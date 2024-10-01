App store for web apps
Top Marketing Resource Management Software - Malta
Marketing resource management (MRM) software facilitates the efficient management of marketing assets, aiding marketers in meticulous planning and budgeting for various marketing endeavors. Integral to a company's marketing operations strategy, MRM software plays a pivotal role in delineating marketing plans, facilitating the collection and dissemination of marketing assets, executing campaigns, and monitoring asset performance. By consolidating all marketing materials into a singular system, MRM ensures uniformity in branding and messaging, while empowering marketers to establish streamlined workflows and processes, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. Often utilized alongside complementary tools such as marketing automation, email marketing, and analytics software, MRM platforms seamlessly integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and broader digital asset management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of functionalities for effective marketing management.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
Project management software that doesn't waste your time. No confusing systems to learn. Just drag and drop project management—the way it should be. Easily keep your projects profitable & on time with these features: Gantt Charts, Calendars, Workloads, Time Tracking, Portfolio Views, Dependencies, a...
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
GanttPRO is intuitive online Gantt chart software for robust project management. The tool meets the needs of project, product, and portfolio managers from different spheres. GanttPRO offers task, deadline, cost, resource, and portfolio management, team collaboration, time logging, baselines, advance...
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Lytho
lytho.com
Lytho Workflow forms part of a Creative Operations Platform built specifically for the needs of creative and marketing teams. Combining the most powerful elements of task and workflow management with the collaborative features of online proofing, Lytho helps teams get more content produced - faster....
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Con...
Planful
planful.com
Planful is the Cloud FP&A Platform for Continuous Planning. You, the FP&A team, are on the frontline rapidly planning and analyzing how to navigate your organization through frequent and complex business changes. Your expertise and skill-set are made for moments like this and we are here for you.
Shape.io
shape.io
Powerful solutions to take control of PPC spend and performance. Never worry about budget pacing or over/underspending again. PPC Management Platform: Ditch complicated spreadsheets, scripts, and manual PPC budget adjustments. Keep ad spend on track for thousands of campaigns with easy-to-use dashbo...
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile mar...
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash is a vertical payments and lending business for the advertising industry. Our signature product, AdCard, the first charge card exclusively for your digital ad spend. - Unlimited free virtual debit and credit cards. - Free spend, budget, and pacing controls. - Unlimited free ad copy and cr...
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of th...
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results...
Mtivity
mtivity.com
Mtivity is a world leading print procurement software company, providing workflow automation for companies buying and managing print. The solution is delivered on a SaaS (Software as a Service۪) platform and allows print professionals to manage and optimise all processes, from origination through to...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and...
Ignition GTM
haveignition.com
Ignition is the first Go-to-Market Ops platform designed to centralize and automate every step of product, feature, and campaign launches. Built by product marketing experts from Rippling and Facebook, it helps cross-functional teams get on the same page and drive more effective launches that transl...
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in Brand Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization and simplified collateral distribution. MarcomGather is our incredibly affordable digita...