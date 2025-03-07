Top Marketing Analytics Software - United States

Find the right software and services.
Marketing analytics software comprises tools and processes that empower organizations to assess and oversee their marketing initiatives by measuring performance. In essence, these solutions streamline and enhance a business's marketing strategies and activities. By leveraging marketing analytics software, businesses can elevate their return on investment (ROI) through the identification of effective marketing methods, allowing for adjustments in campaigns to maximize conversions and sales. This type of software considers marketing efforts across diverse channels and target audiences, spanning email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and web analytics. Typically available as a standalone solution, marketing analytics software integrates campaign data through connections with a company's marketing technology stack, including marketing automation software, CRM software, digital advertising software, and digital analytics software. However, some all-in-one marketing platforms, like certain marketing automation products, come equipped with built-in reporting features.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily removes data-related manual work and hassle from a marketer's day-to-day. You can replace multiple slow and complex tools with one platform. And unlike others on the market, Whatagraph is easy-to-use, reliable, and makes working with data (managing, blending, and visualizing cross-channel data) swift and easy for anyone in a team: Connect all your marketing data in a single hub without third-party tools and connectors. Manage and organize unstructured, scattered cross-channel data with no-code transformations. It's easy enough for anyone in a marketing team to execute advanced data management tasks without an analytics skillset, coding, or tech knowledge. In a few clicks, create stunning visualizations of your connected and prepared cross-channel data. Quickly turning it into analysis- or presentation-ready reports, dashboards, or standalone graphs, charts, funnels, or tables. Finally, automate how you share or deliver that data to any destination: clients, stakeholders, teammates, or other tools and platforms. Whether you are presenting to a boardroom or your clients or looking for insights to improve campaigns, you are confident that you have a reliable and fast platform with all the up-to-date data in one place presented in a clear and visual way. It will take you minutes instead of hours to prepare, and it will take you minutes instead of hours to scale it for new clients or data sources.
Funnel
funnel.io
Funnel is the leading marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance. Funnel takes care of the boring stuff and heavy lifting, so you can focus on the juicy bits: discovering how your marketing can improve. With Funnel you can connect data from any marketing platform, store, organize, and share it with any visualization tool or data warehouse – all without writing a single line of code. A marketing data hub that is a single source of truth for your marketing performance. Connect all your marketing data Funnel allows you to collect data from more than 500 marketing and sales platforms in a few clicks. Our fast, reliable, maintenance-free, and robust solution makes it easy to scale across teams, regions, or brands Store your data Funnel offers a central storehouse for all your original data along with any custom fields that you create. All while meeting the toughest standards for governance, security, and control. Your data is always up to date, complete, accurate, and ready for reporting and analysis. Organize your data With prebuilt and custom rules, you can easily and automatically prepare you data for analysis. Apply game-changing transformations without affecting the underlying data -- giving you unparalleled analytical flexibility. Share anywhere effortlessly Ensure your marketing data reaches any destination, reporting tool, or data warehouse. That includes your tools for reporting, building dashboards, analysis, and more. All while maintaining complete control from the central marketing data hub. Our mission is to help marketers like you to become more data-driven. Funnel helps more than 1000 customers to grow their business – including digital leaders like Home Depot, Havas Media, and Samsung. Sign up for Funnel and get started today!
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Marketing automation software for faster business growth. Zoho MarketingHub is an all-in-one marketing automation software that helps you successfully manage your marketing activities across multiple channels. Generate more leads, convert them to customers, and retain them longer.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Oviond
oviond.com
Digital Marketing dashboards & reporting your clients will love in under 5 minutes. Showcase your marketing agency's value while optimizing client ROI with automated, fully customizable cross channel digital marketing dashboards and reports.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
Supermetrics helps over 750k marketers and analysts move data from popular marketing and ad platforms like Facebook, Google, and HubSpot to their favorite analytics, reporting, and data warehouse platforms. Over 15% of global ad spend is reported through Supermetrics. All your marketing data, wherever you need it. Supermetrics streamlines the delivery of data from 100+ sales and marketing platforms into the analytics and reporting tools marketers use to make better decisions. With Supermetrics, businesses can aggregate siloed data from marketing and sales platforms, such as Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, and Instagram, into their go-to reporting, analytics, and storage platform — whether that’s a BI tool, a spreadsheet, a data visualization tool, a data lake, or a data warehouse. The result is greater insights into your marketing data, considerable time and cost savings by eliminating manual copy/paste, and improved marketing performance based on data-backed decisions. Whether you're looking to create stunning dashboards in a data visualization tool, do some serious number crunching in a spreadsheet, or move your marketing data into a data warehouse, we've got your back. Simply choose your data destination to get started. Move your marketing data into Google Sheets, Google Data Studio, Microsoft Excel, Google BigQuery, or Snowflake with Supermetrics.
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful analytics features normally found in complicated enterprise tools and made them accessible to growing businesses. Build beautiful custom dashboards without code, so you always know how you're performing. Create automated reports to share updates, dashboards, and context with your team or clients. Set goals for every team, and track their progress automatically. Use Benchmarks to see how you compare to companies like yours, and find opportunities to improve. Use Forecasts to predict future performance and plan better now. And automatically monitor your company's performance with custom email and Slack updates.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
RedTrack
redtrack.io
RedTrack is an advanced analytics & automation platform for the cookieless world. With RedTrack you are able to receive real-time accurate conversion data from your marketing channels. As a marketer or executive, you are able to get unbiased performance insights, prevent ad waste, and scale revenue for the company. RedTrack creates solution for affiliate marketers, e-commerce businesses, as well as marketing agencies.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest, and others channels all on one screen. Don’t waste time on manual tasks, increase your productivity and results with digital marketing. Try it now and see how Reportei will optimize the way you work. --- Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds See on a single screen the main indicators of: Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest and other channels. Don't waste time on manual tasks, increase your productivity and results with digital marketing. Carry out a simple test now and see how Reportei will optimize the way you work.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Platformly
platform.ly
Platformly is a powerful yet easy to use business management and marketing automation tool for busy business owners who are focused on growth. Platformly makes marketing attribution easy by precisely tracking interactions across different campaigns and channels throughout your entire marketing funnel. It helps you understand in unparalleled detail which marketing activities drive the most sales, who your most loyal customers are and what drives growth. BUSINESS DASHBOARDS Dashboards provide your most important business metrics consolidated into one fully customizable dashboard. They offer a real-time overview of what is happening in your business, with the ability to drill down and get the exact data you need at any given time. LINK TRACKING Platformly is your campaign management command center. Seamlessly track campaign performance, user interactions, sales and everything in between and beyond. CRM One central location for managing and strengthening customer relationships. See an overview or choose a contact to see all past interactions with your brand. All data is automatically updated in real-time. LEAD CAPTURE Intuitive customer acquisition tools, from behavior driven opt-in forms to complete, pixel-perfect landing pages. All with an easy drag-and-drop interface to help you launch effective campaigns quickly.
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to have in your dashboards. And above all, we're known for our mind-blowing customer support. You won't be left alone with a tool and a few Help Center articles (although, if you that's what you prefer, that's okay too!). If what you need is a dedicated member of our team that makes sure you're up and running in no time, and is always available to answer questions whenever you need, that's exactly what you'll get!
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports for full lifecycle insights that bridge departmental gaps. Woopra’s proprietary tracking technology tracks usage across your website, product and mobile applications. In addition, the platform offers 51+ one-click integrations with partners such as Salesforce, Marketo, Intercom and Segment to seamlessly unify disparate data points across tools and teams. As data flows into Woopra, People Profiles reveal a full behavioral history for each user, from their first touch to conversion and beyond. Making every engagement an opportunity to create more personalized experiences and support. Advanced analytics features include non-linear Customer Journeys, Trends and Retention reports powered by consolidated data. Translating numbers into people and opening entirely new views of the who, the what and the how in your data. Finally, Woopra's Triggers empower teams to take real-time action on their data. Automatically personalize page content, trigger a chat message, enrolls segments drip campaigns, update a lead status or customize a promotion with zero latency. Combined with powerful behavioral and demographic data, companies are able to deliver personalized experiences through the right channel, at the right time. With more than 200,000 users and 1,000 innovative customers across the world, Woopra provides the first unified analytics solution that is used by SaaS, eCommerce and On-Demand services for understanding, engaging and connecting with customers through data.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s AI analyzes data from every one of these interactions, generating a customized action plan that ensures you achieve your brand’s goal - whether it’s converting non-users, finding your whitespace or growing market share. Hundreds of brands including Clorox, Harry’s, Expedia, Tatcha and Keurig Dr Pepper are using ProQuo to grow with certainty.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Conversion integrations with Segment, Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo and more! User level attribution AND account-based attribution. Cohort-based reporting that shows ROAS by channel by day, week, or month for actionable insights. This is the system you've been looking for.
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (buying, procurement, merchandising, marketing, and distribution) all perceive products differently, and use different metrics to manage their activities. We see the most friction between marketing and the rest of the organisation, as it’s difficult to break marketing efforts down to the SKU level, as well as to make SKU-level data actionable in marketing. This results in the true cost of promotion not being calculated into product margin, which leads to overinvestment in bad products and underinvestment in potentially good products. Product performance management overcomes the difficulties described above by combining product data across marketing channels with business data about SKUs to create a combined view of true product performance. This can be used to drive marketing efforts or support critical business decisions (e.g. pricing or purchasing of products). The PPM platform also connects directly to the ad networks. With ROI Hunter, e-commerce marketers can build and launch more profitable campaigns all from the same platform.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and combine the customer data you want from your website, app, CRM, email, service & offline channels. With identity resolution, you can map anonymous users and their activities across platforms and get a 360° view of your customers. Create tailored customer segments to trigger timely messages across channels. You can integrate and seamlessly sync this customer data with your existing marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Mixpanel, Kissmetrics, Segment, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zapier, Facebook and 180+ tools in real time. Back your marketing decisions by capturing accurate customer data with CustomerLabs CDP.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Digtective
digtective.com
Digtective helps marketeers optimize ad performance, cut wasted ad spend by 20-50%, and increase revenue growth, for the same amount of advertising cost you spend today ... cookieless. Trusted by marketing, compliance, and executives in Financial Services, SaaS, and Agencies. COOKIELESS CONVERSION TRACKING Digtective's server-side analytics platform helps marketeers track website conversions from any of your Facebook and Google ads, affiliate, organic social media posts, and any other of your online assets. CONNECTS WITH YOUR CRM SYSTEM TO MEASURE MARKETING EFFECT THROUGH THE ENTIRE SALES CYCLE Digtective integrates to both your Facebook and Google ad account, and your CRM system to provide you with actual campaign profitability, based on you ad spend and the sales metrics that matter to your SaaS or eCommerce business. This means that Digtective can use your delayed (offline) conversions and sales metrics in your analytics. REPORTING DONE IN MINUTES ACROSS AD CHANNELS, WEBSITE, & SALES SYSTEM All your marketing data in ONE place. No more data collection that takes up hours and days of your time. Digtective can send your data to Excel, Google Data Studio, or your data warehouse for data visualization and automated reporting. 100% ACCURATE CONVERSION ANALYTICS Digtective integrates directly to your data sources; Ad accounts, CRM system, and webserver, and do not rely on third-party cookies, so your data is now more accurate than ever before. GDPR, CCPA, & e-PRIVACY COMPLIANT Eliminate the risk of unintentionally collecting privacy information in your analytics data. With Digtective you analytics data is GDPR and CCPA compliant, as Digger is not using your visitors browser cookies (third-party cookie) and do not store any privacy data. Our unique tracking code appended to your URL in your ads and online assets, is picked up server-side on your website, thereby rendering the browser cookie completely unnecessary for Digtective.
Mediatool
mediatool.com
Mediatool is a marketing management platform that provides global brands and agencies with one cloud based platform to plan, measure and report on all their marketing activities. By combining plans and results data, which are typically siloed into spreadsheets and multiple platforms, Mediatool gives a cohesive 360 degree overview of your omnichannel campaign performance in real time and helps teams make better business decisions driven by data.
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to drive profitable growth. Lexer’s onboarding, implementation, and strategic consulting services will help fill any gaps in your team’s resources to ensure a smooth, successful CDXP adoption. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM > With one of the simplest integrations in the industry, Lexer’s CDP will effortlessly combine, cleanse, standardize, and enrich your data into an actionable single view of the customer. Our tools and team will help boost your customer IQ with AI-powered predictive analytics, third-party data enrichment, and targeted customer surveys. MARKETING > Lexer’s marketing solution enables you to quickly identify the right customers, messages, creative, and channels for your marketing campaigns. Designed for business users—not data scientists—our easy-to-use tools allow you to orchestrate highly targeted campaigns across every channel, reducing waste and improving engagement. With effective tools to track change and quantify impact, you can easily demonstrate the value of your marketing activities. RETAIL > Lexer’s retail solution guides sales associates through interactions with each customer to improve the relevancy and impact of the in-store experience. Complete customer profiles allow you to build authentic relationships at scale. With access to detailed purchase histories and preference information, you can tailor the customer experience, capture data that’s traditionally lost, provide informed product recommendations, and configure next best actions for consistently high-quality engagement. SERVICE > Lexer’s service solution brings all customer data, inboxes, workflows, and feedback forms together to enable informed, fully contextualized service interactions. With access to rich insights about the person behind each service request, your team can enter every conversation with the full context they need to provide consistent, high-quality service. Pre-configured next best actions for common requests allow you to guide agents’ responses and achieve personalization at scale. We are a private, Australian-founded company with a team of 100+ working with over 150 brands in Australia, Asia and the USA.
Keitaro Tracker
keitaro.io
Keitaro is Ultimate Advertising Tracker for CPA and Digital Marketing. Keitaro allows you to collect all necessary data with incoming parameters and user conversions. Optimize, control, and protect your traffic. Focus on scaling up and generating profit.
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White Labeled - create own branded reports * Hosted client portals - drive more traffic to your website * 50+ Integrations with all you favourite marketing platforms * 100+ pre-built templates for client portal dashboards and reports * Unlimited reports, dashboards, users from just 5 USD per client White Label Client portals hosted on agency websites drive client traffic and update customers of the agency progress. Unlimited users, unlimited reports, over 50 integrations with Social Media, SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, Keywords analysis from Octoboard - One client reporting platform for Marketing Agencies and busy marketeers.
DemandJump
demandjump.com
DemandJump shows you the exact content to create to increase 1st-page rankings and drive outcomes. With one-click SEO content briefs for any topic writing content that ranks has never been so easy.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any time from anywhere in the world, regardless of a specific industry or country. CHEQ Essentials operates advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities to detect and block those harmful sources from causing immense damage. Each visit goes through over 2,000 behavior tests, and if it's detected as invalid - we block it. Once you implement CHEQ Essentials, your entire marketing cycle is pure and clean. That means you'll do the same as yesterday but won't pay for those wasteful and harmful visits and fraud clicks. Secure your data and analytics, on-site conversion and paid marketing from bots, fake traffic and malicious users, with the leading Go-to-Market Security platform.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are ready to buy. Here's how: - Increase sales productivity: Identify the buying intent of companies visiting your website and notify your sales team when they are ready to buy. - Remove the guesswork from marketing: Understand which accounts are engaging with your content and what interests them most. - All the data points you need: we track 3 billion events monthly worldwide and refresh the data points on a weekly basis. - Seamlessly integrate to the tech tools you are already using – it's not another tool to learn.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a local level and build brand loyalty along the way. With extensive experience working with manufacturers and their networks of thousands of dealers, PowerChord has the innovation, solutions and support to bring local markets to life. From platform integrations and custom solutions to training and onboarding, the PowerChord team knows what it takes to maximize success.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
Paragone
paragone.ai
Paragone is a performance marketing platform focusing on the ever-growing space of paid social media. Adopting and optimizing a real cross-channel advertising strategy in both B2C and B2B companies is a key to success for new-gen digital marketers. We help companies efficiently maximize reach and optimize revenue through actionable analytics and campaign automation tools that allow users to: - Connect and consolidate all social advertising networks and attribution tools for a unified real-time view - Analyze high traffic, multi‑network campaigns without ever touching a spreadsheet - Monitor campaign performance and identify bottlenecks swiftly - Explore meaningful networks, audiences, creatives, and messages that make a difference - Unleash the power of your CDP, Marketing - Automatize CRM data via social advertising - Put your entire budget to work, informingly - Optimize e-commerce revenue based on integrated attribution models - Keep teams on the plan with collaborative performance reporting - Wow your management and clients with outstanding performance results
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenecks between teams - Unify your customer journey and team's productivity - Unlock new revenue potential - Maximize your existing RevTech ROI - Respond to customers quicker - Gain better insights, smoother lead and customer management, and better campaigns - Scale operations to achieve faster results Aligning and integrating your sales, marketing, and customer success systems means everyone can work together with the same data. Why on earth would you want to have disjointed apps and processes? You and your customers deserve better. You deserve actionable data that gives teams direction, confidence and a shared view. - Best in class UI, API, and workflow automation - Proven ability to scale - Robust governance and security - Cloud-native, flexible delivery
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
DIGITAL MARKETING REPORTING MADE EASY. Import all your Digital MK data into Google Sheets, Data Studio, Business Intelligence platforms (Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, JSON) and BigQuery in seconds. The best Supermetrics alternative. Dataslayer.ai is a tool designed to streamline and optimize your marketing data management, helping you gather, analyze, and track the performance of all your digital campaigns. It consolidates your marketing data from multiple sources and channels it into your preferred platform for reporting, analysis, or storage. From creating dynamic dashboards in Looker Studio or Power BI, to performing in-depth analysis in Google Sheets, or organizing your data in a warehouse like BigQuery or Amazon RedShift, Dataslayer.ai supports your data needs. Just pick your destination, and we handle the rest.
iSpot.tv
ispot.tv
iSpot.tv helps advertisers measure the brand and business impact of TV and streaming advertising, from concept to airing to conversion. Fast, accurate and actionable measurement and attribution solutions enable advertisers to assess creative effectiveness, enhance media plans and attribute advertising results for cross-platform campaigns, all while benchmarking against competitors and historical norms. Unlike legacy and ad hoc solutions, iSpot is purpose-built to measure the performance of every ad on television with digital-like precision and granularity in real time. With always-on performance insights unified across linear and streaming TV, advertisers can take quick and confident action to consistently drive business results. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
Blue Triangle
bluetriangle.com
Every red light is not the same. Nor is every business opportunity. Blue Triangle gives you unified tracking of technical, security, business and marketing KPIs like broken links, out of stock, bounce and exit rates and much more – all in a single customizable dashboard. Digital experience monitoring is just part of the story. Imagine the power of actionable insights that tell you which problems are robbing you of the most revenue, so you can fix them before they impact your site. Unlike observability tools or digital experience management solutions, Blue Triangle starts and ends with business outcomes. First, quantify the revenue loss from user friction on your website or mobile app. Then, prioritize where to deploy limited time and resources to resolve friction points based on business and customer experience impact. Lastly, validate the actual business outcomes from your site optimization efforts to prove ROI.
AdClicks
adclicks.app
Manage all of your work on our user-friendly dashboard. Access white label reporting features, report automation, and custom digital marketing reporting dashboards & templates. AdClicks also offers access to real-time data, top-notch customer service, and more.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
KnoCommerce
knocommerce.com
KNO helps ad buyers better understand who their customers are, and where they’re coming from. Dial in your post-iOS 14 attribution, build more accurate personas and drive action with our pre-built post-purchase survey templates. Trusted by 1,800+ brands spending $100,000,000/month on paid ads.
Prescient AI
prescient-ai.io
Prescient AI is an advanced marketing mix modeling (MMM) solution that harnesses AI for omni-channel brands. Leverage cross-channel revenue attribution and budget optimization that’s custom-tailored to your brand by combining your unique data & our decades of machine-learning and statistical expertise. We’re a team of expert engineers, researchers and e-commerce marketers that are laser focused on providing brands confidence and agility when making budget decisions. Prescient AI empowers Marketers to: - Work confidently with media measurement that is future-proofed against further data restrictions - no pixels or cookies needed. - Access a marketing platform built from the ground up to avoid integration headaches. - Use pre-built APIs to connect all media channels in minutes, not days. - Gain actionable insights in less than 36 hours. - See all historical data in one place with new insights. Simulate and execute your growth plans with confidence and optimize for profitability through Prescient AI.
BOSCO
askbosco.io
ASK BOSCO® is an AI-powered digital marketing analytics platform that helps marketing teams make better, data-driven decisions. Our easy-to-use interface provides a single source of truth, giving marketers real-time visibility into performance across all campaigns and channels. Using cutting-edge machine learning, ASK BOSCO® identifies new opportunities to generate more revenue across existing and new channels. We also provide predictive analytics capabilities, allowing marketers to create personalized reporting dashboards and forecast future campaigns with unrivaled accuracy. Our unique ASK BOSCO® Index ranks your domain against the closest competitors in your category. This index is a measure of your online footprint and how effective you are with investment in organic and paid media channels. How does ASK BOSCO® work? ASK BOSCO® works by collecting data from a variety of sources, including your website, social media, and ad campaigns. This data is then analyzed by our AI engine to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities. ASK BOSCO® also uses machine learning to predict future performance. This allows you to make better decisions about your marketing budget and campaigns. What are the benefits of using ASK BOSCO®? There are many benefits to using ASK BOSCO®. Here are a few of the most important ones: - Better decision-making: ASK BOSCO® provides you with the data and insights you need to make better, more informed decisions about your marketing campaigns. - Increased revenue: ASK BOSCO® helps you identify new opportunities to generate more revenue from your existing and new channels. - Improved efficiency: ASK BOSCO® automates many of the tasks involved in digital marketing, freeing up your time so you can focus on more strategic activities. - Reduced costs: ASK BOSCO® can help you save money on your marketing campaigns by optimizing your budget and targeting your campaigns more effectively. If you're looking for a way to improve your digital marketing performance, ASK BOSCO® is the perfect solution for you. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you achieve your marketing goals.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
OWOX
owox.com
OWOX BI is a leading data democratization platform. * Democratization is about zero learning curve: auditable access, well-known interface & decision-making culture. +150k digital analysts use OWOX BI to break down data silos and equip business users with the reports they need. Our proprietary technology provides seamless data collection, preparation, and enablement for brands from eCommerce, SaaS, Finance, and other niches across the US and EU. Company Website www.owox.com
