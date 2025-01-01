Find the right software and services.
Marketing automation software is designed to automate marketing tasks, streamline workflows, and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. These tools offer a centralized database for storing marketing information and interactions, enabling marketers to create personalized and timely experiences for customers or prospects. With automation features across various marketing aspects such as email, social media, lead generation, direct mail, and digital advertising, these platforms enhance marketing efficiency. One crucial aspect of marketing automation tools is their analytics capabilities, which allow users to evaluate the success of campaigns across different segments and channels. These features measure the impact of campaigns on key performance indicators (KPIs) and return on investment (ROI), as well as their contribution to overall company revenue.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales and marketing platform for agencies, offering CRM, automation, communication tools, and website creation features.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
ManyChat
manychat.com
ManyChat is a platform for automating customer interactions via chatbots across multiple channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based platform that integrates ERP and CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to manage operations and customer relations efficiently.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that centralizes customer data to enhance engagement through personalized messaging via multiple channels.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero is an all-in-one platform for coaches and course creators to build, manage, and sell online courses, run email marketing, and engage with customers.
Sendcloud
sendcloud.com
Sendcloud is a shipping automation platform that streamlines e-commerce shipping operations, offering label printing, tracking, and return management.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen app provides insights into consumer behavior and market trends, using data analytics to inform business decisions and optimize marketing strategies.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Zoho Marketing Automation is a tool that automates marketing tasks, manages campaigns, and analyzes customer behavior to improve engagement and conversion.
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform for e-commerce brands, enabling personalized email campaigns and customer engagement through automation and dynamic segmentation.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform for marketing teams to create automated, data-driven campaigns across multiple messaging channels.
SocialHub
socialhub.io
SocialHub is a social media management app that allows users to create, schedule, and collaborate on posts across platforms easily.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is an AI-powered customer experience platform that tailors interactions using AI and human agents to enhance customer engagement.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and marketing workflows, integrating with various tools for efficiency.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing platform for ecommerce, offering automation, segmentation, and integration with popular online stores to enhance customer engagement.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is a software platform that helps local businesses manage sales, marketing, and communications through automation and data analytics.
Dittofeed
dittofeed.com
Dittofeed is an open-source customer engagement platform for automating and personalizing messaging across multiple channels, with options for self-hosting.
CamBuildr
cambuildr.com
CamBuildr is an all-in-one digital platform for managing movements, enabling user engagement and data synchronization while ensuring GDPR compliance.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is a marketing platform that automates and centralizes tasks like social media management, email campaigns, landing page creation, and analytics for businesses and agencies.
Ontraport
ontraport.com
Ontraport is a no-code software that automates marketing and sales processes for service businesses, offering features like CRM, email marketing, and campaign tracking.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a messaging automation platform for online businesses, offering email and SMS marketing automation tools.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a messaging platform that enables businesses to send notifications via email, SMS, and push across various channels to engage users effectively.
Markate
markate.com
Markate is a CRM and job management app for service providers, streamlining operations, automating tasks, and enhancing customer retention.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is a business management software for small businesses that streamlines customer communication, payments, scheduling, and reputation management.
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
La Growth Machine is a multi-channel prospecting platform that automates lead generation and engagement on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is a management platform that automates scheduling, billing, and client management for service providers, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost automates the collection of customer feedback and reviews, helping businesses attract new customers, gain referrals, and increase repeat business.
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that enables marketers to create personalized cross-channel experiences using real-time data.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform that helps businesses improve customer communication and increase conversions through chat, chatbots, and email marketing.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Mautic
mautic.org
Mautic is an open source marketing automation platform for managing leads, creating campaigns, and analyzing results across various channels.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
VipeCloud
vipecloud.com
VipeCloud is a cloud-based platform that integrates CRM, email marketing, social posting, and other tools to help businesses streamline operations and improve efficiency.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is software that streamlines business processes like marketing, sales, and billing, offering industry-specific solutions and allowing management of multiple companies with one account.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
