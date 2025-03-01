Top Marketing Automation Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Marketing automation software is designed to automate marketing tasks, streamline workflows, and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. These tools offer a centralized database for storing marketing information and interactions, enabling marketers to create personalized and timely experiences for customers or prospects. With automation features across various marketing aspects such as email, social media, lead generation, direct mail, and digital advertising, these platforms enhance marketing efficiency. One crucial aspect of marketing automation tools is their analytics capabilities, which allow users to evaluate the success of campaigns across different segments and channels. These features measure the impact of campaigns on key performance indicators (KPIs) and return on investment (ROI), as well as their contribution to overall company revenue.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
SocialHub
socialhub.io
SocialHub is the world's simplest Social Media Management Software. Create and schedule Facebook Posts and Ads faster than ever with just a few clicks. Plan all your content in the simplest interface you'll ever work with. Work together as a team with powerful collaboration features and get simple to understand Analytics that show you what works at a glance. Plan, schedule, promote and analyse social media posts in just a few clicks, saving hours of time every day. The only question is: What are you going to do with all that extra time?
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a customer data platform that connects the entire tech stack. Customer.io offers a winning recipe for effective customer engagement by combining real-time data and personalized messages. Built for scale, Customer.io is used by over 5,500 companies, sending over 29 billion messages per year. Founded in 2012, Customer.io is a globally distributed, remote-first company named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Commerce, and more. Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US. One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L’Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling products, managing affiliate programs, and automations. With Simplero, you can run your online business all in one place, not all over the place. Simplero empowers leaders to build communities that change the world. - Amazing Support - Build Websites and Landing pages - Affiliate management - Email marketing and automations - Payments and subscriptions - Courses and communities - Customer insights
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Dittofeed
dittofeed.com
Dittofeed is an open-source alternative to platforms like Klaviyo and Customer.io. It is a self-hostable customer engagement platform that offers a simplified interface for building message templates, customer segments, and customer journeys to automate marketing outreach. Dittofeed has a 1-click deploy, self-hosted option that is MIT-licensed, as well as a cloud-hosted offering.
CamBuildr
cambuildr.com
Raising awareness, attracting like-minded people, engaging supporters: Building a movement has never been easier. And still it’s hard - Managing a load of different tools and apps, synchronizing data across all platforms while staying GDPR-compliant. That’s why we created Cambuildr, the first all-in-one solution for digital movements - made in Europe.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more—all without the exaggerated cost. Join more than 100,000 ecommerce brands that use Omnisend to grow their businesses on autopilot, converting their customers with quick-to-build, highly-relevant emails & texts. - Send newsletters and targeted campaigns Create beautiful, shoppable emails in minutes using our drag & drop email builder and a variety of ready-made email templates. Add coupon codes, automatically pick & insert products and automatically resend campaigns to the non-openers - all without any tedious manual work! - Drive sales on autopilot with ecommerce automations Win (back) lost sales with pre-built workflows for cart abandonment, welcome series, transactional emails and more. Get pre-built, revenue-generating automations running in minutes or easily build your custom workflows using our no-code, drag & drop Automations Editor. - Improve your targeting with robust segmentation Segment your customers based on their shopping behavior as well as other properties to improve conversions with well-targeted, personalized emails and texts. Create segments for high-value customers, for specific category/product shoppers or those that need to be reengaged and personalize your messaging. - Combine email with SMS and more channels Add SMS and push notifications right next to your emails using the same platform and provide a consistent, omnichannel customer experience. Save time and costs - there’s no need to pay for separate email, SMS, and push apps anymore! - Build your email & SMS lists Collect new subscribers using our mobile-friendly, fully customizable forms. Choose from popups, signup boxes, landing pages, or a wheel of fortune to seamlessly collect email and/or SMS opt-ins. Capture your visitors with exit-intent forms and improve popup engagement using form targeting options, all available within Omnisend. - 24/7 Support We give you stellar support and helpful advice anytime you need it. We’re available 24/7. Start using Omnisend for free, upgrade anytime! Omnisend invites Freelancers and Agencies to join the Omnisend partner program. This program is created to help Freelancers and Agencies accelerate their growth, win more clients and receive industry leading revenue share for referred and managed accounts. Check the link and join the program: https://www.omnisend.com/partners/
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost is the complete and automated solution to collect customer feedback, get more and better reviews, win new customers, get referrals and increase repeat business.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With intelligent personalization solutions powered by Iterable AI, individualized dynamic content capabilities of Catalog, and a best-in-class suite of cross-channel personalization tools, Iterable helps brands redefine their customers’ experiences. By making Iterable the focal point of your modern growth stack, you can create a seamless experience for your customers across email, SMS, mobile push, web push, in-app notifications, social and more. Learn more at Iterable.com.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More than 500 brands around the world use Splio every day, including The Kooples, Kusmi Tea, Givenchy, Le Slip Français, Caudalie, Degrenne, Intersport, Longchamp, Lindt, Air China, and Cache Cache.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Recruit Holdings.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
DreamCampaigns
dreamcampaigns.com
DreamCampaigns all-in-one email & SMS marketing tools enable you to send super personalized, optimized, responsive & beautiful emails & text campaigns in just a few clicks. Trigger personalized emails & SMS based on customer actions and send automated follow-ups. Respond to customer behavior and boost calls to action with messages directly on your site. Grow your business with features like unlimited previews, email Deliverability Score, automated segmentation and marketing automation.
Marketing Master IO
marketingmaster.io
All-in-one multi-channel marketing platform that helps businesses manage Messenger, SMS, email, social media and eCommerce marketing.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.
Genoo
genoo.com
Marketing automation software that does what you need done: email marketing, forms, landing pages, lead nurturing, lead scoring, surveys, assessments, and more – with the #1 inbox deliverability in the business – getting more of your emails to the people you want to see them. We are honored to have recently received a Customer Service Excellence Award - because we love working with our customers to achieve the success they envision. Are you ready to leave ordinary marketing in the dust and get better results? It's time to market differently.
Right On Interactive
rightoninteractive.com
Technology will always be evolving, but engagement is timeless. Engaged customers generate more revenue and often become your advocates. At Right On Interactive, we’ve seen profitable growth sustaine... Show More when marketers view engagement as a journey, not just a campaign. So we’ve designed our software to automate the concept of Customer Lifecycle Marketing, providing visibility into who is the best-fit and the most engaged for an organization at each stage of the customer journey — from prospect to raving fan. Our cloud-based solution maps the customer’s entire brand experience, from messaging through product usage. Marketers and sales teams can know exactly where a prospect or customer is in their relationship with a brand, and how best to approach them to maximize lifetime value. At Right On Interactive, we believe in attracting and acquiring the best-fit customers for life.
Lucep
lucep.com
Lucep’s automated lead qualification system validates numbers, gets leads to confirm their interest, and continues to engage via phone, SMS, email and WhatsApp.
Inflection.io
inflection.io
The next generation B2B marketing and customer communication platform. Send highly personalized messages with user engagement data without waiting on product or data teams. Guide your users to quicker onboarding, better adoption, and get more revenue and pipeline. The power of Marketo, ease of use of Intercom, data of Snowflake.
Synerise
synerise.com
Real-Time Interaction Automation & Management Platform driven by AI. Synerise connects modern data collection, processing methods and analytics with AI-driven business scenario execution. Synerise uses AI to completely change the modern approach to data management. A comprehensive ecosystem provides the ability to collect information about end customers from multiple sources, analyze this data and draw conclusions on the optimization of business processes: all in real-time (milliseconds). Synerise offers its own unique, fast-acting database, ready-made machine learning-based business solutions and an open platform that can be adapted to each of your needs. Synerise is based on three technology pillars: 1. Terrarium Data Engine Our schema-less, column & row-oriented database is a scalable, ultra-fast tool that simultaneously processes data-heavy executing analytics and behavioral data to create various business scenarios in real-time. Terrarium is an
Enalito
enalito.com
Enalito is an AI-powered Email Marketing and Personalization platform that empowers marketers, brands & eCommerce professionals to deliver 1:1 personalized shopping experiences and engagement with their customers across all digital channels, resulting in a genuine Omni Channel Experience. Enalito not only helps you generate more revenue, increase retention, and automate personalized experiences for your customers but also converts your existing customers into your loyal customer & a loyal customer to your brand ambassador.
Convertedin
converted.in
Convertedin is a marketing operating system for e-commerce, which utilizes data and shoppers' insights to create personalized multi-channel marketing that boosts customer engagement and maximizes ROI. Scale Your Campaigns Using Ad Automation Run, scale, and automate your advertising campaigns on five different platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google) Send Targeted Campaigns Using SMS & Email Automation Utilize your customers' data to send highly personalized campaigns; that drive conversions and sales for your business. Connect Your Store Using Catalog Intelligence Import all your e-commerce store products and categorize them into customizable sets to be able to launch dynamic campaigns using them. AI-Powered Segmentation Segment your customers based on their shopping behavior into highly detailed segments that you could easily use in your marketing campaigns. 24/7 Support If you need support or advice, we will be there for you. Our team is available 24 hours a day.
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation powered by AI. Netmera reaches 450 million users worldwide and sends 12 billion push notifications every month. Netmera helps companies reach, convert and retain their customers.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
erxes
erxes.io
Welcome to erxes, the open source Hubspot/Qualtrics alternative. erxes is an open-source experience operating system (XOS) that enables SaaS providers and digital marketing agencies/developers to create unique experiences that work for all types of business. We will change how businesses grow by delivering breakthrough value to our community. Come along on this journey with us! Achieving growth and unity within your company is possible with erxes, because it is: - 100% free & sustainable: erxes offers a sustainable business model in which both developers and users win. It is open-source software, but even better. - 100% customizable: Our plugin-based architecture provides unlimited customization and lets you meet all your needs, no matter how specific they are. - 100% privacy: We've designed the erxes platform to retain complete control over your company's sensitive data with no third-party monitoring. - 100% in control: You can build any experience you want, where all the channels your business operates on are connected and integrated. Explore your options: Self-hosted AGPLv3 with the Enterprise Edition licensed open-source Hubspot alternative. It's written in Node.js, GraphQL and React. Self-serve Start for free and unlock advanced features, additional services, and customized options with our power-ups and add-ons. Enterprise Secure, compliant open-source software for enterprises. Empower your team to move faster. Embed Integrate erxes core plugins, components, and SDKs into your platform to enhance its capabilities and streamline operations. Platform Leverage erxes core plugins, components, and enterprise features to power your entire platform business. Infrastructure Power up your SaaS with erxes infrastructure and native plugins. Let's bring your vision to life with our expert team.
Smarketing Cloud
smarketingcloud.com
Smarketing Cloud is a single sophisticated Sales & Marketing Platform for smart marketers and advertisers. Our platform delivers real-time omnichannel marketing and campaign optimization with predictive analytics and big data management technologies.
Omniengage
omniengage.co
Omniengage platform is a workflow builder for businesses looking to increase engagement and drive revenue with real-time omnichannel targeted messaging to customers. Leverage each touchpoint across the web, mobile, sms, email, Facebook messenger, or WhatsApp. Key features of Omniengage include workflow builder, marketing attribution, real-time visual analytics, campaign distribution, and multi-channel campaign management. Omniengage has an open API and integrations like Firebase, Twilio, and SMTP. Automated workflows across channels can be built with the first node of the interaction of customers' activity from either Webhooks or Company Data. Each trigger (customer's interaction) and action can be built on the workflow to send an email, push notification, or in-app message. Some advanced features include A/B testing content and conditional messaging.
theMarketer
themarketer.com
theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.
Omni.us
omni.us
The only Omni Channel platform that allows you to find, reach out to, and close high-quality B2B clients automatically, all in one place.
BIK
bik.ai
BIK (bik.ai) is the most intelligent conversational marketing platform helping E-commerce businesses drive multiple ROI. This platform enables a brand to transact automation with Chatbots, manage multitasking with CRM, create customized broadcasts with campaigns & attain real-time growth insights. With the vision of creating a customer-centric platform, BIK (bik.ai) is helping various segments of businesses earn an ROI of 137x and empowering businesses worldwide with the slogan of Making Brands Limitless!
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.