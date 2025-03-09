Gain

gainapp.com

Simply put: Gain is client feedback for social media content, made easy. Marketing teams across 51 countries trust Gain with social media content for over 9,000 brands because Gain incorporates the layer of client feedback and approvals to their social media workflow. With Gain’s automated approval workflows: * Your team can stop wasting time on stressful back-and-forths with clients to get their social content approved in time to publish. * Gain notifies clients when their feedback is needed and team members when changes are requested. * No more mistakes slip through the cracks of long email chains, spreadsheets, and chat messages. * All client communications are tracked where they should be: right next to the content they refer to. * Customizable approval rounds ensure that everyone who needs to see the content will see it. * Once approved and scheduled, clients see their content in their own content calendar. * Gain publishes directly to the social media networks after content is approved. Basically, Gain automates the entire content workflow, notifying the right people at the right time when it’s their turn to give feedback or make changes. Imagine that: your team can create and publish content to Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, and Google Business Profile in the same platform that follows up on your clients, gathering feedback and timely approvals! Finally, agency and clients in the same place, and no one wasting their time.