Top Marketing Resource Management Software - Palestinian Territories

FunnelDash

funneldash.com

FunnelDash is a vertical payments and lending business for the advertising industry. Our signature product, AdCard, the first charge card exclusively for your digital ad spend. - Unlimited free virtual debit and credit cards. - Free spend, budget, and pacing controls. - Unlimited free ad copy and creative services - Earn up to 7.5% cashback on your ad spend - Unlimited free ad audits and benchmark reports w/ AdAdvisor. - $175k in sign up bonuses with partner perks and discounts. - Plus Free AdCapital when you use Media Buyer Concierge Load up AdCard with $10k - $1m of FREE AdCapital to infuse your campaigns with more cash to scale even faster when you work with one of our 5,000 network agency partners. Perfect for advertisers that spend $250k/yr+ on Facebook and Google ads. Book a demo today and Get $3,500 in Free Ad Spend plus $100 cash! Spending over $100k/mo and need cash? Ask us about how stretch out your monthly ad spend payments over 3 - 6 months for as low 5%. - No payments for first 30 days every month! - Fixed Payment Schedule. - No % Of Sales. - No Personal Guarantee. - Repeats every month! Are you an Ad Agency? Manage over $1M in ad spend annually? Partner with FunnelDash to embed financial services into your ad agency. Become a Capital Partners to instantly launch your own capital division to offer funding for your client's ad spend.