Top Marketing Analytics Software - Seychelles

Paragone
paragone.ai
Paragone is a performance marketing platform focusing on the ever-growing space of paid social media. Adopting and optimizing a real cross-channel advertising strategy in both B2C and B2B companies is a key to success for new-gen digital marketers. We help companies efficiently maximize reach and optimize revenue through actionable analytics and campaign automation tools that allow users to: - Connect and consolidate all social advertising networks and attribution tools for a unified real-time view - Analyze high traffic, multi‑network campaigns without ever touching a spreadsheet - Monitor campaign performance and identify bottlenecks swiftly - Explore meaningful networks, audiences, creatives, and messages that make a difference - Unleash the power of your CDP, Marketing - Automatize CRM data via social advertising - Put your entire budget to work, informingly - Optimize e-commerce revenue based on integrated attribution models - Keep teams on the plan with collaborative performance reporting - Wow your management and clients with outstanding performance results
Otterfish
otterfish.com
Otterfish is the easiest way to create and run Facebook Ads and Instagram Ads. We have built it especially for SMEs that struggle to find time or skills for Digital Marketing, Otterfish makes it so easy anyone in your team can run high performing Ads! The software offers features such as ad creation, publishing, audience testing, performance tracking and more. Free plan available, try it today.
Favikon
favikon.com
Transform Your Social Media Strategy with Favikon: The Creator Marketing Platform Powered by AI. - Easily unlock the potential of social media to discover the perfect creators. Our filters empower you to target specific niches tailored to your needs or those of your clients. - Take advantage of creator profiles enriched by AI for precise analysis and maximum impact on your campaign, optimizing your ROI. - Stay ahead with our automated industry monitoring through Creator Tracking (AI), and be the first to discover trends and emerging creators. No more spending hours scouring networks for updates—now, all the posts are conveniently in your tracking.
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
DIGITAL MARKETING REPORTING MADE EASY. Import all your Digital MK data into Google Sheets, Data Studio, Business Intelligence platforms (Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, JSON) and BigQuery in seconds. The best Supermetrics alternative.
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to have in your dashboards. And above all, we're known for our mind-blowing customer support. You won't be left alone with a tool and a few Help Center articles (although, if you that's what you prefer, that's okay too!). If what you need is a dedicated member of our team that makes sure you're up and running in no time, and is always available to answer questions whenever you need, that's exactly what you'll get!
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results of any budget scenario, and continuously hit their KPIs by optimizing their budget allocation towards the best-performing channels. In today's agile marketing landscape, B2B marketers are faced with increasing challenges as they attempt to make their marketing more predictable, measurable, and revenue-driven. InfiniGrow automatically consolidates and analyzes your live Marketing, Sales, and financial data to uncover the exact business impact of your activities, and provides clear visibility and AI-driven recommendations to better allocate your budget so you can continuously hit your KPIs.
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenecks between teams - Unify your customer journey and team's productivity - Unlock new revenue potential - Maximize your existing RevTech ROI - Respond to customers quicker - Gain better insights, smoother lead and customer management, and better campaigns - Scale operations to achieve faster results Aligning and integrating your sales, marketing, and customer success systems means everyone can work together with the same data. Why on earth would you want to have disjointed apps and processes? You and your customers deserve better. You deserve actionable data that gives teams direction, confidence and a shared view. - Best in class UI, API, and workflow automation - Proven ability to scale - Robust governance and security - Cloud-native, flexible delivery
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
Fospha
fospha.com
Fospha is the industry-leading solution powering profitable eCommerce growth. Bad marketing measurement is a $589bn problem, with 60% of revenue wrongly attributed by poor-fit platforms like GA and channels' Ads Managers. With Fospha, spending your precious budget on the wrong ads is a thing of the past. Fospha measures everything - clicks and impressions across the full marketing funnel - with one super accurate model. Marketers using Fospha know exactly which ads are really working. Brands using Fospha deliver profitable growth, fast. Make bad data yesterday's problem and go live with Fospha in just 15 minutes.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attribution reports using 6 different attribution models (first click, last-click, linear, position-based, time-decay and data driven attribution) - Enrich your ad platform(s), CRM and BI tools with cost, opportunity, revenue and ROI data - Measure and forecast the impact of offline and/or invisible touch points from 'dark social' activity and zero-click channels - Overcome accuracy issues with traditional analytics systems caused by 'the death of the cookie' by measuring success with 1st party data Book a demo with Ruler Analytics to start optimising your marketing strategy based on revenue and ROI, not just conversions.
OptiMine
optimine.com
OptiMine Insight, the cloud-based agile marketing measurement platform that measures the cross-channel performance of all your channels and ads- offline and online.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s AI analyzes data from every one of these interactions, generating a customized action plan that ensures you achieve your brand’s goal - whether it’s converting non-users, finding your whitespace or growing market share. Hundreds of brands including Clorox, Harry’s, Expedia, Tatcha and Keurig Dr Pepper are using ProQuo to grow with certainty.
Upwave
upwave.com
The Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising We know your short-term metrics aren’t proving the value of your brand investment. Upwave gives you a unified, cross-media solution to measure top-of-funnel, long-term brand advertising, today. Real-Time dashboards, updated daily, for Digital, Linear, Addressable and CTV.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Force24
force24.co.uk
Nurture and grow your audience with Force24, the powerful marketing automation platform that makes meaningful conversations happen 24-hours a day.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and combine the customer data you want from your website, app, CRM, email, service & offline channels. With identity resolution, you can map anonymous users and their activities across platforms and get a 360° view of your customers. Create tailored customer segments to trigger timely messages across channels. You can integrate and seamlessly sync this customer data with your existing marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Mixpanel, Kissmetrics, Segment, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zapier, Facebook and 180+ tools in real time. Back your marketing decisions by capturing accurate customer data with CustomerLabs CDP.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
Hubalz
hubalz.com
Get a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. Hubalz gives you the tools to understand the customer journey and improve marketing ROI.
Roistat
roistat.com
Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands. Founded in in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that spend the budget. Call tracking helps to evaluate the channels and ads that are worth scaling and the others that are to be disabled. Prices starting at $60.00 per month Standart - End-to-end analytics for SME - Dynamic and static call tracking Calls journal Calls tagging - Keyword specification - Website goals and orders tracking - Detailed reports, sales funnel and ROI - Ad platforms and CRM systems integration - Full customers support
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of local search platforms.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a local level and build brand loyalty along the way. With extensive experience working with manufacturers and their networks of thousands of dealers, PowerChord has the innovation, solutions and support to bring local markets to life. From platform integrations and custom solutions to training and onboarding, the PowerChord team knows what it takes to maximize success.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (buying, procurement, merchandising, marketing, and distribution) all perceive products differently, and use different metrics to manage their activities. We see the most friction between marketing and the rest of the organisation, as it’s difficult to break marketing efforts down to the SKU level, as well as to make SKU-level data actionable in marketing. This results in the true cost of promotion not being calculated into product margin, which leads to overinvestment in bad products and underinvestment in potentially good products. Product performance management overcomes the difficulties described above by combining product data across marketing channels with business data about SKUs to create a combined view of true product performance. This can be used to drive marketing efforts or support critical business decisions (e.g. pricing or purchasing of products). The PPM platform also connects directly to the ad networks. With ROI Hunter, e-commerce marketers can build and launch more profitable campaigns all from the same platform.
Cervinodata
cervinodata.com
With Cervinodata online agencies and online teams save up to one day per week on data preparation and reporting. Cervinodata brings all your advertising performance data + Google Analytics together in one central database and keeps it up-to-date. Cervinodata promises: 1. No more unexpected interruptions of data delivery. No more incomplete data 2.Fastest response time & problem solving in the market 3. Very easy to use advanced features Teams move to Cervinodata for3 reasons: 1. Move from Google Sheets to a Central database >> For bigger volumes, >> For more data control >> To get more insights across clients, ad platform and country/brand >> To get more insights of cross-platform campaign performance versus budget & targets 2. Pay less >> Teams move from a fee based on a percentage of ad spent to a fee based on number of synced accounts 3. Get better service & quality >> Teams demand great customer support. We offer outstanding customer support and super fast response times. >> Teams need accurate, complete data. Our Cervinodata Engine is built for this.
deepdivr
deepdivr.io
We offer a powerful yet seamless social media marketing analytics platform that makes the complex simple. Built by experienced marketers to suit the needs of today’s effect-driven marketers. Our customers use the platform to get an overview of all their social media campaigns across platforms, markets, and brands. The overview enables users to monitor and optimize campaigns and to report back to stakeholders in no time. Hang on, there is more. All data is visualized beautifully in customizable dashboards so it fits the need YOU have. No development is needed, integrate with your favorite platforms in just a few clicks. Integrations available: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Google Analytics. Integrations coming up: Google Ads, Pinterst, TikTok, and Twitter.
NinjaCat
ninjacat.io
NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform that helps marketers unify campaign data and automate reporting. We work with agencies, media companies, and brands; any marketing team that needs to produce comprehensive and consistent report presentations for clients or stakeholders. NinjaCat integrates with over 150 digital marketing channels so you can unify metrics from multiple data sources into a single source of truth. With NinjaCat, it’s now possible to tame the data chaos and ditch the martech Frankenstack. Key features include: - Data Pipeline to 150+ marketing channels - Fully managed Data Warehouse - ETL - Automated reporting templates - Dashboards for interactive data sharing - Monitor budgets, campaigns & KPIs - Enterprise-level scalability and security If you want to learn more about NinjaCat, head to our website- ninjacat.io -to set up a demo.
Accutics
accutics.com
What is Accutics? Accutics is a SaaS marketing data management platform that helps organizations streamline campaign tracking, combine campaign data, and assess campaign performance across sources in Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics. Core services: Accutics Standardize Standardize, govern and connect campaign metadata across every team and channel from a single platform. Accutics Connect Know your true marketing ROI with unmatched visibility into campaign costs and impressions - automatically extracted, transformed, and delivered to your go-to reporting, analytics, or storage platform. All your campaign data is automatically classified in Adobe Analytics for enriched insights with data breakdowns. Accutics Validate Get all your marketing campaigns validated against the conventions and formats you have defined to ensure that they are always tracked to your specifications.
GreyMetrics
greymetrics.com
GreyMetrics helps agencies save time when sharing data. Pull all your marketing data into one location and generate beautiful reports and dashboards that auto-update every one hour. GreyMetrics integrates with over 20 platforms and has dozens of built-in templates so your reports look great from day one and are fully white-labelled to share with clients and stakeholders.
Swydo
swydo.com
Swydo’s easy to use reporting and monitoring platform retrieves data from multiple sources and creates professional, customizable marketing reports. The user-friendly tool allows marketers to generate (client) reports and dashboards combining external data sources in one report. Digital agencies, Brands and Franchisors save time by creating professional-looking reports while adding more value in analyzing data and gaining actionable insights.
Lunio
lunio.ai
The only click fraud protection platform to cover every acquisition channel. Stop sophisticated click fraud data in real-time. Powered by a cybersecurity engine, Lunio allows you to leverage ad fraud data from all sources to build an automatic protection layer across all channels. Thousands of leading brands like Nike, eBay, Hugo Boss, Europcar and M&S choose Lunio to help them advertise with confidence. • Automatic, real-time protection across all channels • The most accurate IVT detection technology • Privacy at our core - Fully GDPR and CCPA compliant • Quick and easy 5 minute implementation Try it for free now!
Clickx
clickx.io
Clickx unleashes your business's full potential. Pinpoint which marketing efforts are working, understand your competitors deeply, and demystify what makes your audience convert. Improve traffic and lead flow – all from a single platform. Eliminate all the headaches and guesswork. Our software saves time and hassle by streamlining your marketing intelligence. Focus on what you do best: running your business.
DataMyth
datamyth.com
DataMyth is a SaaS based reporting solution which helps digital marketers generate reports with AUTOMATED ANALYSIS & PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS in writing, which helps marketers understand what is working & what is not. Marketers can save all the time spent building reports and analysing the data, and get the reports in a few seconds. With the time saved, digital marketers can focus on optimization & strategy while we take care of all reporting needs. DataMyth is perfect for small to medium digital agencies, and brands looking to save time and money
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.
Iron Funnel
ironfunnel.com
Iron Funnel is a comprehensive suite of marketing automation tools designed to simplify and enhance your marketing and sales efforts. With a focus on data-driven insights, our platform includes three main tools: Traffic Source Scoring, Product Interest Scoring, and Web Funnel Measurement. Traffic Source Scoring evaluates the performance of your paid and organic traffic sources, enabling you to allocate your marketing budget effectively and maximize ROI. Product Interest Scoring analyzes user behavior in your e-commerce store, assigning interest scores to each product so you can focus on the most in-demand items. Lastly, our Web Funnel Measurement tool provides valuable insights into your website visitors' behavior and their position within the sales funnel, empowering you to make data-driven decisions that boost conversions and revenue. Iron Funnel streamlines your marketing and sales processes, allowing you to harness the power of automation and unlock your business's full potential.
KnoCommerce
knocommerce.com
KNO helps ad buyers better understand who their customers are, and where they’re coming from. Dial in your post-iOS 14 attribution, build more accurate personas and drive action with our pre-built post-purchase survey templates. Trusted by 1,800+ brands spending $100,000,000/month on paid ads.
Measureful
measureful.com
Measureful offers solutions for customizable marketing reports for agencies, freelancers, and marketers.
Prescient AI
prescient-ai.io
Prescient AI is an advanced marketing mix modeling (MMM) solution that harnesses AI for omni-channel brands. Leverage cross-channel revenue attribution and budget optimization that’s custom-tailored to your brand by combining your unique data & our decades of machine-learning and statistical expertise. We’re a team of expert engineers, researchers and e-commerce marketers that are laser focused on providing brands confidence and agility when making budget decisions. Prescient AI empowers Marketers to: - Work confidently with media measurement that is future-proofed against further data restrictions - no pixels or cookies needed. - Access a marketing platform built from the ground up to avoid integration headaches. - Use pre-built APIs to connect all media channels in minutes, not days. - Gain actionable insights in less than 36 hours. - See all historical data in one place with new insights. Simulate and execute your growth plans with confidence and optimize for profitability through Prescient AI.
Reeport
reeport.io
Reeport helps building smart data reports and share them through Excel, Power Point, PDF and more.
Shopstory
shopstory.ai
Shopstory makes online shops more profitable by taking over marketing for you. It lowers your costs, increases the SEA & SEO performance of your online shop and automates your keyword research.
Adzviser
adzviser.com
Adzviser is an intuitive, flexible and cost-effective data connector. Save your time and money, and effortlessly gain insights from your cross-platform, such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads data to ChatGPT and Google Sheets.
Datapoem
datapoem.com
DataPOEM is the world's first Agile Marketing ROI measurement (AI based) & planning platform. This platform helps marketers to measure marketing investments across offline media, online media, promotions, PR, Distribution and events to maximize the business KPI.
DiGGrowth
diggrowth.com
DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform that gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve data integrity, hygiene, and governance challenges. DiGGrowths' analytics and attribution empower marketers to drive sales and revenue by deep-diving into the marketing metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and more accurate.
Growify
growify.ai
Growify's marketing automation feature is designed to transform your marketing strategy, offering a suite of advanced tools that streamline campaign management. With its intuitive automation capabilities, Growify enables businesses to efficiently schedule and deploy marketing campaigns, ensuring timely and relevant customer engagement. This feature simplifies complex marketing tasks, from email marketing to social media posts, allowing for consistent and personalized communication with your audience. The automation of repetitive tasks not only saves valuable time but also ensures accuracy and consistency in your marketing efforts. Additionally, Growify’s automation tools provide actionable insights through data analytics, helping you to refine your strategy for maximum impact. This comprehensive automation solution empowers businesses to enhance customer experiences, improve engagement, and ultimately drive higher ROI, all with less manual effort.
heyBooster
heybooster.ai
heybooster is a Data-analytics-as-a-service for eCommerce businesses from Shopify stores to renowned eCommerce brands. heybooster identifies revenue growth opportunities for eCommerce marketing teams. heybooster's advanced AI-powered technology enables eCommerce managers to detect marketing issues and identify opportunities for revenue growth and cost optimization. Using heybooster gives you access to a comprehensive suite of data-driven marketing solutions tailored to your business's unique needs. Start analyzing and never leave money on the table again!
fullthrottle.ai
fullthrottle.ai
ShopperSuite transforms unreachable website visitors into addressable household audiences. Most analytical programs only guess where your web traffic is coming from. ShopperSuite leverages cookieless technology powered by Patent Pending Technology for a fully comprehensive digital profile. It is an always-on, instant?household-based marketing engine that immerses the household in meaningful marketing messages to pull them down the funnel to a business transaction. ShopperSuite is a truly complete loop solution to measure?everything?to business transactions and incremental value.
RescueMetrics
rescuemetrics.com
16% of digital media investments cannot convert today, on average, because of marketing tags and pixels being blocked. With a 2-step install, RescueMetrics will protect all consented marketing data, in a privacy-friendly way. Get back full visibility over your conversions, attribution and campaign performance - while giving ad tech the data needed to optimize to the right customer. Facebook and TikTok Conversion API can be enabled via RescueMetrics for free!
Seenka
seenka.com
Datasets from México, Colombia, Brasil, Ecuador, Perú, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. Obtain relevant media data in real time for your clients' audiences with our all-in-one datasets for marketing & research teams. We analyze and integrate the cross-media visibility of brands and keywords in relevant contents and ads in TV, Radio, Influencers and Online media, allowing to detect opportunities and create automations that achieve higher campaign performance while having cost and time savings.
Orphex
orphex.co
Orphex is an innovative digital marketing and user behavior analytics platform designed to empower businesses with data-driven insights and actionable recommendations across various marketing channels and data platforms. At Orphex, our mission is to provide businesses with the clarity they need to confidently navigate the digital landscape. By seamlessly integrating and interpreting complex data from various platforms, we offer clear, actionable insights. This ensures that every decision made is both deliberate and impactful.
