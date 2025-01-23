Top Marketing Resource Management Software - Rwanda

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Marketing resource management (MRM) software facilitates the efficient management of marketing assets, aiding marketers in meticulous planning and budgeting for various marketing endeavors. Integral to a company's marketing operations strategy, MRM software plays a pivotal role in delineating marketing plans, facilitating the collection and dissemination of marketing assets, executing campaigns, and monitoring asset performance. By consolidating all marketing materials into a singular system, MRM ensures uniformity in branding and messaging, while empowering marketers to establish streamlined workflows and processes, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. Often utilized alongside complementary tools such as marketing automation, email marketing, and analytics software, MRM platforms seamlessly integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and broader digital asset management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of functionalities for effective marketing management.
Submit New App
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
IntelligenceBank
intelligencebank.com
IntelligenceBank is a leading digital asset management, brand portal and marketing operations platform, bridging the gap between the digital content explosion and content approvals. IntelligenceBank empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and achieve legal compliance with its digital asset management, online brand portal and marketing operations software. IntelligenceBank transforms marketing operations by bridging the gap between marketing efficiency, compliance and performance. IntelligenceBank is used by marketing, brand, communications, legal and compliance professionals worldwide. Hundreds of companies using IntelligenceBank including those across aerospace, banking, education, government, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, sports and more. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank employs AI, and automation to ensure brands get to market quickly, maintain brand consistency and adhere to regulatory compliance. IntelligenceBank also offers a range of content compliance services for risk managers and company boards.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Conversion integrations with Segment, Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo and more! User level attribution AND account-based attribution. Cohort-based reporting that shows ROAS by channel by day, week, or month for actionable insights. This is the system you've been looking for.
Mtivity
mtivity.com
Mtivity is a world leading print procurement software company, providing workflow automation for companies buying and managing print. The solution is delivered on a SaaS (Software as a Service۪) platform and allows print professionals to manage and optimise all processes, from origination through to production and fulfillment. In addition to our Print Procurement and Production Management module, our platform consists of those other key components of the Marketing Supply Chain, including: Campaign planning and budgeting Image creation, studio and creative management Collaborative Proofing Fully featured Catalogue and Order Fulfillment Output Management including Web to Print Management Information and Financial Reporting
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and brand marketers can easily organize and engage their retailer networks; build, manage, and optionally fund organic and paid digital campaigns through their local retailers; then report and assess the business outcomes and KPIs. Brands today make assets available, but lack insights on how or even if retailers use those assets. In contrast, Promoboxx drives additional revenue via rich, brand-compliant retailer marketing activity. Over 85 leading brands including The North Face, New Balance, and Chevrolet have used Promoboxx to deliver more than 3 million campaigns across over 27,000 retailers. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.
Ignition GTM
haveignition.com
Ignition is the first Go-to-Market Ops platform designed to centralize and automate every step of product, feature, and campaign launches. Built by product marketing experts from Rippling and Facebook, it helps cross-functional teams get on the same page and drive more effective launches that translate to revenue. From research, to planning and execution, to post-launch measurement, Ignition automates the entire launch process in a single collaborative hub. Build beautiful visual launch calendars, house plan documentation and assets, then communicate it all internally via automated email and Slack updates, all while using Ignition’s built-in research tools to infuse competitive and customer insights into the process. Packed with integrations, Ignition seamlessly connects product roadmaps to GTM and easily fits into teams’ existing workflows. Bad launches leave revenue on the table and frustrate customers. With Ignition, you can ensure every launch is the perfect launch.
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash is a vertical payments and lending business for the advertising industry. Our signature product, AdCard, the first charge card exclusively for your digital ad spend. - Unlimited free virtual debit and credit cards. - Free spend, budget, and pacing controls. - Unlimited free ad copy and creative services - Earn up to 7.5% cashback on your ad spend - Unlimited free ad audits and benchmark reports w/ AdAdvisor. - $175k in sign up bonuses with partner perks and discounts. - Plus Free AdCapital when you use Media Buyer Concierge Load up AdCard with $10k - $1m of FREE AdCapital to infuse your campaigns with more cash to scale even faster when you work with one of our 5,000 network agency partners. Perfect for advertisers that spend $250k/yr+ on Facebook and Google ads. Book a demo today and Get $3,500 in Free Ad Spend plus $100 cash! Spending over $100k/mo and need cash? Ask us about how stretch out your monthly ad spend payments over 3 - 6 months for as low 5%. - No payments for first 30 days every month! - Fixed Payment Schedule. - No % Of Sales. - No Personal Guarantee. - Repeats every month! Are you an Ad Agency? Manage over $1M in ad spend annually? Partner with FunnelDash to embed financial services into your ad agency. Become a Capital Partners to instantly launch your own capital division to offer funding for your client's ad spend.
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in Brand Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization and simplified collateral distribution. MarcomGather is our incredibly affordable digital asset hub that solves
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results of any budget scenario, and continuously hit their KPIs by optimizing their budget allocation towards the best-performing channels. In today's agile marketing landscape, B2B marketers are faced with increasing challenges as they attempt to make their marketing more predictable, measurable, and revenue-driven. InfiniGrow automatically consolidates and analyzes your live Marketing, Sales, and financial data to uncover the exact business impact of your activities, and provides clear visibility and AI-driven recommendations to better allocate your budget so you can continuously hit your KPIs.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile marketing fulfillment to make it easy to collaboratively deploy localized, compliant content through traditional, digital and social media tactics. SproutLoud is the only platform purposefully built for multi-tier distribution industries, enabling brands to influence the actions of the parties who are closest to servicing the consumer. SproutLoud’s software improves speed to market, brand compliance, and regulatory compliance with scale across hundreds or thousands of local users. With SproutLoud, clients have the advantage of responding rapidly to local market conditions with data-driven decisions.
Shape.io
shape.io
Powerful solutions to take control of PPC spend and performance. Never worry about budget pacing or over/underspending again. PPC Management Platform: Ditch complicated spreadsheets, scripts, and manual PPC budget adjustments. Keep ad spend on track for thousands of campaigns with easy-to-use dashboards and intelligent automation tools. Accurately spend your clients' budgets whether you are at your desk or not. Stop overspending PPC budgets with AutoPilot and control budget pacing with CruiseControl. Data Management Products: Build the custom advertising solutions your agency needs to streamline manual processes, scale results, and outperform the competition. The Shape ADI combines a two-way API that normalizes data across all major PPC ad networks, a managed BigQuery data warehouse, and public connectors to your favorite software tools. Available Integrations: Google Ads (incl. Youtube), Meta (incl. Instagram), Microsoft Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Twitter Ads, Pinterest Ads, & TikTok Ads
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
Project management software that doesn't waste your time. No confusing systems to learn. Just drag and drop project management—the way it should be. Easily keep your projects profitable & on time with these features: Gantt Charts, Calendars, Workloads, Time Tracking, Portfolio Views, Dependencies, and more. Teams of all sizes use TeamGantt to plan and collaborate on projects—in the office or remotely.
Planful
planful.com
Planful is the Cloud FP&A Platform for Continuous Planning. You, the FP&A team, are on the frontline rapidly planning and analyzing how to navigate your organization through frequent and complex business changes. Your expertise and skill-set are made for moments like this and we are here for you.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
Lytho
lytho.com
Lytho Workflow forms part of a Creative Operations Platform built specifically for the needs of creative and marketing teams. Combining the most powerful elements of task and workflow management with the collaborative features of online proofing, Lytho helps teams get more content produced - faster. Do the work you love, automate the rest.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
GanttPRO is intuitive online Gantt chart software for robust project management. The tool meets the needs of project, product, and portfolio managers from different spheres. GanttPRO offers task, deadline, cost, resource, and portfolio management, team collaboration, time logging, baselines, advanced export and sharing features. Robust import from MS Project and Excel as well as ready-made professional templates allows starting projects right away. As of May 2020, 500K+ users created accounts in GanttPRO.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.