Top Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Account intelligence software for marketing compiles valuable prospect data, aiding marketers in constructing a targeted list of accounts aligned with a user's ideal customer profile. The implementation of marketing account intelligence systems addresses the shortcomings of the conventional "spray and pray" marketing strategy. Through the use of this software, marketing organizations can optimize their focus on accounts with a substantial probability of conversion, reducing both time and financial resources allocated to prospects with lower conversion potential. Additionally, these tools support sales teams by furnishing insightful information, including a prospect's role in the company hierarchy or the prospect's company segment.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.
WASK
wask.co
WASK is an AI-based SaaS app that helps digital advertisers optimize campaigns, measure visitor behavior, and manage reporting and ad text generation without technical skills.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Selling.com is a B2B contact intelligence platform that provides accurate contact information and insights to enhance sales and marketing efforts.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform that provides real-time data and insights on over 15 million companies for competitive analysis and sales support.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ is a sales and marketing platform that uses AI to provide insights on buyer behavior, helping teams engage audiences and improve deal-closing rates.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses identify and engage with qualified prospects through personalized outreach, supporting their sales teams with research and communication.
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Keyplay is an AI-powered tool for B2B teams to find, prioritize, and track target accounts, integrating easily with Salesforce and HubSpot CRM.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a platform that provides sales and marketing teams with detailed company and contact data to improve sales pipelines and target ideal customers effectively.
Influ2
influ2.com
Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact is an app for managing and organizing contact information, integrating data from various sources to keep contacts current and accessible.
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics identifies anonymous website visitors and provides contact details to boost B2B lead generation and sales efforts.
Red Flag Alert
redflagalert.com
Red Flag Alert provides live business risk data to support real-time decision making and predict insolvency, leveraging over 25 years of experience in the field.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
Ocean.io is a prospecting data platform that supplies B2B sales and marketing teams with accurate contact details for targeted leads.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides user data to help improve marketing and sales efforts.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
Ramper is a comprehensive B2B marketing and sales platform that integrates lead generation, marketing, and CRM to help businesses increase leads and sales.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a B2B sales intelligence platform providing verified contact data and compliance tools for effective prospecting and sales engagement.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale automates sales intent and marketing campaigns, providing teams with qualified buyers to enhance pipeline growth and increase meeting bookings.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is a pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform offering access to over 100 million accurate business contacts for lead generation and sales outreach.
Intentsify
intentsify.io
Intentsify provides B2B companies with precise buyer-intent data to identify and engage potential customers based on their research behaviors.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is an AI platform that analyzes customer data to predict sales opportunities and risks, enhancing workflows for sales and marketing teams.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Influence is an influencer marketing platform for discovering influencers, managing relationships, and tracking campaigns across social media.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights provides technographic data and analytics, helping businesses understand technology installations and optimize sales and marketing strategies.
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld provides companies with quicker access to target prospects via warm introductions, helping to boost revenue and cut customer acquisition costs.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu app enhances lead scoring and management for B2B organizations by analyzing data to prioritize and automate revenue-generating actions, improving sales efficiency.
RelPro
relpro.com
RelPro is a platform that helps professionals find leads and manage relationships using data on decision-makers and companies for better networking and business opportunities.
BuzzBoard
buzzboard.ai
BuzzBoard is a sales assistant platform that provides account intelligence and personalized selling content to improve sales rep effectiveness and targeting.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is an AI-powered B2B marketing automation platform that helps teams analyze web traffic, enrich lead data, manage CRM, send personalized emails, and receive alerts.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.
