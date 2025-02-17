Top Marketing Automation Software - Syria

Find the right software and services.
Marketing automation software is designed to automate marketing tasks, streamline workflows, and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. These tools offer a centralized database for storing marketing information and interactions, enabling marketers to create personalized and timely experiences for customers or prospects. With automation features across various marketing aspects such as email, social media, lead generation, direct mail, and digital advertising, these platforms enhance marketing efficiency. One crucial aspect of marketing automation tools is their analytics capabilities, which allow users to evaluate the success of campaigns across different segments and channels. These features measure the impact of campaigns on key performance indicators (KPIs) and return on investment (ROI), as well as their contribution to overall company revenue.
Marketing Master IO
marketingmaster.io
All-in-one multi-channel marketing platform that helps businesses manage Messenger, SMS, email, social media and eCommerce marketing.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
SalesCaptain
salescaptain.com
SalesCaptain is an AI-powered customer experience marketing (CXM) platform that helps local businesses win. We help local businesses the way they build their business and modernize the way they communicate with their customers – from facilitating online reviews, launching personalized marketing campaigns, web chat, payments, and much more.
PushSend
pushsend.com
PushSend’s all-in-one solution enables you to create beautiful email campaigns, build engaging marketing pages and easily create and sell tickets to your upcoming events.
Convertful
convertful.com
Convertful is the highest-rated lead capture software for converting your users into new email subscribers or sales.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an innovative all-in-one omnichannel marketing cloud platform, which consists of many different tools, aimed at increasing sales and reducing marketing costs. The high technology of the platform is based on data collection, analytics, automation, and digital marketing. WayMore is for all businesses, regardless of industry or size. The simple design of the platform makes the user experience very easy. How? * Place your customers at the center of a comprehensive approach. * Consolidate all your data sources. Analyze the data with the power of AI to understand better your audience. * Micro-segment your audience to maximize the engagement rate. * Communicate with each audience segment with the right channel, at the right moment, and with the right content. * Implement automations to avoid manual tasks. Why? * Turn prospect leads to loyal customers. * Save time & effort.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
Introducing La Growth Machine, the first multi-channel prospecting platform that allows you to engage in conversations with potential customers on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter. With La Growth Machine, you can: - Import leads from LinkedIn or a CSV file to easily manage your prospecting efforts. - Enrich your contact's profile with their details, including professional and personal email addresses, phone numbers, LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, to gain valuable insights about your prospects. - Build a multi-channel prospecting sequence to effectively engage with your leads across multiple touchpoints. - Automatically synchronize interactions in your CRM (including native integrations with HubSpot and Pipedrive or with Zapier) to keep your sales and marketing efforts organized and streamlined. Using La Growth Machine can save your sales, marketing and recruitment teams time and increase productivity by simplifying your lead generation and management efforts. Don't believe us? Sign up for a free trial of LaGrowthMachine today and see the benefits for yourself!
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, and pop-up windows you can generate more leads and qualify them. The leads are collected in eCRM and segmented - that's how you start email marketing. Manage both manual and triggered communication - these are available with live chat messages, pop-up windows and emails. Features: - Capture leads using chatbot made in easy-to-use Chatbot Builder; - Store and manage them in eCRM; - Track your visitors' actions; - Make the best offers using pop-up; - Integrate with your favorite services; - Have all visitors' messages in one admin panel; - Respond your visitors in Live chat for perfect support; - Increase conversions with triggered emails; - Analyze your performance building funnels.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful API. Sales and marketing playbook building service is included.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Force24
force24.co.uk
Nurture and grow your audience with Force24, the powerful marketing automation platform that makes meaningful conversations happen 24-hours a day.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
Inboundio
inboundio.com
Inboundio is the world’s simplest digital marketing platform targeted towards individuals and small / medium businesses looking to organize their Internet Marketing efforts as well as Agencies or franchises looking to offer an easy to use white label / reseller service to their clients/franchisees. For end users Inboundio provides an easy way to accomplish basic online marketing activities (Social Media Posting, Landing Pages, Lead Generation, Basic CRM, Email & Drip Marketing) without being over complicated, or overpriced. Check out Inboundio at https://www.inboundio.com/ for video demo's, a complete list of features and pricing. As a reseller / white label subscriber you can brand inboundio as your own, create your own plans and pricing and start earning recurring revenue. In addition to recurring revenue Inboundio is a great tool to allow your agency to upsell associated services like graphic design of email templates, landing pages and even full social media management. You can hand off control by letting the customer manage themselves or you can take complete control of their entire marketing all from one easy to use dashboard. Find out more on Inboundio for Resellers at https://www.inboundio.com/Resellers
SimplyCast
simplycast.com
SimplyCast is an ISO 27001:2013-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.
Go4Clients
go4clients.com
GoClients it's an All In One Automation Platform. Helps every day houndred of company to create Automate forms, build Drips flows with SMS, Emails & Calls. Go4Clients allows to automate all interaction with customers by automating their campaings and integrating many services of communication.
BIK
bik.ai
BIK (bik.ai) is the most intelligent conversational marketing platform helping E-commerce businesses drive multiple ROI. This platform enables a brand to transact automation with Chatbots, manage multitasking with CRM, create customized broadcasts with campaigns & attain real-time growth insights. With the vision of creating a customer-centric platform, BIK (bik.ai) is helping various segments of businesses earn an ROI of 137x and empowering businesses worldwide with the slogan of Making Brands Limitless!
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilities to track the success of those campaigns. Dialog Insight's key benefits include the ability to segment and target customer groups, automate and personalize communication, and optimize campaigns for maximum performance. Dialog Insight delivers a true 1:1 customer experience, targeting the right segment across all channels, and maximizing ROI while reducing cost and time.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including real-time data unification, audience segmentation, predictive intelligence, 1:1 personalization, omnichannel orchestration, and unmatched scale. The flexible, easy-to-use platform unifies customer data from any source, unlocks intelligence with customizable AI, and activates data across touchpoints in real-time using intelligent decisioning. The path to delivering customer-centric experiences that grow revenue and drive results has never been quicker. Blueshift’s Intelligent Customer Engagement platform delivers relevant, connected experiences throughout the omnichannel journey by unifying, informing, and activating data.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More than 500 brands around the world use Splio every day, including The Kooples, Kusmi Tea, Givenchy, Le Slip Français, Caudalie, Degrenne, Intersport, Longchamp, Lindt, Air China, and Cache Cache.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in more than 100 countries, Leadfox is THE affordable, easy-to-use, automated, all-in-one marketing platform. Our mission is to help SMBs and agencies enter the world of digital marketing through accessible, easy-to-use solutions and training. More info on our website: http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.
theMarketer
themarketer.com
theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.
Smarketing Cloud
smarketingcloud.com
Smarketing Cloud is a single sophisticated Sales & Marketing Platform for smart marketers and advertisers. Our platform delivers real-time omnichannel marketing and campaign optimization with predictive analytics and big data management technologies.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation powered by AI. Netmera reaches 450 million users worldwide and sends 12 billion push notifications every month. Netmera helps companies reach, convert and retain their customers.
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.
Convertedin
converted.in
Convertedin is a marketing operating system for e-commerce, which utilizes data and shoppers' insights to create personalized multi-channel marketing that boosts customer engagement and maximizes ROI. Scale Your Campaigns Using Ad Automation Run, scale, and automate your advertising campaigns on five different platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google) Send Targeted Campaigns Using SMS & Email Automation Utilize your customers' data to send highly personalized campaigns; that drive conversions and sales for your business. Connect Your Store Using Catalog Intelligence Import all your e-commerce store products and categorize them into customizable sets to be able to launch dynamic campaigns using them. AI-Powered Segmentation Segment your customers based on their shopping behavior into highly detailed segments that you could easily use in your marketing campaigns. 24/7 Support If you need support or advice, we will be there for you. Our team is available 24 hours a day.
Synerise
synerise.com
Real-Time Interaction Automation & Management Platform driven by AI. Synerise connects modern data collection, processing methods and analytics with AI-driven business scenario execution. Synerise uses AI to completely change the modern approach to data management. A comprehensive ecosystem provides the ability to collect information about end customers from multiple sources, analyze this data and draw conclusions on the optimization of business processes: all in real-time (milliseconds). Synerise offers its own unique, fast-acting database, ready-made machine learning-based business solutions and an open platform that can be adapted to each of your needs. Synerise is based on three technology pillars: 1. Terrarium Data Engine Our schema-less, column & row-oriented database is a scalable, ultra-fast tool that simultaneously processes data-heavy executing analytics and behavioral data to create various business scenarios in real-time. Terrarium is an
Inflection.io
inflection.io
The next generation B2B marketing and customer communication platform. Send highly personalized messages with user engagement data without waiting on product or data teams. Guide your users to quicker onboarding, better adoption, and get more revenue and pipeline. The power of Marketo, ease of use of Intercom, data of Snowflake.
Lucep
lucep.com
Lucep’s automated lead qualification system validates numbers, gets leads to confirm their interest, and continues to engage via phone, SMS, email and WhatsApp.
Right On Interactive
rightoninteractive.com
Technology will always be evolving, but engagement is timeless. Engaged customers generate more revenue and often become your advocates. At Right On Interactive, we’ve seen profitable growth sustaine... Show More when marketers view engagement as a journey, not just a campaign. So we’ve designed our software to automate the concept of Customer Lifecycle Marketing, providing visibility into who is the best-fit and the most engaged for an organization at each stage of the customer journey — from prospect to raving fan. Our cloud-based solution maps the customer’s entire brand experience, from messaging through product usage. Marketers and sales teams can know exactly where a prospect or customer is in their relationship with a brand, and how best to approach them to maximize lifetime value. At Right On Interactive, we believe in attracting and acquiring the best-fit customers for life.
Genoo
genoo.com
Marketing automation software that does what you need done: email marketing, forms, landing pages, lead nurturing, lead scoring, surveys, assessments, and more – with the #1 inbox deliverability in the business – getting more of your emails to the people you want to see them. We are honored to have recently received a Customer Service Excellence Award - because we love working with our customers to achieve the success they envision. Are you ready to leave ordinary marketing in the dust and get better results? It's time to market differently.
Acoustic
acoustic.com
Acoustic Campaign is a multichannel marketing platform built for customer-obsessed brands. We help businesses connect with customers through sophisticated customer journeys, over a variety of channels - email, web, mobile push, SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, social media, print and more. The offering includes various capabilities, from everyday marketing automation and campaign execution to highly sophisticated journey orchestration, journey analytics, segmentation, personalization, high-end content creation and digital experience analytics. With our open and flexible platform, marketers can connect to any data source and segment their data for hyper-targeting. Our intuitive, zero-code UI and hyper-personalization capabilities empower marketers to independently run multichannel, personalized campaigns without relying on data teams or coding to make it happen. Unlike complex and costly enterprise offerings, we offer the same sophisticated enterprise-grade solutions for all marketers. And unlike ‘point solutions’ or email service providers, we enable you to engage with consumers across multiple channels in a single platform. We help marketers surface actionable insights and personalize communications as you begin to scale. Acoustic Marketing Cloud puts the marketer in the driver’s seat to help customers increase long-term customer engagement and drive revenue growth. Our customers include top brands and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit acoustic.com/products. Capabilities: Journey Orchestration Email SMS/MMS WhatsApp Mobile push Content Management System Customer Journey Insights Integrations Segmentation Social Audiences Drag and Drop Forms Composer Drag and Drop Multichannel Composer Transactional Messaging Data Layer
eTrigue
etrigue.com
eTrigue is a next-generation thru-marketing service. Our mission is to make partner marketing frictionless—through platform, expert team, and content integration. We run your digital campaigns on our platform so that you can realize partner marketing value faster and better. eTrigue is the only partner marketing service with a partner specific platform designed to run partner digital marketing campaigns—on your behalf. With real-time lead alerts for you and your partners, and performance dashboards, you can track every MQL and sales person follow-up.
Dotidot
dotidot.io
It is an online marketing solution that uses automation to increase the effectiveness of your performance marketing results. With Dotidot you can automate the regular stuff and instead, focus on advanced strategies automation opens for you.
Jellyreach
jellyreach.com
Jellyreach is email and SMS marketing automation software. It's created to deliver automated, relevant, and timely messages aligned with contacts preferences. Features include unlimited workspaces, drag and drop campaign editor, pre-designed templates, marketing automation with pre-built scenarios, unlimited segments , UTM tracking, integration with Amazon SES, Mailgun, and Twilio, and more.
Kiliba
en.kiliba.com
ncrease your revenues easily: re-engage inactive customers and retain your existing customers. Kiliba is THE perfect AI-powered module for e-tailers looking for tools that pay for themselves very quickly. 1 invested in Kiliba is an opportunity to multiply your investment by 79! Integration in 2' with our several plugins.
Loclweb
loclweb.com
Loclmark is a local marketing automation platform that makes it easy to generate more reviews, list your business online, and more. The review generations process is completley automated, just set it up, add customers information, and the process begins for you. You'll get tons of valuable information about the reviews and can quickly repond right in Loclmark.
Plezi
plezi.co
Plezi helps marketing professionals by providing them with guidance on publishing, promoting and automating each piece of content. Plezi software isn’t just a toolbox: it guides you through each marketing action and shows the next step so you can focus purely on producing outstanding content. Manual workflows are obsolete: each lead has their own buying cycle. Using Plezi is like having a marketer behind each one of your leads. Every automated workflow is unique and adapts in real time to your leads’ online actions, sending them the most relevant content.
Pyze
pyze.com
Pyze Growth Intelligence addresses the increasingly critical business need to engage and retain users across disparate platforms. Pyze develops holistic user profiles by aggregating user behavior across platforms and enables realtime, targeted engagement & personalization campaigns to ensure individualized experiences for all users: - Gain competitive advantage by understanding user clusters, trends, patterns, and anomalies - Provide personalized engagement, content and experience to users based on actions, behavior, and usage milestones - Run automated campaigns to maximize brand loyalty, revenue, engagement or desired business objective Pyze offers a marketing and intelligence platform designed to enable mobile and web app publishers maximize growth through automated analysis, engagement, and personalization. Pyze utilizes machine learning to automate segmentation for clustering users based on shared characteristics and enables automated engagement and personalization with each set of users to achieve desired business outcomes. Pyze provides an end-to-end solution for automating data capture, analytics, segmentation, campaign execution & personalization across platforms. Pyze offers a number of sophisticated marketing services to gain deep insights into user behavior across platforms to drive meaningful customer engagement. Capabilities and Benefits: The Pyze Growth Intelligence Platform features a number of core capabilities that tailor the solution for your organization’s goals. We recognize that organizations have different business objectives and have developed a highly scalable platform that can address each specific objective. - Usage and Behavioral Analytics enables visibility into trends, patterns, and behaviors across web and mobile app users to analyze, visualize, explore and act on insights. - Automated Segmentation allows brands to precisely target specific user sets through automated segmentation and real-time explorations across the entire user base. - Contextual Marketing determines the time and place each user will be most receptive to messages and utilizes usage patterns, context, and other factors to deliver the right message at the right time. - Growth Automation enables work-flow and behavior driven automated engagement with each user to onboard, activate, engage and retain users throughout their lifetime. - Personalization Intelligence enables brands to personalize every experience, including content feeds, user interfaces, communication messages, specific features, and products. - App Groups provide aggregate user behavior data across mobile and web apps to enable omnichannel campaigns, cross-platform personalization and benchmarking.
ShopAgain
shopagain.com
You can build and run your entire retention marketing program in one place with ShopAgain's all-in-one platform. Email Marketing SMS Marketing Whatsapp Marketing Popups & Forms AI-powered Product Recommendation Cross-sell & Upsell Facebook & Google Audience Sync Creating a personalized shopping experience for your customers is difficult and time-consuming. ShopAgain's AI technology learns from your customers' browsing, purchase, and demographic data. The platform automatically creates customer segments, advanced drip campaigns, and product recommendations personalized for your store.
SmartMessage
smartmessage.com
SmartMessage is an all-in-one marketing platform that empowers businesses to create highly personalized and engaging customer experiences across multiple channels. With SmartMessage's robust suite of tools, marketers can seamlessly orchestrate marketing campaigns, manage customer data, automate customer journeys, build AI-powered chatbots, and secure customer interactions through OTPs. Why Choose SmartMessage? Omnichannel Excellence: SmartMessage enables businesses to deliver consistent and tailored messaging through email, SMS, push notifications, and chatbot channels. This ensures that customers receive a cohesive and personalized experience, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates. Audience Management: SmartMessage's Audience Manager allows businesses to collect, store, and unify customer data into a single profile. This unified view enables detailed customer segmentation, ensuring that the right message reaches the right audience. Marketing Automation: The platform streamlines marketing automation, enhancing optimization and productivity. Marketers can automate customer journeys and leverage data-driven insights to make informed decisions, resulting in more effective campaigns. Security: SmartMessage's OTP Manager ensures the security of customer interactions by enabling the sending of OTPs (One-Time Passwords) for authentication and verification. SmartMessage in Numbers: 17+ Years of Industry Experience 100+ Employees Presence in 3 Continents Operating in 20+ Countries Trusted by 500+ Customers Globally Trusted by Industry Leaders: SmartMessage is the platform of choice for authorities, industry leaders, and top marketers. The platform's excellence has been recognized by organizations like Deloitte, EBA, and The International Business Awards.
Vibetrace
vibetrace.com
Vibetrace is a suite of e-commerce tools. It offers SaaS-based solutions for e-commerce companies to increase sales and conversion rates on their individual websites.
CamBuildr
cambuildr.com
Raising awareness, attracting like-minded people, engaging supporters: Building a movement has never been easier. And still it’s hard - Managing a load of different tools and apps, synchronizing data across all platforms while staying GDPR-compliant. That’s why we created Cambuildr, the first all-in-one solution for digital movements - made in Europe.
Dittofeed
dittofeed.com
Dittofeed is an open-source alternative to platforms like Klaviyo and Customer.io. It is a self-hostable customer engagement platform that offers a simplified interface for building message templates, customer segments, and customer journeys to automate marketing outreach. Dittofeed has a 1-click deploy, self-hosted option that is MIT-licensed, as well as a cloud-hosted offering.
Trustisto
trustisto.com
Your store on autopilot 🚀 Use Marketing Automation from Trustisto, boost your sales and increase your customer retention. Trustisto is a Marketing Automation platform designed to boost sales in small and large e-commerce using automation and machine learning. The platform operates based on three pillars: customer identification, optimization and retargeting. Identification means collecting customer data in Customer Data Platform. Trustisto automatically creates customer profiles, carries out profile segmentation tasks and securely stores them in the cloud. The store is the owner of the data. You can run marketing actions on any given group of customers at any time. Optimization aims at constant increasing of the conversion rate, i.e. boosting store’s effectiveness resulting directly in profit. Trustisto implements social proof and fomo, and therefore effectively influences purchase decisions of customers by encouraging them to shop. The process becomes even more effective thanks to the collected data. Retargeting allows you to win back the customers who have already left your store. Trustisto automatically contacts the customers who have not completed the order, and also invites those who have already made purchases to shop at your store again.
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert is a multi-channel customer engagement platform which supports web push notifications, app notifications for Android and iOS along with on-site messaging. Enabled with class-leading architecture, PushAlert helps businesses engage with their audience by sending real-time notifications about updates, promotions, news, and also engage with customers who are currently onsite. PushAlert provides seamless personalization and deep analytics integrations, broad compatibility with web and app platforms along with an open API to help businesses of all sizes create meaningful customer journeys. Want to learn more about PushAlert? Please reach out to us at [email protected]
Superlines
superlines.io
Superlines is an AI platform for marketing that automates content creation, analysis, optimization, and testing to boost marketing efficiency.
