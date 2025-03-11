Top Marketing Resource Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Marketing resource management (MRM) software facilitates the efficient management of marketing assets, aiding marketers in meticulous planning and budgeting for various marketing endeavors. Integral to a company's marketing operations strategy, MRM software plays a pivotal role in delineating marketing plans, facilitating the collection and dissemination of marketing assets, executing campaigns, and monitoring asset performance. By consolidating all marketing materials into a singular system, MRM ensures uniformity in branding and messaging, while empowering marketers to establish streamlined workflows and processes, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. Often utilized alongside complementary tools such as marketing automation, email marketing, and analytics software, MRM platforms seamlessly integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and broader digital asset management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of functionalities for effective marketing management.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
TeamGantt is a user-friendly project management app that simplifies task planning with Gantt charts, collaboration tools, and workload management.
Hive
hive.com
Hive is a project management app that helps teams manage tasks, deadlines, and communication, allowing customization and integration with other tools.
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
GanttPRO is an online Gantt chart tool for project management, enabling teams to plan, schedule, track progress, and collaborate effectively.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.
Lytho
lytho.com
Lytho is a web-based platform for creative teams that simplifies content review and collaboration with tools for annotation, feedback, and document management.
Shape.io
shape.io
Shape.io is a PPC management platform that automates budget monitoring and data management for effective ad spend across multiple networks.
Planful
planful.com
Planful is a cloud-based financial planning and analysis platform that integrates data from various systems to streamline financial processes and support decision-making.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud is a marketing platform that automates and manages localized marketing campaigns for brands and their partners across multiple channels.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI-driven platform for content creation, collaboration, and workflow management designed for marketers and content teams to produce and manage content efficiently.
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash offers financial services, including the AdCard for ad spend, virtual cards, cashback, and cash flow solutions for advertising businesses and agencies.
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven platform that helps B2B marketers analyze marketing data, forecast results, and optimize budget allocation to improve campaign performance.
IntelligenceBank
intelligencebank.com
IntelligenceBank is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations manage, share, and distribute digital content efficiently, ensuring compliance and brand consistency.
Mtivity
mtivity.com
Mtivity is a world leading print procurement software company, providing workflow automation for companies buying and managing print. The solution is delivered on a SaaS (Software as a Service۪) platform and allows print professionals to manage and optimise all processes, from origination through to production and fulfillment. In addition to our Print Procurement and Production Management module, our platform consists of those other key components of the Marketing Supply Chain, including: Campaign planning and budgeting Image creation, studio and creative management Collaborative Proofing Fully featured Catalogue and Order Fulfillment Output Management including Web to Print Management Information and Financial Reporting
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and brand marketers can easily organize and engage their retailer networks; build, manage, and optionally fund organic and paid digital campaigns through their local retailers; then report and assess the business outcomes and KPIs. Brands today make assets available, but lack insights on how or even if retailers use those assets. In contrast, Promoboxx drives additional revenue via rich, brand-compliant retailer marketing activity. Over 85 leading brands including The North Face, New Balance, and Chevrolet have used Promoboxx to deliver more than 3 million campaigns across over 27,000 retailers. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.
Ignition GTM
haveignition.com
Ignition is the first Go-to-Market Ops platform designed to centralize and automate every step of product, feature, and campaign launches. Built by product marketing experts from Rippling and Facebook, it helps cross-functional teams get on the same page and drive more effective launches that translate to revenue. From research, to planning and execution, to post-launch measurement, Ignition automates the entire launch process in a single collaborative hub. Build beautiful visual launch calendars, house plan documentation and assets, then communicate it all internally via automated email and Slack updates, all while using Ignition’s built-in research tools to infuse competitive and customer insights into the process. Packed with integrations, Ignition seamlessly connects product roadmaps to GTM and easily fits into teams’ existing workflows. Bad launches leave revenue on the table and frustrate customers. With Ignition, you can ensure every launch is the perfect launch.
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in Brand Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization and simplified collateral distribution. MarcomGather is our incredibly affordable digital asset hub that solves
