Top Marketing Analytics Software - Pakistan
Marketing analytics software comprises tools and processes that empower organizations to assess and oversee their marketing initiatives by measuring performance. In essence, these solutions streamline and enhance a business's marketing strategies and activities. By leveraging marketing analytics software, businesses can elevate their return on investment (ROI) through the identification of effective marketing methods, allowing for adjustments in campaigns to maximize conversions and sales. This type of software considers marketing efforts across diverse channels and target audiences, spanning email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and web analytics. Typically available as a standalone solution, marketing analytics software integrates campaign data through connections with a company's marketing technology stack, including marketing automation software, CRM software, digital advertising software, and digital analytics software. However, some all-in-one marketing platforms, like certain marketing automation products, come equipped with built-in reporting features.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are ready to buy. Here's how: - Increase sales productivity: Identify the buying intent of companies visiting your website and notify your sales team when they are ready to buy. - Remove the guesswork from marketing: Understand which accounts are engaging with your content and what interests them most. - All the data points you need: we track 3 billion events monthly worldwide and refresh the data points on a weekly basis. - Seamlessly integrate to the tech tools you are already using – it's not another tool to learn.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target accounts, engage them with digital ads, web personalization, email signatures and sales automation, and finally, measure the effectiveness of your programs. RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketing and sales teams large and small who believe that an account-based approach is just good B2B marketing. Get started today at www.rollworks.com.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
ThoughtMetric
thoughtmetric.io
ThoughtMetric helps e-commerce companies solve marketing attribution and make data driven decisions. Built to empower e-commerce marketers, ThoughtMetric integrates with the largest e-commerce and marketing platforms so you can easily collect data, track ads, and analyze performance. Track the performance of all your marketing channels and understand where your customers are really coming from with ThoughtMetric's AI powered attribution.
Leadfwd
leadfwd.com
Leadfwd combines B2B Prospecting Data, Sales Outreach and Account-Based Marketing together with the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. All in one Unstoppable Growth Platform.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
BOSCO
askbosco.io
ASK BOSCO® is an AI-powered digital marketing analytics platform that helps marketing teams make better, data-driven decisions. Our easy-to-use interface provides a single source of truth, giving marketers real-time visibility into performance across all campaigns and channels. Using cutting-edge machine learning, ASK BOSCO® identifies new opportunities to generate more revenue across existing and new channels. We also provide predictive analytics capabilities, allowing marketers to create personalized reporting dashboards and forecast future campaigns with unrivaled accuracy. Our unique ASK BOSCO® Index ranks your domain against the closest competitors in your category. This index is a measure of your online footprint and how effective you are with investment in organic and paid media channels. How does ASK BOSCO® work? ASK BOSCO® works by collecting data from a variety of sources, including your website, social media, and ad campaigns. This data is then analyzed by our AI engine to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities. ASK BOSCO® also uses machine learning to predict future performance. This allows you to make better decisions about your marketing budget and campaigns. What are the benefits of using ASK BOSCO®? There are many benefits to using ASK BOSCO®. Here are a few of the most important ones: - Better decision-making: ASK BOSCO® provides you with the data and insights you need to make better, more informed decisions about your marketing campaigns. - Increased revenue: ASK BOSCO® helps you identify new opportunities to generate more revenue from your existing and new channels. - Improved efficiency: ASK BOSCO® automates many of the tasks involved in digital marketing, freeing up your time so you can focus on more strategic activities. - Reduced costs: ASK BOSCO® can help you save money on your marketing campaigns by optimizing your budget and targeting your campaigns more effectively. If you're looking for a way to improve your digital marketing performance, ASK BOSCO® is the perfect solution for you. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you achieve your marketing goals.
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
All your marketing data, wherever you need it. Supermetrics streamlines the delivery of data from 100+ sales and marketing platforms into the analytics and reporting tools marketers use to make better decisions. With Supermetrics, businesses can aggregate siloed data from marketing and sales platforms, such as Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, and Instagram, into their go-to reporting, analytics, and storage platform — whether that’s a BI tool, a spreadsheet, a data visualization tool, a data lake, or a data warehouse. The result is greater insights into your marketing data, considerable time and cost savings by eliminating manual copy/paste, and improved marketing performance based on data-backed decisions. Supermetrics enables marketers, and the analysts and engineers who support them, to spend more time using data and less time moving data. Supermetrics is used by +700k marketers in over 120 countries and 15% of all global advertising spend is reported through Supermetrics.
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to drive profitable growth. Lexer’s onboarding, implementation, and strategic consulting services will help fill any gaps in your team’s resources to ensure a smooth, successful CDXP adoption. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM > With one of the simplest integrations in the industry, Lexer’s CDP will effortlessly combine, cleanse, standardize, and enrich your data into an actionable single view of the customer. Our tools and team will help boost your customer IQ with AI-powered predictive analytics, third-party data enrichment, and targeted customer surveys. MARKETING > Lexer’s marketing solution enables you to quickly identify the right customers, messages, creative, and channels for your marketing campaigns. Designed for business users—not data scientists—our easy-to-use tools allow you to orchestrate highly targeted campaigns across every channel, reducing waste and improving engagement. With effective tools to track change and quantify impact, you can easily demonstrate the value of your marketing activities. RETAIL > Lexer’s retail solution guides sales associates through interactions with each customer to improve the relevancy and impact of the in-store experience. Complete customer profiles allow you to build authentic relationships at scale. With access to detailed purchase histories and preference information, you can tailor the customer experience, capture data that’s traditionally lost, provide informed product recommendations, and configure next best actions for consistently high-quality engagement. SERVICE > Lexer’s service solution brings all customer data, inboxes, workflows, and feedback forms together to enable informed, fully contextualized service interactions. With access to rich insights about the person behind each service request, your team can enter every conversation with the full context they need to provide consistent, high-quality service. Pre-configured next best actions for common requests allow you to guide agents’ responses and achieve personalization at scale. We are a private, Australian-founded company with a team of 100+ working with over 150 brands in Australia, Asia and the USA.
Roistat
roistat.com
Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and combine the customer data you want from your website, app, CRM, email, service & offline channels. With identity resolution, you can map anonymous users and their activities across platforms and get a 360° view of your customers. Create tailored customer segments to trigger timely messages across channels. You can integrate and seamlessly sync this customer data with your existing marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Mixpanel, Kissmetrics, Segment, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zapier, Facebook and 180+ tools in real time. Back your marketing decisions by capturing accurate customer data with CustomerLabs CDP.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
Iron Funnel
ironfunnel.com
Iron Funnel is a comprehensive suite of marketing automation tools designed to simplify and enhance your marketing and sales efforts. With a focus on data-driven insights, our platform includes three main tools: Traffic Source Scoring, Product Interest Scoring, and Web Funnel Measurement. Traffic Source Scoring evaluates the performance of your paid and organic traffic sources, enabling you to allocate your marketing budget effectively and maximize ROI. Product Interest Scoring analyzes user behavior in your e-commerce store, assigning interest scores to each product so you can focus on the most in-demand items. Lastly, our Web Funnel Measurement tool provides valuable insights into your website visitors' behavior and their position within the sales funnel, empowering you to make data-driven decisions that boost conversions and revenue. Iron Funnel streamlines your marketing and sales processes, allowing you to harness the power of automation and unlock your business's full potential.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful analytics features normally found in complicated enterprise tools and made them accessible to growing businesses. Build beautiful custom dashboards without code, so you always know how you're performing. Create automated reports to share updates, dashboards, and context with your team or clients. Set goals for every team, and track their progress automatically. Use Benchmarks to see how you compare to companies like yours, and find opportunities to improve. Use Forecasts to predict future performance and plan better now. And automatically monitor your company's performance with custom email and Slack updates.
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results of any budget scenario, and continuously hit their KPIs by optimizing their budget allocation towards the best-performing channels. In today's agile marketing landscape, B2B marketers are faced with increasing challenges as they attempt to make their marketing more predictable, measurable, and revenue-driven. InfiniGrow automatically consolidates and analyzes your live Marketing, Sales, and financial data to uncover the exact business impact of your activities, and provides clear visibility and AI-driven recommendations to better allocate your budget so you can continuously hit your KPIs.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Accutics
accutics.com
What is Accutics? Accutics is a SaaS marketing data management platform that helps organizations streamline campaign tracking, combine campaign data, and assess campaign performance across sources in Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics. Core services: Accutics Standardize Standardize, govern and connect campaign metadata across every team and channel from a single platform. Accutics Connect Know your true marketing ROI with unmatched visibility into campaign costs and impressions - automatically extracted, transformed, and delivered to your go-to reporting, analytics, or storage platform. All your campaign data is automatically classified in Adobe Analytics for enriched insights with data breakdowns. Accutics Validate Get all your marketing campaigns validated against the conventions and formats you have defined to ensure that they are always tracked to your specifications.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful is the easiest way to get visual dashboard and automated team status reports to keep every stakeholder updated on the status of a project. Screenful integrates with most common task management tools like Jira or Trello, GitLab and Asana, and builds reports and insights based on your projects and tasks. It’s an out-of-the-box dashboard with minimal setup needed from the user. WIth Screenful dashboards, users can track things like team velocity, task/issue lead & cycle times, current bottlenecks, and get a high level view across all of their projects. Consider it as the dashboards in steroids of your favourite task management tool!
Force24
force24.co.uk
Nurture and grow your audience with Force24, the powerful marketing automation platform that makes meaningful conversations happen 24-hours a day.
Paragone
paragone.ai
Paragone is a performance marketing platform focusing on the ever-growing space of paid social media. Adopting and optimizing a real cross-channel advertising strategy in both B2C and B2B companies is a key to success for new-gen digital marketers. We help companies efficiently maximize reach and optimize revenue through actionable analytics and campaign automation tools that allow users to: - Connect and consolidate all social advertising networks and attribution tools for a unified real-time view - Analyze high traffic, multi‑network campaigns without ever touching a spreadsheet - Monitor campaign performance and identify bottlenecks swiftly - Explore meaningful networks, audiences, creatives, and messages that make a difference - Unleash the power of your CDP, Marketing - Automatize CRM data via social advertising - Put your entire budget to work, informingly - Optimize e-commerce revenue based on integrated attribution models - Keep teams on the plan with collaborative performance reporting - Wow your management and clients with outstanding performance results
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.
DataMyth
datamyth.com
DataMyth is a SaaS based reporting solution which helps digital marketers generate reports with AUTOMATED ANALYSIS & PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS in writing, which helps marketers understand what is working & what is not. Marketers can save all the time spent building reports and analysing the data, and get the reports in a few seconds. With the time saved, digital marketers can focus on optimization & strategy while we take care of all reporting needs. DataMyth is perfect for small to medium digital agencies, and brands looking to save time and money
Clickx
clickx.io
Clickx unleashes your business's full potential. Pinpoint which marketing efforts are working, understand your competitors deeply, and demystify what makes your audience convert. Improve traffic and lead flow – all from a single platform. Eliminate all the headaches and guesswork. Our software saves time and hassle by streamlining your marketing intelligence. Focus on what you do best: running your business.
Lunio
lunio.ai
The only click fraud protection platform to cover every acquisition channel. Stop sophisticated click fraud data in real-time. Powered by a cybersecurity engine, Lunio allows you to leverage ad fraud data from all sources to build an automatic protection layer across all channels. Thousands of leading brands like Nike, eBay, Hugo Boss, Europcar and M&S choose Lunio to help them advertise with confidence. • Automatic, real-time protection across all channels • The most accurate IVT detection technology • Privacy at our core - Fully GDPR and CCPA compliant • Quick and easy 5 minute implementation Try it for free now!
Swydo
swydo.com
Swydo’s easy to use reporting and monitoring platform retrieves data from multiple sources and creates professional, customizable marketing reports. The user-friendly tool allows marketers to generate (client) reports and dashboards combining external data sources in one report. Digital agencies, Brands and Franchisors save time by creating professional-looking reports while adding more value in analyzing data and gaining actionable insights.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands. Founded in in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
AgencyEasy
agencyeasy.com
AgencyEasy is a powerful reporting platform for digital marketing agencies. Save time with automated reports, measure project performance, and access detailed analytics on SEO, PPC, and SMM campaigns by integrating with Google Analytics, Facebook, and more.
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that spend the budget. Call tracking helps to evaluate the channels and ads that are worth scaling and the others that are to be disabled. Prices starting at $60.00 per month Standart - End-to-end analytics for SME - Dynamic and static call tracking Calls journal Calls tagging - Keyword specification - Website goals and orders tracking - Detailed reports, sales funnel and ROI - Ad platforms and CRM systems integration - Full customers support
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of local search platforms.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a local level and build brand loyalty along the way. With extensive experience working with manufacturers and their networks of thousands of dealers, PowerChord has the innovation, solutions and support to bring local markets to life. From platform integrations and custom solutions to training and onboarding, the PowerChord team knows what it takes to maximize success.
deepdivr
deepdivr.io
We offer a powerful yet seamless social media marketing analytics platform that makes the complex simple. Built by experienced marketers to suit the needs of today’s effect-driven marketers. Our customers use the platform to get an overview of all their social media campaigns across platforms, markets, and brands. The overview enables users to monitor and optimize campaigns and to report back to stakeholders in no time. Hang on, there is more. All data is visualized beautifully in customizable dashboards so it fits the need YOU have. No development is needed, integrate with your favorite platforms in just a few clicks. Integrations available: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Google Analytics. Integrations coming up: Google Ads, Pinterst, TikTok, and Twitter.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousands, even millions of customers worldwide. Actito targets mid to large companies who want to run all their marketing activities from one easy-to-use platform. All the customer data you are collecting is centralized and consolidated onto a Customer Data Platform and made available to tailor, target and personalize right-time messages through main marketing channels – namely email, mobile and web. Actito offers full compliance with Europe’s latest general data protection regulations (GDPR), leaving marketers free to focus on building lasting and profitable customer relationships. Actito runs its European operations from its headquarters in Belgium, and also has offices in France and The Netherlands. Actito is also present in North America with an office in Canada. More than 250 clients use the platform worldwide including ABB, Friesland Campina, Biocodex, ARTE, WWF and KIA.
Hubalz
hubalz.com
Get a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. Hubalz gives you the tools to understand the customer journey and improve marketing ROI.
NinjaCat
ninjacat.io
NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform that helps marketers unify campaign data and automate reporting. We work with agencies, media companies, and brands; any marketing team that needs to produce comprehensive and consistent report presentations for clients or stakeholders. NinjaCat integrates with over 150 digital marketing channels so you can unify metrics from multiple data sources into a single source of truth. With NinjaCat, it’s now possible to tame the data chaos and ditch the martech Frankenstack. Key features include: - Data Pipeline to 150+ marketing channels - Fully managed Data Warehouse - ETL - Automated reporting templates - Dashboards for interactive data sharing - Monitor budgets, campaigns & KPIs - Enterprise-level scalability and security If you want to learn more about NinjaCat, head to our website- ninjacat.io -to set up a demo.
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (buying, procurement, merchandising, marketing, and distribution) all perceive products differently, and use different metrics to manage their activities. We see the most friction between marketing and the rest of the organisation, as it’s difficult to break marketing efforts down to the SKU level, as well as to make SKU-level data actionable in marketing. This results in the true cost of promotion not being calculated into product margin, which leads to overinvestment in bad products and underinvestment in potentially good products. Product performance management overcomes the difficulties described above by combining product data across marketing channels with business data about SKUs to create a combined view of true product performance. This can be used to drive marketing efforts or support critical business decisions (e.g. pricing or purchasing of products). The PPM platform also connects directly to the ad networks. With ROI Hunter, e-commerce marketers can build and launch more profitable campaigns all from the same platform.