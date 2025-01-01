Find the right software and services.
Marketing resource management (MRM) software facilitates the efficient management of marketing assets, aiding marketers in meticulous planning and budgeting for various marketing endeavors. Integral to a company's marketing operations strategy, MRM software plays a pivotal role in delineating marketing plans, facilitating the collection and dissemination of marketing assets, executing campaigns, and monitoring asset performance. By consolidating all marketing materials into a singular system, MRM ensures uniformity in branding and messaging, while empowering marketers to establish streamlined workflows and processes, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. Often utilized alongside complementary tools such as marketing automation, email marketing, and analytics software, MRM platforms seamlessly integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and broader digital asset management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of functionalities for effective marketing management.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
TeamGantt is a user-friendly project management app that simplifies task planning with Gantt charts, collaboration tools, and workload management.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.
Hive
hive.com
Hive is a project management app that helps teams manage tasks, deadlines, and communication, allowing customization and integration with other tools.
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
GanttPRO is an online Gantt chart tool for project management, enabling teams to plan, schedule, track progress, and collaborate effectively.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.
Lytho
lytho.com
Lytho is a web-based platform for creative teams that simplifies content review and collaboration with tools for annotation, feedback, and document management.
Shape.io
shape.io
Shape.io is a PPC management platform that automates budget monitoring and data management for effective ad spend across multiple networks.
Planful
planful.com
Planful is a cloud-based financial planning and analysis platform that integrates data from various systems to streamline financial processes and support decision-making.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud is a marketing platform that automates and manages localized marketing campaigns for brands and their partners across multiple channels.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI-driven platform for content creation, collaboration, and workflow management designed for marketers and content teams to produce and manage content efficiently.
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash offers financial services, including the AdCard for ad spend, virtual cards, cashback, and cash flow solutions for advertising businesses and agencies.
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven platform that helps B2B marketers analyze marketing data, forecast results, and optimize budget allocation to improve campaign performance.
IntelligenceBank
intelligencebank.com
IntelligenceBank is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations manage, share, and distribute digital content efficiently, ensuring compliance and brand consistency.
Mtivity
mtivity.com
Mtivity is a SaaS app that streamlines print procurement and management, facilitating workflow automation for print professionals.
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a platform that helps brands manage digital marketing through independent retailers, enabling campaign organization, execution, and performance analysis.
Ignition GTM
haveignition.com
Ignition GTM is a platform that centralizes and automates product and campaign launches, improving collaboration and coordination among product, marketing, and sales teams.
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
MarcomCentral is a platform for managing marketing resources, facilitating asset management, workflow automation, and collaboration to improve campaign efficiency.
