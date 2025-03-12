App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Marketing Automation Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Marketing Automation Software

Marketing automation software is designed to automate marketing tasks, streamline workflows, and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. These tools offer a centralized database for storing marketing information and interactions, enabling marketers to create personalized and timely experiences for customers or prospects. With automation features across various marketing aspects such as email, social media, lead generation, direct mail, and digital advertising, these platforms enhance marketing efficiency. One crucial aspect of marketing automation tools is their analytics capabilities, which allow users to evaluate the success of campaigns across different segments and channels. These features measure the impact of campaigns on key performance indicators (KPIs) and return on investment (ROI), as well as their contribution to overall company revenue.

Submit New App


Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

HighLevel

HighLevel

gohighlevel.com

HighLevel is a white-label sales and marketing platform for agencies, offering CRM, automation, communication tools, and website creation features.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ManyChat is a platform for automating customer interactions via chatbots across multiple channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

ConnectWise Manage

ConnectWise Manage

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365

microsoft.com

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based platform that integrates ERP and CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to manage operations and customer relations efficiently.

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that centralizes customer data to enhance engagement through personalized messaging via multiple channels.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

LeadSquared is a CRM and marketing automation platform for SMBs, managing lead capture, sales analytics, and marketing campaigns in one place.

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

ConnectWise Home

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.

Simplero

Simplero

simplero.com

Simplero is an all-in-one platform for coaches and course creators to build, manage, and sell online courses, run email marketing, and engage with customers.

Sendcloud

Sendcloud

sendcloud.com

Sendcloud is a shipping automation platform that streamlines e-commerce shipping operations, offering label printing, tracking, and return management.

Nielsen

Nielsen

nielsen.com

The Nielsen app provides insights into consumer behavior and market trends, using data analytics to inform business decisions and optimize marketing strategies.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.

Zoho Marketing Automation

Zoho Marketing Automation

zoho.com

Zoho Marketing Automation is a tool that automates marketing tasks, manages campaigns, and analyzes customer behavior to improve engagement and conversion.

Drip

Drip

drip.com

Drip is a marketing automation platform for e-commerce brands, enabling personalized email campaigns and customer engagement through automation and dynamic segmentation.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform for marketing teams to create automated, data-driven campaigns across multiple messaging channels.

SocialHub

SocialHub

socialhub.io

SocialHub is a social media management app that allows users to create, schedule, and collaborate on posts across platforms easily.

Regal.io

Regal.io

regal.io

Regal.io is an AI-powered customer experience platform that tailors interactions using AI and human agents to enhance customer engagement.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.

Insightly

Insightly

insightly.com

Insightly is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and marketing workflows, integrating with various tools for efficiency.

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing platform for ecommerce, offering automation, segmentation, and integration with popular online stores to enhance customer engagement.

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.

SalesBoss

SalesBoss

salesboss.ai

SalesBoss is a software platform that helps local businesses manage sales, marketing, and communications through automation and data analytics.

Dittofeed

Dittofeed

dittofeed.com

Dittofeed is an open-source customer engagement platform for automating and personalizing messaging across multiple channels, with options for self-hosting.

CamBuildr

CamBuildr

cambuildr.com

CamBuildr is an all-in-one digital platform for managing movements, enabling user engagement and data synchronization while ensuring GDPR compliance.

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly helps businesses manage customer relationships and improve retention through personalized communication and insights.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.

eMarketeer

eMarketeer

emarketeer.com

eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.

VBOUT

VBOUT

vbout.com

VBOUT is a marketing platform that automates and centralizes tasks like social media management, email campaigns, landing page creation, and analytics for businesses and agencies.

Ontraport

Ontraport

ontraport.com

Ontraport is a no-code software that automates marketing and sales processes for service businesses, offering features like CRM, email marketing, and campaign tracking.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.

Bento

Bento

bentonow.com

Bento is a messaging automation platform for online businesses, offering email and SMS marketing automation tools.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

OneSignal is a messaging platform that enables businesses to send notifications via email, SMS, and push across various channels to engage users effectively.

Markate

Markate

markate.com

Markate is a CRM and job management app for service providers, streamlining operations, automating tasks, and enhancing customer retention.

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Thryv is a business management software for small businesses that streamlines customer communication, payments, scheduling, and reputation management.

La Growth Machine

La Growth Machine

lagrowthmachine.com

La Growth Machine is a multi-channel prospecting platform that automates lead generation and engagement on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter.

vcita

vcita

vcita.com

vcita is a management platform that automates scheduling, billing, and client management for service providers, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

Signpost

Signpost

signpost.com

Signpost automates the collection of customer feedback and reviews, helping businesses attract new customers, gain referrals, and increase repeat business.

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Iterable is a customer communication platform that enables marketers to create personalized cross-channel experiences using real-time data.

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.

Dashly

Dashly

dashly.io

Dashly is a conversational marketing platform that helps businesses improve customer communication and increase conversions through chat, chatbots, and email marketing.

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.

Mautic

Mautic

mautic.org

Mautic is an open source marketing automation platform for managing leads, creating campaigns, and analyzing results across various channels.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.

VipeCloud

VipeCloud

vipecloud.com

VipeCloud is a cloud-based platform that integrates CRM, email marketing, social posting, and other tools to help businesses streamline operations and improve efficiency.

EQUP

EQUP

equp.com

EQUP is software that streamlines business processes like marketing, sales, and billing, offering industry-specific solutions and allowing management of multiple companies with one account.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.