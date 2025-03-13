Top Marketing Analytics Software

Find the right software and services.
Marketing analytics software comprises tools and processes that empower organizations to assess and oversee their marketing initiatives by measuring performance. In essence, these solutions streamline and enhance a business's marketing strategies and activities. By leveraging marketing analytics software, businesses can elevate their return on investment (ROI) through the identification of effective marketing methods, allowing for adjustments in campaigns to maximize conversions and sales. This type of software considers marketing efforts across diverse channels and target audiences, spanning email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and web analytics. Typically available as a standalone solution, marketing analytics software integrates campaign data through connections with a company's marketing technology stack, including marketing automation software, CRM software, digital advertising software, and digital analytics software. However, some all-in-one marketing platforms, like certain marketing automation products, come equipped with built-in reporting features.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based platform that integrates ERP and CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to manage operations and customer relations efficiently.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that centralizes customer data to enhance engagement through personalized messaging via multiple channels.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is a business intelligence tool that integrates analytics into applications, allowing users to create custom data experiences without extensive technical knowledge.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is a reporting platform for marketing agencies that integrates with over 80 platforms, allowing users to track, report, and manage client marketing data efficiently.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen app provides insights into consumer behavior and market trends, using data analytics to inform business decisions and optimize marketing strategies.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
Funnel
funnel.io
Funnel is a marketing data hub that connects, organizes, and shares data from various platforms for analysis without coding.
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management platform that helps retailers analyze product data to improve marketing strategies and drive informed business decisions.
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Zoho Marketing Automation is a tool that automates marketing tasks, manages campaigns, and analyzes customer behavior to improve engagement and conversion.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a tool for creating and sharing customizable, real-time dashboards that visualize business data from various sources, helping teams track KPIs effectively.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is a platform for brand management that enables marketers to create strategies, test assets, and monitor performance using consumer insights and AI analytics.
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph is a marketing data platform that centralizes data, automates reporting, and simplifies visualization for marketing teams and agencies.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.
Reportei
reportei.com
Reportei app creates social media and digital marketing reports and dashboards quickly, integrating data from various platforms for easy analysis.
DashThis
dashthis.com
DashThis is a digital marketing reporting tool that integrates with over 30 data sources and allows users to create customizable dashboards without coding.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics platform that helps users visualize data from multiple channels, generate reports, and analyze campaign performance for better decision-making.
Databox
databox.com
Databox is a business analytics platform that centralizes data, allowing users to create custom dashboards, track goals, and analyze performance from multiple sources.
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
Dataslayer.ai simplifies digital marketing reporting by importing data from various sources into platforms like Google Sheets and BigQuery for easier analysis.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Mandala AI.
mandalasystem.com
Mandala AI is an online tool that monitors channels to provide insights on market trends, consumer behavior, and competitor analysis for businesses.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq is a launch management app that organizes contacts, events, email campaigns, digital showrooms, and online newsrooms.
EasyInsights
easyinsights.ai
EasyInsights combines ad costs, app analytics, website conversions, and CRM data to automate data analysis and reporting for marketing teams.
Metrics Watch
metricswatch.com
Metrics Watch is an email-based marketing reporting tool that delivers analytics reports and dashboards for SEO, PPC, SEM, and social media directly to clients.
Lexer
lexer.io
Lexer is a customer data platform that integrates and enriches customer data for marketing, sales, and service, enhancing engagement and experience across all channels.
Otterfish
otterfish.com
Otterfish helps SMEs create and manage Facebook and Instagram ads easily, offering features like ad creation, audience testing, and performance tracking.
Marketing Evolution
marketingevolution.com
Marketing Evolution centralizes marketing programs, enabling cross-channel investment tracking and performance analysis to optimize strategies and improve customer engagement.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
Supermetrics automates the transfer of marketing data from various platforms to analytics and reporting tools, enabling better decision-making and streamlined reporting.
Oviond
oviond.com
Oviond is a digital marketing platform that automates reporting and integrates various data sources for efficient campaign analysis and performance tracking.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
GoSquared is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps users create more effective email campaigns and grow their audiences.
GAannotations
gaannotations.com
GAannotations automates the addition of Google Analytics annotations, allowing users to manually annotate or upload bulk data via API or CSV for GA4 and Universal Analytics.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful provides visual dashboards and automated status reports for project management, integrating with tools like Jira, Trello, and Asana.
RedTrack
redtrack.io
RedTrack is an analytics platform that provides real-time conversion data and performance insights for marketers, helping optimize advertising campaigns across various channels.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool that enables users to analyze website visitor interactions through session recordings, heatmaps, funnels, and form analytics.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
Newzoo
newzoo.com
Newzoo Expert is a data platform providing insights on gaming trends, player behavior, and market analytics across PC, console, and mobile games.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a notification infrastructure that enables streamlined delivery of transactional and engagement messages across multiple channels using a single API.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a customer journey analytics platform that tracks user behavior across multiple channels to help businesses improve engagement and retention.
Reeport
reeport.io
Reeport is a reporting tool that helps users create, manage, and share data reports in various formats like Excel, Power Point, and PDF.
Nugit
nugit.co
Nugit is an automated platform that simplifies complex data into understandable insights through data storytelling.
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Octoboard helps marketing agencies create automated reports and client portals with data from over 50 platforms, simplifying client communication and performance tracking.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ is a sales and marketing platform that uses AI to provide insights on buyer behavior, helping teams engage audiences and improve deal-closing rates.
