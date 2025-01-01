App store for web apps

Top Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Account intelligence software for marketing compiles valuable prospect data, aiding marketers in constructing a targeted list of accounts aligned with a user's ideal customer profile. The implementation of marketing account intelligence systems addresses the shortcomings of the conventional "spray and pray" marketing strategy. Through the use of this software, marketing organizations can optimize their focus on accounts with a substantial probability of conversion, reducing both time and financial resources allocated to prospects with lower conversion potential. Additionally, these tools support sales teams by furnishing insightful information, including a prospect's role in the company hierarchy or the prospect's company segment.

Submit New App


Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

Crunchbase

crunchbase.com

Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

Factors.AI

factors.ai

Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.

AroundDeal

arounddeal.com

AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.

RocketReach

rocketreach.co

RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.

WASK

wask.co

WASK is an AI-based SaaS app that helps digital advertisers optimize campaigns, measure visitor behavior, and manage reporting and ad text generation without technical skills.

Octane11

octane11.com

Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.

Immagnify

immagnify.com

Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.

Clearbit

clearbit.com

Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.

Selling.com

infotelligent.com

Selling.com is a B2B contact intelligence platform that provides accurate contact information and insights to enhance sales and marketing efforts.

Demandbase

demandbase.com

Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.

Metadata

metadata.io

Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.

Owler

owler.com

Owler is a business intelligence platform that provides real-time data and insights on over 15 million companies for competitive analysis and sales support.

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.

Common Room

commonroom.io

Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.

xiQ

xiqinc.com

xiQ is a sales and marketing platform that uses AI to provide insights on buyer behavior, helping teams engage audiences and improve deal-closing rates.

Sopro

sopro.io

Sopro helps businesses identify and engage with qualified prospects through personalized outreach, supporting their sales teams with research and communication.

Keyplay

keyplay.io

Keyplay is an AI-powered tool for B2B teams to find, prioritize, and track target accounts, integrating easily with Salesforce and HubSpot CRM.

Foundry

foundryco.com

Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.

SalesIntel

salesintel.io

SalesIntel is a platform that provides sales and marketing teams with detailed company and contact data to improve sales pipelines and target ideal customers effectively.

Influ2

influ2.com

Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.

FullContact

fullcontact.com

FullContact is an app for managing and organizing contact information, integrating data from various sources to keep contacts current and accessible.

Lead Forensics

leadforensics.com

Lead Forensics identifies anonymous website visitors and provides contact details to boost B2B lead generation and sales efforts.

Red Flag Alert

redflagalert.com

Red Flag Alert provides live business risk data to support real-time decision making and predict insolvency, leveraging over 25 years of experience in the field.

Enlyft

enlyft.com

Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.

Ocean.io

ocean.io

Ocean.io is a prospecting data platform that supplies B2B sales and marketing teams with accurate contact details for targeted leads.

Versium

versium.com

Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.

Visitor Queue

visitorqueue.com

Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides user data to help improve marketing and sales efforts.

AdDaptive Intelligence

addaptive.com

AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.

UpLead

uplead.com

UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.

OceanFrogs

oceanfrogs.com

OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.

Ramper

ramper.com.br

Ramper is a comprehensive B2B marketing and sales platform that integrates lead generation, marketing, and CRM to help businesses increase leads and sales.

RollWorks

rollworks.com

RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.

LeadGenius

leadgenius.com

LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.

Cognism

cognism.com

Cognism is a B2B sales intelligence platform providing verified contact data and compliance tools for effective prospecting and sales engagement.

LoneScale

lonescale.com

LoneScale automates sales intent and marketing campaigns, providing teams with qualified buyers to enhance pipeline growth and increase meeting bookings.

Bombora

bombora.com

Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.

Bookyourdata

bookyourdata.com

Bookyourdata is a pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform offering access to over 100 million accurate business contacts for lead generation and sales outreach.

Intentsify

intentsify.io

Intentsify provides B2B companies with precise buyer-intent data to identify and engage potential customers based on their research behaviors.

Toplyne

toplyne.io

Toplyne is an AI platform that analyzes customer data to predict sales opportunities and risks, enhancing workflows for sales and marketing teams.

Brandwatch Influence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch Influence is an influencer marketing platform for discovering influencers, managing relationships, and tracking campaigns across social media.

6sense

6sense.com

6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.

HG Insights

hginsights.com

HG Insights provides technographic data and analytics, helping businesses understand technology installations and optimize sales and marketing strategies.

SmallWorld

smallworld.ai

SmallWorld provides companies with quicker access to target prospects via warm introductions, helping to boost revenue and cut customer acquisition costs.

MadKudu

madkudu.com

MadKudu app enhances lead scoring and management for B2B organizations by analyzing data to prioritize and automate revenue-generating actions, improving sales efficiency.

RelPro

relpro.com

RelPro is a platform that helps professionals find leads and manage relationships using data on decision-makers and companies for better networking and business opportunities.

BuzzBoard

buzzboard.ai

BuzzBoard is a sales assistant platform that provides account intelligence and personalized selling content to improve sales rep effectiveness and targeting.

Recotap

recotap.com

Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.

Revmonk

revmonk.io

Revmonk is an AI-powered B2B marketing automation platform that helps teams analyze web traffic, enrich lead data, manage CRM, send personalized emails, and receive alerts.

Madison Logic

madisonlogic.com

Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.

