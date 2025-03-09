Find the right software and services.
Marketing calendar software assists businesses in strategizing and coordinating marketing campaigns, content creation, budget allocation, and goal setting. By breaking down communication barriers between teams, these tools enhance organizational transparency and keep stakeholders updated on marketing initiatives. They foster cohesion across various channels, allowing marketers to efficiently manage and prioritize campaigns. Moreover, this software streamlines content planning, creation, and distribution processes, facilitating seamless collaboration among writers, designers, and editors.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Zoho Projects
zoho.com
Zoho Projects is a cloud-based project management tool that helps teams plan, execute, and monitor projects, with features like Gantt charts and task assignments.
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
TeamGantt is a user-friendly project management app that simplifies task planning with Gantt charts, collaboration tools, and workload management.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
PromoPrep
promoprep.com
PromoPrep is a marketing calendar & promotion planning platform designed to improve organization and communication for marketing teams of all sizes. Rather than using endless spreadsheets or hacking a project management tool to track marketing activities - PromoPrep is a true marketing calendar fully customizable for your team.
Gain
gainapp.com
Simply put: Gain is client feedback for social media content, made easy. Marketing teams across 51 countries trust Gain with social media content for over 9,000 brands because Gain incorporates the layer of client feedback and approvals to their social media workflow. With Gain’s automated approval workflows: * Your team can stop wasting time on stressful back-and-forths with clients to get their social content approved in time to publish. * Gain notifies clients when their feedback is needed and team members when changes are requested. * No more mistakes slip through the cracks of long email chains, spreadsheets, and chat messages. * All client communications are tracked where they should be: right next to the content they refer to. * Customizable approval rounds ensure that everyone who needs to see the content will see it. * Once approved and scheduled, clients see their content in their own content calendar. * Gain publishes directly to the social media networks after content is approved. Basically, Gain automates the entire content workflow, notifying the right people at the right time when it’s their turn to give feedback or make changes. Imagine that: your team can create and publish content to Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, and Google Business Profile in the same platform that follows up on your clients, gathering feedback and timely approvals! Finally, agency and clients in the same place, and no one wasting their time.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
ShareFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to access, manage, and share files from any device while ensuring data security and compliance.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Spreadsheet
spreadsheet.com
The Spreadsheet app combines spreadsheet functionality with database and project management features for efficient data management and analysis.
Planly
planly.com
Truly automated social media scheduler. Planly is a free social media scheduler for all. With full automation and advanced interface, we let you store your media, plan, and auto post to social media - no further notifications! Save time by scheduling social media posts and enjoy your creative process.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media management tool for scheduling posts, analyzing performance, and managing engagement across multiple social media platforms.
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a project management app that helps teams organize, track, and manage tasks and projects collaboratively.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and collaboration tool that helps teams plan, track, and manage projects efficiently.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Opal
workwithopal.com
Opal is the planning platform that enables marketers to strategize visually, collaborate together, and experience their brand through the eyes of a customer. With a visual calendar, dynamic workflows, and a flexible content system, it’s easy for teams to collaborate from anywhere. Sharing assets, collecting feedback and securing approvals is simple—you can even export a detailed presentation with a few clicks. Manage your marketing campaigns across every channel: social media, retail in-store, web, email, paid, even SMS. Teams can understand at-a-glance how their work fits into the bigger picture, and executives get peace of mind from watching strategy come to life in real time. Learn how Opal saves time and drives results for best-in-class brands like Starbucks, Target, Wendy’s and Microsoft at workwithopal.com. Opal, a privately held software company, was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is a project management tool that consolidates tasks, chat, goals, and documents, facilitating workflow, team collaboration, and task automation.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
Smartsheet
smartsheet.com
Smartsheet is a SaaS platform for work management and collaboration, allowing task assignment, project tracking, document sharing, and workflow automation.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, it will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. With features like task assignment, deadline tracking, and real-time communication, Hive helps thousands of teams all over the world get their work done more efficiently and on time. Use the mobile app to easily view projects, comment on tasks, message teammates, and manage your to-do list. Key features: - Direct & ongoing sync with the desktop app - Create tasks and projects on-the-go - Direct and group chat for ease of communication - Attachments that allow files to be uploaded directly from your phone - Ability to comment and tag teammates directly on action cards - Customize your work experience across your projects Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. See how everything connects at a glance with a unified, real-time calendar of record. Write first-draft copy, generate new ideas, & upgrade your marketing workflows with an AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Assistant. Keep stakeholders
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio is a social media management tool that simplifies content creation, scheduling, and analytics across multiple platforms for individuals and teams.
Beesbusy
beesbusy.com
Beesbusy is a collaborative planning tool. Easy to use, it allows to federate expert users and occasional users. - The planning of the tasks is materialized in a schedule in the form of a Gantt chart (view When of the project), which remains simple and easy to adapt. The multi-project views allow you to have an overview of all your activities. - Resource planning is done in a view displaying all resources and associated tasks on a schedule (Who view). This view allows you to distribute the workload and to plan it, considering the occupation rates and the constraints of the resources. This planning view by resource also exists in multi-project mode, greatly facilitating arbitration when distributing work to different projects. By planning tasks AND resources, you activate the levers that allow you to build realistic schedules. You regain visibility on your activity, and everyone gains in serenity.
