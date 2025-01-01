Top Marketing Automation Software - Niue

App store for web apps
Marketing automation software is designed to automate marketing tasks, streamline workflows, and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. These tools offer a centralized database for storing marketing information and interactions, enabling marketers to create personalized and timely experiences for customers or prospects. With automation features across various marketing aspects such as email, social media, lead generation, direct mail, and digital advertising, these platforms enhance marketing efficiency. One crucial aspect of marketing automation tools is their analytics capabilities, which allow users to evaluate the success of campaigns across different segments and channels. These features measure the impact of campaigns on key performance indicators (KPIs) and return on investment (ROI), as well as their contribution to overall company revenue.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's...
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Bui...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Marketing automation software for faster business growth. Zoho MarketingHub is an all-in-one marketing automation software that helps you successfully manage your marketing activities across multiple channels. Generate more leads, convert them to customers, and retain them longer.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
Sendcloud
sendcloud.com
Sendcloud enables more than 23,000 e-commerce businesses to save time, effort and money on their most crucial process: shipping. Connect to your favourite carriers and efficiently ship worldwide. Exceed customer expectations with branded tracking mails, tracking pages, and a fully self-service retur...
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is the market-leading customer messaging and engagement solution, offering email, mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, and SMS. Its powerful omnichannel platform enables over 1 million businesses to deliver more than 12 billion messages daily. Powered by superior architectu...
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engag...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google,...
SocialHub
socialhub.io
SocialHub is the world's simplest Social Media Management Software. Create and schedule Facebook Posts and Ads faster than ever with just a few clicks. Plan all your content in the simplest interface you'll ever work with. Work together as a team with powerful collaboration features and get simple t...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform ...
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with cu...
SalesBoss
salesboss.ai
SalesBoss is an all-in-one sales, marketing, communications, and automation software platform for local businesses across industries, including home services, retail, automotive, real estate, professional services, and more. SalesBoss combines the power of Sales, Marketing, SMS, Email, Calls, Calend...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is...
Ontraport
ontraport.com
Ontraport is a no-code business software that empowers service businesses to systemize and scale. Ontraport manages and automates the entire buying cycle, resulting in faster growth while freeing up business owners and teams to deliver more customer value. Ontraport’s full set of marketing, sales an...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Activepieces
activepieces.com
Activepieces is a no-code workflow automation builder that lets you automate your organization's department from marketing to sales and operations. For example, you can receive Slack notifications about payments on Stripe.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
CamBuildr
cambuildr.com
Raising awareness, attracting like-minded people, engaging supporters: Building a movement has never been easier. And still it’s hard - Managing a load of different tools and apps, synchronizing data across all platforms while staying GDPR-compliant. That’s why we created Cambuildr, the first all-in...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage...
Mautic
mautic.org
Mautic is an open source cross-channel campaign management software solution designed to enable users to build email, nurture campaigns, personalize messages, execute A/B tests, and measure results. The open source product is community supported.
Dittofeed
dittofeed.com
Dittofeed is an open-source alternative to platforms like Klaviyo and Customer.io. It is a self-hostable customer engagement platform that offers a simplified interface for building message templates, customer segments, and customer journeys to automate marketing outreach. Dittofeed has a 1-click de...
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
Introducing La Growth Machine, the first multi-channel prospecting platform that allows you to engage in conversations with potential customers on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter. With La Growth Machine, you can: - Import leads from LinkedIn or a CSV file to easily manage your prospecting efforts. - En...
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost is the complete and automated solution to collect customer feedback, get more and better reviews, win new customers, get referrals and increase repeat business.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Markate
markate.com
Markate.com: Powerful CRM, Job Management, and Marketing Automation tools for Home Services Providers The Markate app is ideal for every service business that looks for an affordable, mobile-ready, easy-to-use, end-to-end management solution. Learn how Markate helps your business. * Your Business,...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost r...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for...
VipeCloud
vipecloud.com
Growth Software With A Refreshing Human Touch. CRM, Email Marketing, Social Posting, Texting, Video Email, Integrations, And Much More. The Better You're Supported The Faster You Will Grow Your Business.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one...
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...