Top Marketing Automation Software - Pakistan
Marketing automation software is designed to automate marketing tasks, streamline workflows, and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. These tools offer a centralized database for storing marketing information and interactions, enabling marketers to create personalized and timely experiences for customers or prospects. With automation features across various marketing aspects such as email, social media, lead generation, direct mail, and digital advertising, these platforms enhance marketing efficiency. One crucial aspect of marketing automation tools is their analytics capabilities, which allow users to evaluate the success of campaigns across different segments and channels. These features measure the impact of campaigns on key performance indicators (KPIs) and return on investment (ROI), as well as their contribution to overall company revenue.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Funnel Builder, Website Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Reporting, Webhooks, and more! Agency accounts include unlimited sub (location) accounts for your clients that can be cloned to speed up setups. Bring your own Twilio & SMTP credentials to power your account, giving you access to wholesale rates on email, phone call, and sms. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calendar, Webchat, Inbox, Pipeline, Reviews, Payments, Websites, Funnels, and Automation in one AI-powered solution. From lead capture and nurturing to deal closing and customer retention, Salesboss helps you manage your entire sales pipeline on one easy-to-use platform. Plus, its built-in automation capabilities save time and increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. Local Businesses can organize their data, generate more leads, create strong pipelines, and close more deals faster.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target accounts, engage them with digital ads, web personalization, email signatures and sales automation, and finally, measure the effectiveness of your programs. RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketing and sales teams large and small who believe that an account-based approach is just good B2B marketing. Get started today at www.rollworks.com.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more—all without the exaggerated cost. Join more than 100,000 ecommerce brands that use Omnisend to grow their businesses on autopilot, converting their customers with quick-to-build, highly-relevant emails & texts. - Send newsletters and targeted campaigns Create beautiful, shoppable emails in minutes using our drag & drop email builder and a variety of ready-made email templates. Add coupon codes, automatically pick & insert products and automatically resend campaigns to the non-openers - all without any tedious manual work! - Drive sales on autopilot with ecommerce automations Win (back) lost sales with pre-built workflows for cart abandonment, welcome series, transactional emails and more. Get pre-built, revenue-generating automations running in minutes or easily build your custom workflows using our no-code, drag & drop Automations Editor. - Improve your targeting with robust segmentation Segment your customers based on their shopping behavior as well as other properties to improve conversions with well-targeted, personalized emails and texts. Create segments for high-value customers, for specific category/product shoppers or those that need to be reengaged and personalize your messaging. - Combine email with SMS and more channels Add SMS and push notifications right next to your emails using the same platform and provide a consistent, omnichannel customer experience. Save time and costs - there’s no need to pay for separate email, SMS, and push apps anymore! - Build your email & SMS lists Collect new subscribers using our mobile-friendly, fully customizable forms. Choose from popups, signup boxes, landing pages, or a wheel of fortune to seamlessly collect email and/or SMS opt-ins. Capture your visitors with exit-intent forms and improve popup engagement using form targeting options, all available within Omnisend. - 24/7 Support We give you stellar support and helpful advice anytime you need it. We’re available 24/7. Start using Omnisend for free, upgrade anytime! Omnisend invites Freelancers and Agencies to join the Omnisend partner program. This program is created to help Freelancers and Agencies accelerate their growth, win more clients and receive industry leading revenue share for referred and managed accounts. Check the link and join the program: https://www.omnisend.com/partners/
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PREDICTABILITY. Close more deals faster with suggested next best actions, predictive forecasts, and low performance alerts. AI-DRIVEN, AUTO-DEPLOYED 1-TO-1 JOURNEYS. Hyper-automated customer journeys that learn from every data point in your business. IDENTIFY & HIRE STAR TALENT AT WARP SPEED. AI-assisted HR administration to hire quickly, automate & adapt workflows, and retain your MVPs. AI-ACCELERATED IT SUPPORT, DATA OPS, & APP CREATION. Unified, centralized data plus a no-code interface allow you to launch in hours what used to take weeks. MAXIMIZE EXPERIENCES & EFFICIENCY USING AUTOMATION. Streamline workflows and manage, automate, & support initiatives in real-time using a single, no-code application.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Marsello
marsello.com
Marsello is your complete marketing solution that has everything you need to build profitable customer relationships. Loyalty, email, SMS, marketing automation, social scheduling, reviews, customer feedback and more. Connect your POS and eCommerce data to track sales against marketing efforts, all in one dashboard.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
leadlovers
leadlovers.com
Increase your online sales with leadlovers digital marketing automation. With our platform, you’ll find all the resources needed to build your strategy from scratch.
Inflection.io
inflection.io
The next generation B2B marketing and customer communication platform. Send highly personalized messages with user engagement data without waiting on product or data teams. Guide your users to quicker onboarding, better adoption, and get more revenue and pipeline. The power of Marketo, ease of use of Intercom, data of Snowflake.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
SalesNexus
salesnexus.com
All-in-1 Platform for CRM and Marketing Automation for Medium Sized Businesses Simplify your sales process with easy-to-handle CRM, SMS, & Email Marketing Automations. Fast & easy in one screen: designed for sales teams to handle your business processes without programmers.
PursueApp
getpursueapp.in
PursueApp is a powerful SAAS that helps to get more sales through effective cold email marketing. It is a complete cold email marketing package for agencies and B2B businesses. Along with PursueApp, marketers will also receive a detailed roadmap on how to get more leads through effective cold emailing.PursueApp is a powerful SAAS that helps to get more sales through effective cold email marketing. It is a complete cold email marketing package for agencies and B2B businesses. Along with PursueApp, marketers will also receive a detailed roadmap on how to get more leads through effective cold emailing.
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many more - all available in one place. Interested in Marketing Automation? Grab our free 14-day trial with no upfront payment: http://bit.ly/2wrc3Ax We offer various integrations - Easily connect to Google Tag Manager, Zapier, Segment, Google Analytics, Wordpress, Magento, PrestaShop, JavaScript, CSV, Gmail, Freshmail, Email Labs, plus a range of many more! For a full list see our integrations page here: http://bit.ly/38Dsxn2 As a real-time customer and engagement tool for small and large businesses alike, User.com has been designed to maximize conversion rates and grow user satisfaction. With intuitive drag & drop tools, you can build marketing automation processes, marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that will continuously engage your customers. Use Triggers, Conditions, and Actions to deliver personalized messages to your users at the right time. We understand how important it is to have ongoing engagement with your users in real-time - With the integration of our live chat tool, you can connect in real-time and worldwide. All conversations are stored and connected. Lookup at anytime the latest messages - and send the updates to users via email with simple connections between them.
GoCRM
gocrm.io
GoCRM is a CRM platform designed and developed entirely in-house as the only CRM to deliver a full-funnel marketing approach. GoCRM combines powerful marketing and sales features into a customizable and fully integrated platform. Our platform is easy to use and affordable for small businesses. This means you get a robust platform that supports scalable business growth, streamlines sales processes, and enhances the overall customer experience.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Leadfwd
leadfwd.com
Leadfwd combines B2B Prospecting Data, Sales Outreach and Account-Based Marketing together with the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. All in one Unstoppable Growth Platform.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including real-time data unification, audience segmentation, predictive intelligence, 1:1 personalization, omnichannel orchestration, and unmatched scale. The flexible, easy-to-use platform unifies customer data from any source, unlocks intelligence with customizable AI, and activates data across touchpoints in real-time using intelligent decisioning. The path to delivering customer-centric experiences that grow revenue and drive results has never been quicker. Blueshift’s Intelligent Customer Engagement platform delivers relevant, connected experiences throughout the omnichannel journey by unifying, informing, and activating data.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a customer data platform that connects the entire tech stack. Customer.io offers a winning recipe for effective customer engagement by combining real-time data and personalized messages. Built for scale, Customer.io is used by over 5,500 companies, sending over 29 billion messages per year. Founded in 2012, Customer.io is a globally distributed, remote-first company named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Omni.us
omni.us
The only Omni Channel platform that allows you to find, reach out to, and close high-quality B2B clients automatically, all in one place.
BenchmarkONE
hatchbuck.com
BenchmarkONE helps businesses grow with sales and marketing software. We're the all-in-one solution for CRM, email marketing, and marketing automation - built for the way you work. Reach customers and drive revenue with our easy-to-use SaaS platform.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)
Makesbridge
makesbridge.com
Makesbridge is an established best-of-breed solution used by thousands of users around the globe. Use the platform for simple mass email shots, advanced B2C emailing to millions per day, sales automation, or marketing automation. Testimonials say we're an improvement for MailChimp and Marketo if you need power at the right price with world-class support. Whether your looking for simple email or advanced marketing automation, Makesbridge is a best-of-breed option. Makesbridge plays nicely with Salesforce, Netsuite, G-Suite, and thousands of other cloud based CRMs.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Force24
force24.co.uk
Nurture and grow your audience with Force24, the powerful marketing automation platform that makes meaningful conversations happen 24-hours a day.
IntelligenceBank
intelligencebank.com
IntelligenceBank is a leading digital asset management, brand portal and marketing operations platform, bridging the gap between the digital content explosion and content approvals. IntelligenceBank empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and achieve legal compliance with its digital asset management, online brand portal and marketing operations software. IntelligenceBank transforms marketing operations by bridging the gap between marketing efficiency, compliance and performance. IntelligenceBank is used by marketing, brand, communications, legal and compliance professionals worldwide. Hundreds of companies using IntelligenceBank including those across aerospace, banking, education, government, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, sports and more. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank employs AI, and automation to ensure brands get to market quickly, maintain brand consistency and adhere to regulatory compliance. IntelligenceBank also offers a range of content compliance services for risk managers and company boards.
Marketing Master IO
marketingmaster.io
All-in-one multi-channel marketing platform that helps businesses manage Messenger, SMS, email, social media and eCommerce marketing.
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
eTrigue
etrigue.com
eTrigue is a next-generation thru-marketing service. Our mission is to make partner marketing frictionless—through platform, expert team, and content integration. We run your digital campaigns on our platform so that you can realize partner marketing value faster and better. eTrigue is the only partner marketing service with a partner specific platform designed to run partner digital marketing campaigns—on your behalf. With real-time lead alerts for you and your partners, and performance dashboards, you can track every MQL and sales person follow-up.
Acoustic
acoustic.com
Acoustic Campaign is a multichannel marketing platform built for customer-obsessed brands. We help businesses connect with customers through sophisticated customer journeys, over a variety of channels - email, web, mobile push, SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, social media, print and more. The offering includes various capabilities, from everyday marketing automation and campaign execution to highly sophisticated journey orchestration, journey analytics, segmentation, personalization, high-end content creation and digital experience analytics. With our open and flexible platform, marketers can connect to any data source and segment their data for hyper-targeting. Our intuitive, zero-code UI and hyper-personalization capabilities empower marketers to independently run multichannel, personalized campaigns without relying on data teams or coding to make it happen. Unlike complex and costly enterprise offerings, we offer the same sophisticated enterprise-grade solutions for all marketers. And unlike ‘point solutions’ or email service providers, we enable you to engage with consumers across multiple channels in a single platform. We help marketers surface actionable insights and personalize communications as you begin to scale. Acoustic Marketing Cloud puts the marketer in the driver’s seat to help customers increase long-term customer engagement and drive revenue growth. Our customers include top brands and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit acoustic.com/products. Capabilities: Journey Orchestration Email SMS/MMS WhatsApp Mobile push Content Management System Customer Journey Insights Integrations Segmentation Social Audiences Drag and Drop Forms Composer Drag and Drop Multichannel Composer Transactional Messaging Data Layer
Genoo
genoo.com
Marketing automation software that does what you need done: email marketing, forms, landing pages, lead nurturing, lead scoring, surveys, assessments, and more – with the #1 inbox deliverability in the business – getting more of your emails to the people you want to see them. We are honored to have recently received a Customer Service Excellence Award - because we love working with our customers to achieve the success they envision. Are you ready to leave ordinary marketing in the dust and get better results? It's time to market differently.
Right On Interactive
rightoninteractive.com
Technology will always be evolving, but engagement is timeless. Engaged customers generate more revenue and often become your advocates. At Right On Interactive, we’ve seen profitable growth sustaine... Show More when marketers view engagement as a journey, not just a campaign. So we’ve designed our software to automate the concept of Customer Lifecycle Marketing, providing visibility into who is the best-fit and the most engaged for an organization at each stage of the customer journey — from prospect to raving fan. Our cloud-based solution maps the customer’s entire brand experience, from messaging through product usage. Marketers and sales teams can know exactly where a prospect or customer is in their relationship with a brand, and how best to approach them to maximize lifetime value. At Right On Interactive, we believe in attracting and acquiring the best-fit customers for life.
Lucep
lucep.com
Lucep’s automated lead qualification system validates numbers, gets leads to confirm their interest, and continues to engage via phone, SMS, email and WhatsApp.
Inboundio
inboundio.com
Inboundio is the world’s simplest digital marketing platform targeted towards individuals and small / medium businesses looking to organize their Internet Marketing efforts as well as Agencies or franchises looking to offer an easy to use white label / reseller service to their clients/franchisees. For end users Inboundio provides an easy way to accomplish basic online marketing activities (Social Media Posting, Landing Pages, Lead Generation, Basic CRM, Email & Drip Marketing) without being over complicated, or overpriced. Check out Inboundio at https://www.inboundio.com/ for video demo's, a complete list of features and pricing. As a reseller / white label subscriber you can brand inboundio as your own, create your own plans and pricing and start earning recurring revenue. In addition to recurring revenue Inboundio is a great tool to allow your agency to upsell associated services like graphic design of email templates, landing pages and even full social media management. You can hand off control by letting the customer manage themselves or you can take complete control of their entire marketing all from one easy to use dashboard. Find out more on Inboundio for Resellers at https://www.inboundio.com/Resellers
Synerise
synerise.com
Real-Time Interaction Automation & Management Platform driven by AI. Synerise connects modern data collection, processing methods and analytics with AI-driven business scenario execution. Synerise uses AI to completely change the modern approach to data management. A comprehensive ecosystem provides the ability to collect information about end customers from multiple sources, analyze this data and draw conclusions on the optimization of business processes: all in real-time (milliseconds). Synerise offers its own unique, fast-acting database, ready-made machine learning-based business solutions and an open platform that can be adapted to each of your needs. Synerise is based on three technology pillars: 1. Terrarium Data Engine Our schema-less, column & row-oriented database is a scalable, ultra-fast tool that simultaneously processes data-heavy executing analytics and behavioral data to create various business scenarios in real-time. Terrarium is an
Convertedin
converted.in
Convertedin is a marketing operating system for e-commerce, which utilizes data and shoppers' insights to create personalized multi-channel marketing that boosts customer engagement and maximizes ROI. Scale Your Campaigns Using Ad Automation Run, scale, and automate your advertising campaigns on five different platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google) Send Targeted Campaigns Using SMS & Email Automation Utilize your customers' data to send highly personalized campaigns; that drive conversions and sales for your business. Connect Your Store Using Catalog Intelligence Import all your e-commerce store products and categorize them into customizable sets to be able to launch dynamic campaigns using them. AI-Powered Segmentation Segment your customers based on their shopping behavior into highly detailed segments that you could easily use in your marketing campaigns. 24/7 Support If you need support or advice, we will be there for you. Our team is available 24 hours a day.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilities to track the success of those campaigns. Dialog Insight's key benefits include the ability to segment and target customer groups, automate and personalize communication, and optimize campaigns for maximum performance. Dialog Insight delivers a true 1:1 customer experience, targeting the right segment across all channels, and maximizing ROI while reducing cost and time.
theMarketer
themarketer.com
theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in more than 100 countries, Leadfox is THE affordable, easy-to-use, automated, all-in-one marketing platform. Our mission is to help SMBs and agencies enter the world of digital marketing through accessible, easy-to-use solutions and training. More info on our website: http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ
BIK
bik.ai
BIK (bik.ai) is the most intelligent conversational marketing platform helping E-commerce businesses drive multiple ROI. This platform enables a brand to transact automation with Chatbots, manage multitasking with CRM, create customized broadcasts with campaigns & attain real-time growth insights. With the vision of creating a customer-centric platform, BIK (bik.ai) is helping various segments of businesses earn an ROI of 137x and empowering businesses worldwide with the slogan of Making Brands Limitless!