Top Marketing Calendar Software - Tonga

Marketing calendar software assists businesses in strategizing and coordinating marketing campaigns, content creation, budget allocation, and goal setting. By breaking down communication barriers between teams, these tools enhance organizational transparency and keep stakeholders updated on marketing initiatives. They foster cohesion across various channels, allowing marketers to efficiently manage and prioritize campaigns. Moreover, this software streamlines content planning, creation, and distribution processes, facilitating seamless collaboration among writers, designers, and editors.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
PromoPrep
promoprep.com
PromoPrep is a marketing calendar & promotion planning platform designed to improve organization and communication for marketing teams of all sizes. Rather than using endless spreadsheets or hacking a project management tool to track marketing activities - PromoPrep is a true marketing calendar fully customizable for your team.
Gain
gainapp.com
Simply put: Gain is client feedback for social media content, made easy. Marketing teams across 51 countries trust Gain with social media content for over 9,000 brands because Gain incorporates the layer of client feedback and approvals to their social media workflow. With Gain’s automated approval workflows: * Your team can stop wasting time on stressful back-and-forths with clients to get their social content approved in time to publish. * Gain notifies clients when their feedback is needed and team members when changes are requested. * No more mistakes slip through the cracks of long email chains, spreadsheets, and chat messages. * All client communications are tracked where they should be: right next to the content they refer to. * Customizable approval rounds ensure that everyone who needs to see the content will see it. * Once approved and scheduled, clients see their content in their own content calendar. * Gain publishes directly to the social media networks after content is approved. Basically, Gain automates the entire content workflow, notifying the right people at the right time when it’s their turn to give feedback or make changes. Imagine that: your team can create and publish content to Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, and Google Business Profile in the same platform that follows up on your clients, gathering feedback and timely approvals! Finally, agency and clients in the same place, and no one wasting their time.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and create time-saving workflows. Simple, quick set-up – no IT required. Share, send any size file on any device: Whether you're in the office or on the go, you'll have secure access to your files anywhere, any time with cloud storage. * Know your files are always safe: Bank-level encryption protects your files, emails and attachments in transit and at rest. * Collaborate securely: Audit trails and configurable permissions to know and control who is accessing your data. * Optimize the client and employee onboarding process: Time-saving workflows reduce manual paperwork all within a single point of collaboration. * Secure FTP site alternative: No software installations - for you or your clients.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Spreadsheet
spreadsheet.com
The spreadsheet you know with the power of a database and project management system. Gantt, Calendar, Kanban, Forms, and Automations. Get started free.
Planly
planly.com
Truly automated social media scheduler. Planly is a free social media scheduler for all. With full automation and advanced interface, we let you store your media, plan, and auto post to social media - no further notifications! Save time by scheduling social media posts and enjoy your creative process.
Zoho Projects
zoho.com
Zoho Projects is a cloud based project management software with over 200,000 customers worldwide. It helps you plan your projects, and execute them with perfection. With Projects, you can assign tasks easily, communicate effectively with both your team and clients, be informed on all project updates, get detailed reports on work progress and deliver projects on time, everytime. With a ton of customization capabilities and features such as Gantt Charts, Blueprints and Time sheets, Zoho Projects is a full-fledged project management tool which caters to the business needs of companies of all sizes and industries. With a wide range of in-house and third-party integrations, Projects is one of the most integrated project management tools available and can be a perfect fit for your work ecosystem.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a world-leading project management platform designed for organizations to freely plan, track, manage, and deliver various complex projects. Trusted by more than 20,000 businesses and 6,000 agencies across the globe. The team continuously works with customers by offering the most advanced product management platform on the market. Whether you are a company owner, team lead, project manager, or individual contributor, Teamwork equips you with all the tools to seamlessly manage daily activities. The app offers the features needed to collaborate with colleagues on projects, maintain a holistic view of workflows, manage tasks, track resources, log time, and, most importantly, deliver projects on time.
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
Project management software that doesn't waste your time. No confusing systems to learn. Just drag and drop project management—the way it should be. Easily keep your projects profitable & on time with these features: Gantt Charts, Calendars, Workloads, Time Tracking, Portfolio Views, Dependencies, and more. Teams of all sizes use TeamGantt to plan and collaborate on projects—in the office or remotely.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and ex-Google, ex-Facebook engineer Justin Rosenstein, who both worked on improving the productivity of employees at Facebook. The product launched commercially in April 2012. In December 2018 the company was valued at $1.5 billion.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, including Netflix, Google, NASA, Nike, and Trip Advisor. ProofHub is a surprisingly simple yet powerful project management software that provides a consolidated view of tasks and progress. This project management software allows teams to communicate on work from anywhere using any device. With a rich set of features put in one location, this online SaaS tool is designed to help businesses swiftly plan, coordinate, organise, and deliver projects of all sizes. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution utilized by teams and enterprises of all sizes in various sectors. ProofHub can help businesses structure their work process while saving time and resources, with features ranging from task management to time tracking, bespoke workflows to online proofing, and much more. ProofHub offers a plethora of collaboration features such as chat, discussions, announcements, third-party integrations, file transfer, and more. ProofHub has a clean, simple layout with a low learning curve that makes users feel right at home. Apart from English, ProofHub is available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Chinese (Taiwan), Turkish, and Polish. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution that can be utilized by teams and enterprises in various sectors. ProofHub provides all the features you need to get your work done efficiently, from creating a project to assigning tasks, keeping track of progress, interacting with your team, and ultimately completing your projects on time.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Opal
workwithopal.com
Opal is the planning platform that enables marketers to strategize visually, collaborate together, and experience their brand through the eyes of a customer. With a visual calendar, dynamic workflows, and a flexible content system, it’s easy for teams to collaborate from anywhere. Sharing assets, collecting feedback and securing approvals is simple—you can even export a detailed presentation with a few clicks. Manage your marketing campaigns across every channel: social media, retail in-store, web, email, paid, even SMS. Teams can understand at-a-glance how their work fits into the bigger picture, and executives get peace of mind from watching strategy come to life in real time. Learn how Opal saves time and drives results for best-in-class brands like Starbucks, Target, Wendy’s and Microsoft at workwithopal.com. Opal, a privately held software company, was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is the all-in-one workspace to keep people, projects, & functions aligned across your organization. With chat, tasks, goals, docs, and files all in one place — Nifty lets you focus on work instead of juggling tools. Nifty helps reduce project development cycles and improves team productivity by combining all of the important features of project management into one software. The end result is milestone-driven progress automation that keeps every stakeholder aligned, ensuring organizational goals remain on schedule. Nifty’s software allows you to manage tasks through Kanban, List, and Timeline views. Collaborating on Nifty is natural because each project has an individual discussion thread encouraging projects have a dedicated knowledge-hub. Nifty is built to encourage cross departmental collaboration like no other. With a built-in calendar, Nifty can be integrated with Google, Outlook as well as file and document sharing.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
Smartsheet
smartsheet.com
Smartsheet is a software as a service (SaaS) offering for collaboration and work management, developed and marketed by Smartsheet Inc. It is used to assign tasks, track project progress, manage calendars, share documents, and manage other work, using a tabular user interface. Smartsheet is used to collaborate on project timelines, documents, calendars, tasks, and other works. According to IDG, it is "part office productivity, part project management, part document sharing... [it] is trying to be the central hub for how people work." Smartsheet competes with Microsoft Project. It combines some of the functionality of Microsoft Project, Excel, Access and SharePoint. According to Forbes, Smartsheet has "a relatively simple" user interface. The interface centers on "smartsheets," which are similar to spreadsheets typically found in Microsoft Excel. Each smartsheet can have its rows expanded or collapsed to see individual tasks or large-scale project progress respectively. Tasks can be sorted by deadline, priority or the person assigned to them. If a spreadsheet contains dates, Smartsheet creates a calendar view. Each row in a smartsheet may have files attached to it, emails stored within it, and a discussion board associated with it. When a new smartsheet is created, notifications are pushed out to staff to populate its rows and columns. As information is updated, other smartsheets tracking the same task, project or data-point are updated automatically. The service also has alerts for when a task deadline is coming up, and keeps track of document versions. Smartsheet can import data from Microsoft Office or Google applications. It integrates with Salesforce.com, Dropbox and Amazon Web Services. There is also a Smartsheet mobile app for Android and iOS operating systems. The service is offered on a subscription basis with no free tiers. Backed by enterprise-grade security, Smartsheet is used by more than 75% of the companies in the Fortune 500 to implement, manage, and automate processes across a broad array of departments and use cases.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, it will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. With features like task assignment, deadline tracking, and real-time communication, Hive helps thousands of teams all over the world get their work done more efficiently and on time. Use the mobile app to easily view projects, comment on tasks, message teammates, and manage your to-do list. Key features: - Direct & ongoing sync with the desktop app - Create tasks and projects on-the-go - Direct and group chat for ease of communication - Attachments that allow files to be uploaded directly from your phone - Ability to comment and tag teammates directly on action cards - Customize your work experience across your projects Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. See how everything connects at a glance with a unified, real-time calendar of record. Write first-draft copy, generate new ideas, & upgrade your marketing workflows with an AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Assistant. Keep stakeholders
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content marketing across all social and blogging platforms. Visit our website: https://contentstudio.io Why choose ContentStudio? Here's why: Speed up Content Creation: Craft quality content up to 10X faster with AI, ensuring your social media channels are always buzzing with engaging posts. All-in-One Platform: Say goodbye to juggling multiple tools. ContentStudio brings everything under one roof, from content discovery to publishing. Discover Trending Content: Stay ahead of the curve. Harness our advanced algorithms to uncover trending topics that resonate with your audience. Seamless Team Collaboration: Plan and execute your content strategy with ease. Collaborate with your team or clients seamlessly within the platform. Effortless Scheduling: Automate your content calendar. Schedule posts in advance and maintain a consistent online presence without the hassle. Insightful Analytics: Make informed decisions with white-label reports. Dive deep into meaningful analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy. Unified Inbox: Manage all your interactions in one place. Respond to comments and messages across channels without missing a beat. ContentStudio is more than just a tool; it's your partner in digital excellence. Transform your social media strategy and experience growth like never before. Embrace the power of ContentStudio and let your content do the talking.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Beesbusy
beesbusy.com
Beesbusy is a collaborative planning tool. Easy to use, it allows to federate expert users and occasional users. - The planning of the tasks is materialized in a schedule in the form of a Gantt chart (view When of the project), which remains simple and easy to adapt. The multi-project views allow you to have an overview of all your activities. - Resource planning is done in a view displaying all resources and associated tasks on a schedule (Who view). This view allows you to distribute the workload and to plan it, considering the occupation rates and the constraints of the resources. This planning view by resource also exists in multi-project mode, greatly facilitating arbitration when distributing work to different projects. By planning tasks AND resources, you activate the levers that allow you to build realistic schedules. You regain visibility on your activity, and everyone gains in serenity.
