Top Marketplace Software

Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect is a web-based platform that helps businesses manage and integrate cloud applications securely from a single interface.
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER is a B2B eCommerce platform that simplifies wholesale processes including order management and product showcasing for brands and retailers.
Tradly
tradly.app
Tradly is a no-code platform for creating e-commerce websites and marketplaces, offering tools for product listing, payment processing, and customer management.
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr Ecommerce allows users to create and manage an online store, including inventory, orders, payments, and customer accounts.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Shipturtle is a multivendor marketplace app for Shopify that allows businesses to manage multiple sellers, automate orders, and track sales without inventory.
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker is a multi-vendor commerce platform that automates and integrates supply chain and e-commerce processes for businesses, enhancing efficiency and data management.
Convictional
convictional.com
Convictional enables retailers to easily onboard suppliers, dropship products, and expand marketplace offerings through quick integrations and a network of curated vendors.
Labra
labra.io
Labra is a platform that helps ISVs and consulting partners manage and sell their products through cloud marketplaces, integrating data into their CRM for enhanced sales efficiency.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace where small retailers can appraise and sell excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe is a no-code platform for building and managing online marketplaces, offering payment processing and customizable features for users with various technical skills.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is an online marketplace builder enabling users to create B2B, B2C, and P2P marketplaces without coding, offering customizable templates and integration options.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is a user-friendly platform that allows individuals to quickly create their own online marketplaces for sharing, selling products, or rentals.
