline or gridway, Easynote is the right choise for you. So it's tim...
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. We feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast pr...
Sprint Boards
sprintboards.io
Retro Boards for Agile Developers. Create an online retrospective sprint board in seconds and start collaborating with your team, no matter where they are. Experience the power and flexibility of our modern digital tool to make your retrospectives effortless.
Aster
asterapp.co
Aster addresses the objectives of governance, collective performance and hybrid collaboration by focusing on rituals. It is a collaborative software for taking, structuring and visualizing notes for effective strategic meetings and a better follow-up of actions and decisions. As a Microsoft partner,...
QuickMinutes
quickminutes.com
QuickMinutes allows you to attach meeting Agendas to your Google Meeting. Make unproductive meetings a thing of the past by using an all-in-one meeting management software that allows you to create agendas view meeting minutes - all from your calendar event. Have an upcoming meeting that you are dre...
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog, a cutting-edge web-based software suite, revolutionizes agility and organizational clarity. It's not just another tool, but a glimpse into the future of work. Experience the power of agile software, meticulously crafted for the contemporary era of people, project, and meeting management. ...
Stratsys
stratsys.com
Stratsys Meetings is a cloud collaboration tool for all of you who have grew tired of ineffective and unproductive meetings. With our meeting tool, your meetings become more effective and organized in a click. Share the agenda with your team, assign tasks and make sure everyone has the correct infor...
EasyRetro
easyretro.io
EasyRetro is an online tool for distributed teams to do agile retrospectives. It was designed to remove any obstacles and distractions in order to teams to have better meetings and improve as a whole.
GoRetro
goretro.ai
GoRetro is a user-friendly, fun and customizable agile retrospective tool that leverages sprint data and team sentiment to drive continuous improvement. Thousands of scrum teams from Fortune 500 companies, banks, government agencies, and innovative startups use GoRetro to make their retrospectives f...
Smartnotation
smartnotation.com
Smartnotation provides the world with a simple and smart meeting minutes solution, built on Voice Recognition and other AI concepts and technologies.
PixelMixer
pixelmixer.com
Your organization is already using video -> Now convert it into knowledge. PixelMixer automatically transcribes your meetings, detects the parts of interest, and notifies others about what they missed. - Discover relevant conversations happening throughout your organization. - Keyword alerts pull th...
OurSails
oursails.com
https://oursails.com/ OurSails was created to enhance your communication skills and effectiveness. By using OurSails systematically and purposefully, you can gather and utilize information from interactions to improve alignment and collaboration in your life. It's also a tool for organizing thoughts...
Meeedly
meeedly.com
Meeedly is a complete meetings management application providing tools from scheduling to manage meetings in teams.
TeleRetro
teleretro.com
TeleRetro brings the best retro experience to distributed teams. It empowers honest and effective discussion to help your team discover issues that matter, and to take actions to continuously improve. Key features: - Keep your retros fresh with beautiful imagery & proven agile retro templates - Uniq...
Tervene
tervene.com
Tervene enables operational excellence through management practice digitalization combined with professional coaching. Combining 6 management tools in one solution, Tervene supports knowledge management, process validation, operation control, communication & problem-solving on the factory floor. We ...
Topicflow
topicflow.com
Topicflow leverages AI and evidence-based practices to assess performance in real-time and to continuously improving it without wasting time on traditional performance reviews.
Connect4
connect4.app
The client meeting platform. Where client relationships flourish. Prepare, Meet, Act. Progress client relationships with Connect4's easy meeting preparation, delivery and accountability tools. Client centric firms know it's good to talk with clients - turn once throw-away meetings into actionable, c...
TeamRetro
teamretro.com
TeamRetro is a secure, enterprise-ready online agile retrospective and team health check tool for colocated, remote and hybrid teams. It is an intuitive tool with guided retrospective techniques that makes your retros worthwhile each and every time. TeamRetro lets you run insightful health checks th...
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany is the leading Swiss meeting management solution, designed to meet the unique needs of Board, Board Committee, and Executive meetings. Trusted by Europe’s top companies, Sherpany boosts meeting productivity by 45%, streamlining the entire process — from meeting preparation to the distributi...
Team O'clock
teamoclock.com
Team O'clock is a meeting facilitator for agile teams, offering efficiency, collaboration, and speed with AI-assisted retrospectives, daily standups, and planning poker estimation sessions. It works for both remote or hybrid teams via asynchronous or synchronous sessions. All provided services are s...
DemoHop
demohop.com
For distributed tech and R&D teams, it is hard to get all the engineers, product teams, and business stakeholders on the same page. To solve this, DemoHop powers online showcase events that bring employees and their ideas together over a few short hours. We have large companies who use DemoHop to br...
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review detail...