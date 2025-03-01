Top Marketing Analytics Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
Marketing analytics software comprises tools and processes that empower organizations to assess and oversee their marketing initiatives by measuring performance. In essence, these solutions streamline and enhance a business's marketing strategies and activities. By leveraging marketing analytics software, businesses can elevate their return on investment (ROI) through the identification of effective marketing methods, allowing for adjustments in campaigns to maximize conversions and sales. This type of software considers marketing efforts across diverse channels and target audiences, spanning email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and web analytics. Typically available as a standalone solution, marketing analytics software integrates campaign data through connections with a company's marketing technology stack, including marketing automation software, CRM software, digital advertising software, and digital analytics software. However, some all-in-one marketing platforms, like certain marketing automation products, come equipped with built-in reporting features.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s AI analyzes data from every one of these interactions, generating a customized action plan that ensures you achieve your brand’s goal - whether it’s converting non-users, finding your whitespace or growing market share. Hundreds of brands including Clorox, Harry’s, Expedia, Tatcha and Keurig Dr Pepper are using ProQuo to grow with certainty.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Funnel
funnel.io
Funnel is the leading marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance. Funnel takes care of the boring stuff and heavy lifting, so you can focus on the juicy bits: discovering how your marketing can improve. With Funnel you can connect data from any marketing platform, store, organize, and share it with any visualization tool or data warehouse – all without writing a single line of code. A marketing data hub that is a single source of truth for your marketing performance. Connect all your marketing data Funnel allows you to collect data from more than 500 marketing and sales platforms in a few clicks. Our fast, reliable, maintenance-free, and robust solution makes it easy to scale across teams, regions, or brands Store your data Funnel offers a central storehouse for all your original data along with any custom fields that you create. All while meeting the toughest standards for governance, security, and control. Your data is always up to date, complete, accurate, and ready for reporting and analysis. Organize your data With prebuilt and custom rules, you can easily and automatically prepare you data for analysis. Apply game-changing transformations without affecting the underlying data -- giving you unparalleled analytical flexibility. Share anywhere effortlessly Ensure your marketing data reaches any destination, reporting tool, or data warehouse. That includes your tools for reporting, building dashboards, analysis, and more. All while maintaining complete control from the central marketing data hub. Our mission is to help marketers like you to become more data-driven. Funnel helps more than 1000 customers to grow their business – including digital leaders like Home Depot, Havas Media, and Samsung. Sign up for Funnel and get started today!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to drive profitable growth. Lexer’s onboarding, implementation, and strategic consulting services will help fill any gaps in your team’s resources to ensure a smooth, successful CDXP adoption. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM > With one of the simplest integrations in the industry, Lexer’s CDP will effortlessly combine, cleanse, standardize, and enrich your data into an actionable single view of the customer. Our tools and team will help boost your customer IQ with AI-powered predictive analytics, third-party data enrichment, and targeted customer surveys. MARKETING > Lexer’s marketing solution enables you to quickly identify the right customers, messages, creative, and channels for your marketing campaigns. Designed for business users—not data scientists—our easy-to-use tools allow you to orchestrate highly targeted campaigns across every channel, reducing waste and improving engagement. With effective tools to track change and quantify impact, you can easily demonstrate the value of your marketing activities. RETAIL > Lexer’s retail solution guides sales associates through interactions with each customer to improve the relevancy and impact of the in-store experience. Complete customer profiles allow you to build authentic relationships at scale. With access to detailed purchase histories and preference information, you can tailor the customer experience, capture data that’s traditionally lost, provide informed product recommendations, and configure next best actions for consistently high-quality engagement. SERVICE > Lexer’s service solution brings all customer data, inboxes, workflows, and feedback forms together to enable informed, fully contextualized service interactions. With access to rich insights about the person behind each service request, your team can enter every conversation with the full context they need to provide consistent, high-quality service. Pre-configured next best actions for common requests allow you to guide agents’ responses and achieve personalization at scale. We are a private, Australian-founded company with a team of 100+ working with over 150 brands in Australia, Asia and the USA.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
DIGITAL MARKETING REPORTING MADE EASY. Import all your Digital MK data into Google Sheets, Data Studio, Business Intelligence platforms (Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, JSON) and BigQuery in seconds. The best Supermetrics alternative. Dataslayer.ai is a tool designed to streamline and optimize your marketing data management, helping you gather, analyze, and track the performance of all your digital campaigns. It consolidates your marketing data from multiple sources and channels it into your preferred platform for reporting, analysis, or storage. From creating dynamic dashboards in Looker Studio or Power BI, to performing in-depth analysis in Google Sheets, or organizing your data in a warehouse like BigQuery or Amazon RedShift, Dataslayer.ai supports your data needs. Just pick your destination, and we handle the rest.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Recruit Holdings.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day lives of marketers easier. Here’s how Vaizle customers use the tool to increase productivity and scale marketing operations profitably: 1. Get quick actionable insights from marketing data 2. Visualize marketing data from multiple channels in a single live dashboard 3. Save time by using data connectors to automatically update marketing reports 4. Create white-labeled marketing reports for leadership and clients 5. Scale marketing operations effectively by maintaining checks and balances Social media analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta: Facebook and Instagram 2. YouTube 3. LinkedIn Ad platforms Analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta Ads 2. Google Ads 3. LinkedIn Ads 4. Amazon Ads Web analytics and data connectors: 1. Google Analytics 2. Google Search Console Analytics 3. Shopify Analytics
Pathmatics
pathmatics.com
Pathmatics advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform bring transparency to your competitor's digital ad strategies.
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform for the world’s most innovative companies. A leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp sets the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp provides the flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support various data collaboration use cases - within organizations, between brands, and across its global network. Hundreds of global innovators - from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders - rely on LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of first-party data while staying on the forefront of evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide.
NinjaCat
ninjacat.io
NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform that helps marketers unify campaign data and automate reporting. We work with agencies, media companies, and brands; any marketing team that needs to produce comprehensive and consistent report presentations for clients or stakeholders. NinjaCat integrates with over 150 digital marketing channels so you can unify metrics from multiple data sources into a single source of truth. With NinjaCat, it’s now possible to tame the data chaos and ditch the martech Frankenstack. Key features include: - Data Pipeline to 150+ marketing channels - Fully managed Data Warehouse - ETL - Automated reporting templates - Dashboards for interactive data sharing - Monitor budgets, campaigns & KPIs - Enterprise-level scalability and security If you want to learn more about NinjaCat, head to our website- ninjacat.io -to set up a demo.
Metrics Watch
metricswatch.com
Email-based marketing reporting tool. Analytics, SEO, PPC, SEM, or social media reports & dashboards sent via email to your clients. And it's NOT a PDF or a link!
OptiMine
optimine.com
OptiMine Insight, the cloud-based agile marketing measurement platform that measures the cross-channel performance of all your channels and ads- offline and online.
Upwave
upwave.com
The Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising We know your short-term metrics aren’t proving the value of your brand investment. Upwave gives you a unified, cross-media solution to measure top-of-funnel, long-term brand advertising, today. Real-Time dashboards, updated daily, for Digital, Linear, Addressable and CTV.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Force24
force24.co.uk
Nurture and grow your audience with Force24, the powerful marketing automation platform that makes meaningful conversations happen 24-hours a day.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and combine the customer data you want from your website, app, CRM, email, service & offline channels. With identity resolution, you can map anonymous users and their activities across platforms and get a 360° view of your customers. Create tailored customer segments to trigger timely messages across channels. You can integrate and seamlessly sync this customer data with your existing marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Mixpanel, Kissmetrics, Segment, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zapier, Facebook and 180+ tools in real time. Back your marketing decisions by capturing accurate customer data with CustomerLabs CDP.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Hubalz
hubalz.com
Get a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. Hubalz gives you the tools to understand the customer journey and improve marketing ROI.
Roistat
roistat.com
Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands. Founded in in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that spend the budget. Call tracking helps to evaluate the channels and ads that are worth scaling and the others that are to be disabled. Prices starting at $60.00 per month Standart - End-to-end analytics for SME - Dynamic and static call tracking Calls journal Calls tagging - Keyword specification - Website goals and orders tracking - Detailed reports, sales funnel and ROI - Ad platforms and CRM systems integration - Full customers support
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of local search platforms.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a local level and build brand loyalty along the way. With extensive experience working with manufacturers and their networks of thousands of dealers, PowerChord has the innovation, solutions and support to bring local markets to life. From platform integrations and custom solutions to training and onboarding, the PowerChord team knows what it takes to maximize success.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (buying, procurement, merchandising, marketing, and distribution) all perceive products differently, and use different metrics to manage their activities. We see the most friction between marketing and the rest of the organisation, as it’s difficult to break marketing efforts down to the SKU level, as well as to make SKU-level data actionable in marketing. This results in the true cost of promotion not being calculated into product margin, which leads to overinvestment in bad products and underinvestment in potentially good products. Product performance management overcomes the difficulties described above by combining product data across marketing channels with business data about SKUs to create a combined view of true product performance. This can be used to drive marketing efforts or support critical business decisions (e.g. pricing or purchasing of products). The PPM platform also connects directly to the ad networks. With ROI Hunter, e-commerce marketers can build and launch more profitable campaigns all from the same platform.
Cervinodata
cervinodata.com
Cervino Marketing believes that Marketers and agencies can dramatically improve their results once they combine their gut feeling with the right numbers. Cervinodata Makes it super easy to present your campaign performance data in Klipfolio, Google Data Studio and others. Free plan available. With Cervinodata online agencies and online teams save up to one day per week on data preparation and reporting. Cervinodata brings all your advertising performance data + Google Analytics together in one central database and keeps it up-to-date. Cervinodata promises: 1. No more unexpected interruptions of data delivery. No more incomplete data 2.Fastest response time & problem solving in the market 3. Very easy to use advanced features Teams move to Cervinodata for 3 reasons: 1. Move from Google Sheets to a Central database >> For bigger volumes, >> For more data control >> To get more insights across clients, ad platform and country/brand >> To get more insights of cross-platform campaign performance versus budget & targets 2. Pay less >> Teams move from a fee based on a percentage of ad spent to a fee based on number of synced accounts 3. Get better service & quality >> Teams demand great customer support. Cervinodata offers outstanding customer support and super fast response times. >> Teams need accurate, complete data. Its Cervinodata Engine is built for this.
deepdivr
deepdivr.io
We offer a powerful yet seamless social media marketing analytics platform that makes the complex simple. Built by experienced marketers to suit the needs of today’s effect-driven marketers. Our customers use the platform to get an overview of all their social media campaigns across platforms, markets, and brands. The overview enables users to monitor and optimize campaigns and to report back to stakeholders in no time. Hang on, there is more. All data is visualized beautifully in customizable dashboards so it fits the need YOU have. No development is needed, integrate with your favorite platforms in just a few clicks. Integrations available: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Google Analytics. Integrations coming up: Google Ads, Pinterst, TikTok, and Twitter.
Accutics
accutics.com
What is Accutics? Accutics is a SaaS marketing data management platform that helps organizations streamline campaign tracking, combine campaign data, and assess campaign performance across sources in Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics. Core services: Accutics Standardize Standardize, govern and connect campaign metadata across every team and channel from a single platform. Accutics Connect Know your true marketing ROI with unmatched visibility into campaign costs and impressions - automatically extracted, transformed, and delivered to your go-to reporting, analytics, or storage platform. All your campaign data is automatically classified in Adobe Analytics for enriched insights with data breakdowns. Accutics Validate Get all your marketing campaigns validated against the conventions and formats you have defined to ensure that they are always tracked to your specifications.
GreyMetrics
greymetrics.com
GreyMetrics helps agencies save time when sharing data. Pull all your marketing data into one location and generate beautiful reports and dashboards that auto-update every one hour. GreyMetrics integrates with over 20 platforms and has dozens of built-in templates so your reports look great from day one and are fully white-labelled to share with clients and stakeholders.
Swydo
swydo.com
Swydo’s easy to use reporting and monitoring platform retrieves data from multiple sources and creates professional, customizable marketing reports. The user-friendly tool allows marketers to generate (client) reports and dashboards combining external data sources in one report. Digital agencies, Brands and Franchisors save time by creating professional-looking reports while adding more value in analyzing data and gaining actionable insights.
Lunio
lunio.ai
The only click fraud protection platform to cover every acquisition channel. Stop sophisticated click fraud data in real-time. Powered by a cybersecurity engine, Lunio allows you to leverage ad fraud data from all sources to build an automatic protection layer across all channels. Thousands of leading brands like Nike, eBay, Hugo Boss, Europcar and M&S choose Lunio to help them advertise with confidence. • Automatic, real-time protection across all channels • The most accurate IVT detection technology • Privacy at our core - Fully GDPR and CCPA compliant • Quick and easy 5 minute implementation Try it for free now!
Clickx
clickx.io
Clickx unleashes your business's full potential. Pinpoint which marketing efforts are working, understand your competitors deeply, and demystify what makes your audience convert. Improve traffic and lead flow – all from a single platform. Eliminate all the headaches and guesswork. Our software saves time and hassle by streamlining your marketing intelligence. Focus on what you do best: running your business.
DataMyth
datamyth.com
DataMyth is a SaaS based reporting solution which helps digital marketers generate reports with AUTOMATED ANALYSIS & PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS in writing, which helps marketers understand what is working & what is not. Marketers can save all the time spent building reports and analysing the data, and get the reports in a few seconds. With the time saved, digital marketers can focus on optimization & strategy while we take care of all reporting needs. DataMyth is perfect for small to medium digital agencies, and brands looking to save time and money
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.
Paragone
paragone.ai
Paragone is a performance marketing platform focusing on the ever-growing space of paid social media. Adopting and optimizing a real cross-channel advertising strategy in both B2C and B2B companies is a key to success for new-gen digital marketers. We help companies efficiently maximize reach and optimize revenue through actionable analytics and campaign automation tools that allow users to: - Connect and consolidate all social advertising networks and attribution tools for a unified real-time view - Analyze high traffic, multi‑network campaigns without ever touching a spreadsheet - Monitor campaign performance and identify bottlenecks swiftly - Explore meaningful networks, audiences, creatives, and messages that make a difference - Unleash the power of your CDP, Marketing - Automatize CRM data via social advertising - Put your entire budget to work, informingly - Optimize e-commerce revenue based on integrated attribution models - Keep teams on the plan with collaborative performance reporting - Wow your management and clients with outstanding performance results
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful is the easiest way to get visual dashboard and automated team status reports to keep every stakeholder updated on the status of a project. Screenful integrates with most common task management tools like Jira or Trello, GitLab and Asana, and builds reports and insights based on your projects and tasks. It’s an out-of-the-box dashboard with minimal setup needed from the user. WIth Screenful dashboards, users can track things like team velocity, task/issue lead & cycle times, current bottlenecks, and get a high level view across all of their projects. Consider it as the dashboards in steroids of your favourite task management tool!
ThoughtMetric
thoughtmetric.io
ThoughtMetric helps e-commerce companies solve marketing attribution and make data driven decisions. Built to empower e-commerce marketers, ThoughtMetric integrates with the largest e-commerce and marketing platforms so you can easily collect data, track ads, and analyze performance. Track the performance of all your marketing channels and understand where your customers are really coming from with ThoughtMetric's AI powered attribution.
Growify
growify.ai
Growify's marketing automation feature is designed to transform your marketing strategy, offering a suite of advanced tools that streamline campaign management. With its intuitive automation capabilities, Growify enables businesses to efficiently schedule and deploy marketing campaigns, ensuring timely and relevant customer engagement. This feature simplifies complex marketing tasks, from email marketing to social media posts, allowing for consistent and personalized communication with your audience. The automation of repetitive tasks not only saves valuable time but also ensures accuracy and consistency in your marketing efforts. Additionally, Growify’s automation tools provide actionable insights through data analytics, helping you to refine your strategy for maximum impact. This comprehensive automation solution empowers businesses to enhance customer experiences, improve engagement, and ultimately drive higher ROI, all with less manual effort.
