Pyze Growth Intelligence addresses the increasingly critical business need to engage and retain users across disparate platforms. Pyze develops holistic user profiles by aggregating user behavior across platforms and enables realtime, targeted engagement & personalization campaigns to ensure individualized experiences for all users: - Gain competitive advantage by understanding user clusters, trends, patterns, and anomalies - Provide personalized engagement, content and experience to users based on actions, behavior, and usage milestones - Run automated campaigns to maximize brand loyalty, revenue, engagement or desired business objective Pyze offers a marketing and intelligence platform designed to enable mobile and web app publishers maximize growth through automated analysis, engagement, and personalization. Pyze utilizes machine learning to automate segmentation for clustering users based on shared characteristics and enables automated engagement and personalization with each set of users to achieve desired business outcomes. Pyze provides an end-to-end solution for automating data capture, analytics, segmentation, campaign execution & personalization across platforms. Pyze offers a number of sophisticated marketing services to gain deep insights into user behavior across platforms to drive meaningful customer engagement. Capabilities and Benefits: The Pyze Growth Intelligence Platform features a number of core capabilities that tailor the solution for your organization’s goals. We recognize that organizations have different business objectives and have developed a highly scalable platform that can address each specific objective. - Usage and Behavioral Analytics enables visibility into trends, patterns, and behaviors across web and mobile app users to analyze, visualize, explore and act on insights. - Automated Segmentation allows brands to precisely target specific user sets through automated segmentation and real-time explorations across the entire user base. - Contextual Marketing determines the time and place each user will be most receptive to messages and utilizes usage patterns, context, and other factors to deliver the right message at the right time. - Growth Automation enables work-flow and behavior driven automated engagement with each user to onboard, activate, engage and retain users throughout their lifetime. - Personalization Intelligence enables brands to personalize every experience, including content feeds, user interfaces, communication messages, specific features, and products. - App Groups provide aggregate user behavior data across mobile and web apps to enable omnichannel campaigns, cross-platform personalization and benchmarking.