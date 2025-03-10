Cervinodata

Cervino Marketing believes that Marketers and agencies can dramatically improve their results once they combine their gut feeling with the right numbers. Cervinodata Makes it super easy to present your campaign performance data in Klipfolio, Google Data Studio and others. Free plan available. With Cervinodata online agencies and online teams save up to one day per week on data preparation and reporting. Cervinodata brings all your advertising performance data + Google Analytics together in one central database and keeps it up-to-date. Cervinodata promises: 1. No more unexpected interruptions of data delivery. No more incomplete data 2.Fastest response time & problem solving in the market 3. Very easy to use advanced features Teams move to Cervinodata for 3 reasons: 1. Move from Google Sheets to a Central database >> For bigger volumes, >> For more data control >> To get more insights across clients, ad platform and country/brand >> To get more insights of cross-platform campaign performance versus budget & targets 2. Pay less >> Teams move from a fee based on a percentage of ad spent to a fee based on number of synced accounts 3. Get better service & quality >> Teams demand great customer support. Cervinodata offers outstanding customer support and super fast response times. >> Teams need accurate, complete data. Its Cervinodata Engine is built for this.