Top Marketing Resource Management Software

Promoboxx

promoboxx.com

Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and brand marketers can easily organize and engage their retailer networks; build, manage, and optionally fund organic and paid digital campaigns through their local retailers; then report and assess the business outcomes and KPIs. Brands today make assets available, but lack insights on how or even if retailers use those assets. In contrast, Promoboxx drives additional revenue via rich, brand-compliant retailer marketing activity. Over 85 leading brands including The North Face, New Balance, and Chevrolet have used Promoboxx to deliver more than 3 million campaigns across over 27,000 retailers. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.