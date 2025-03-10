Find the right software and services.
Account intelligence software for marketing compiles valuable prospect data, aiding marketers in constructing a targeted list of accounts aligned with a user's ideal customer profile. The implementation of marketing account intelligence systems addresses the shortcomings of the conventional "spray and pray" marketing strategy. Through the use of this software, marketing organizations can optimize their focus on accounts with a substantial probability of conversion, reducing both time and financial resources allocated to prospects with lower conversion potential. Additionally, these tools support sales teams by furnishing insightful information, including a prospect's role in the company hierarchy or the prospect's company segment.
RelPro
relpro.com
RelPro delivers a unique combination of smart prospecting, quality leads and targeted intelligence for sales, marketing and business development professionals. We analyze data on more than 150 million decision-makers and 7 million companies from trusted sources, social networks and the web. Through SaaS and Data Services solutions, RelPro enables organizations to find leads and generate actionable intelligence on executive-level relationships efficiently and systematically. RelPro is a trusted partner to leading companies, non-profits and universities.
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Keyplay is an AI-powered tool for B2B teams to find, prioritize, and track target accounts, integrating easily with Salesforce and HubSpot CRM.
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is AI powered B2B marketing automation platform. It has a number of features that would be very beneficial for marketing and sales teams, including: -Identifying organic and paid web traffic: This can help teams to understand which channels are driving the most traffic to their website, and to identify potential customers who have already expressed an interest in their products or services. -Enriching the contact info of potential prospects: This can help teams to qualify leads more effectively and to create more personalized marketing campaigns. -Configuring the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) parameters and creating a Target Account list: This can help teams to focus their efforts on the most promising leads and to increase their conversion rates. -Creating Lists & Syncing Accounts/Contacts with CRM in realtime: This can help teams to keep their CRM data up-to-date and to ensure that they are always working on the most relevant leads. -Sending hyper personalized email with custom LLM: This can help teams to create more engaging and effective email campaigns. -Setting up Slack Alerts when key Accounts/ Contacts visit your website: This can help teams to follow up with leads quickly and to increase their chances of closing deals. -Overall, Revmonk has number of features that can help teams to automate their workflows, improve their efficiency, and generate more leads and sales.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive artificial intelligence platform designed for sales and marketing teams. The platform utilizes customer data to build predictive models that help businesses identify prospects for new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, and spot customers at risk. Key features include AI lead scoring, real-time MQL scoring, identity graph filters, and live enrichment. It also provides functionalities such as auto-stitching of customer data and churn prevention mechanisms. The Toplyne Sync and CRM Copilot integrations allow seamless data synchronization with CRM systems, ensuring the inclusion of key economic decision-makers in the CRM database. Toplyne's predictive models are designed to be set up in a short span of time, offering a faster impact on business as compared to in-house predictive models. The platform allows users to personalize interactions, automating sales, and marketing workflows. Apart from predicting potential customers and sales, Toplyne also provides insights into usage patterns and signals that drive customer intent, which can be effectively utilized in sales and marketing campaigns. The platform has found usage across various industries and teams including B2B SaaS, Banking & Financial services, Consumer internet, Insurance, Sales, Revenue operations, Marketing, Account Management, and Customer Success.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Advertising solution reaches more decision-makers and stay engaged until they convert.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, we are able to accurately connect validated offline business data to the online world and provide marketers with world-class solutions for B2B targeting and Account-Based Marketing in their digital advertising efforts.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target accounts, engage them with digital ads, web personalization, email signatures and sales automation, and finally, measure the effectiveness of your programs. RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketing and sales teams large and small who believe that an account-based approach is just good B2B marketing. Get started today at www.rollworks.com.
Intentsify
intentsify.io
WHAT WE DO Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. HOW WE DO IT Delivering and activating proprietary, next-generation precision intent data, Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform identifies companies exhibiting research behaviors directly related to your business solutions, pinpoints where they are in the buying process, surfaces the issues they care about most, and enables you to engage identified companies, quickly and effectively. WHY WE DO IT To transform the way B2B organizations consume, interpret, and activate intent—enabling exceptional full-funnel buying experiences that drive revenue.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides user data to help improve marketing and sales efforts.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale captures every key intent & contact to automate high-performing ABM campaigns, reduce CAC, and increase revenue contribution. Leveraging AI, LoneScale automatically fuels CRM with buyers matching your best customers. That means reps can focus on selling instead of researching data. Fast-growing companies trust LoneScale to boost their win rates x3, save +10h per rep, and their pipeline by 100k$ ARR.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adoption and hundreds of business attributes. Our AI platform predicts who needs your technology products and when they are ready to buy. What's more - Enlyft gives your teams access to business critical insights about each account in seconds - for confident, targeted and effective outreach. We do this by combining sales & marketing optimized AI models with proprietary data collection mechanisms to generate the richest, most reliable and up-to-date database of prospect data in the market. Enlyft is a seamless part of your workflow through easy-to-use website, plugin, data downloads, LinkedIn contacts, CRM integrations and much more. From Fortune 100 to startups - world's most productive sales & marketing teams rely on Enlyft's AI driven demand generation to power and prioritize their prospecting pipeline and win more business - for a fraction of their budget.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform that provides real-time data and insights on over 15 million companies for competitive analysis and sales support.
BuzzBoard
buzzboard.ai
BuzzBoard provides a generative AI digital sales assistant platform to make sales reps more confident and more successful with highly-personalized selling content across media types.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ is a sales and marketing platform that uses AI to provide insights on buyer behavior, helping teams engage audiences and improve deal-closing rates.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be completely focused on driving and closing pipeline.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Selling.com is a B2B contact intelligence platform that provides accurate contact information and insights to enhance sales and marketing efforts.
Red Flag Alert
redflagalert.com
Red Flag Alert is an independently owned business data, credit referencing agency and enhanced AML platform that provides live data for business risk that enables real-time decision making. Red Flag Alert was formed within the largest insolvency firm in the UK, Begbies Traynor. It was designed by Begbies to identify risk of insolvency in businesses before before breaking away in 2012, to an entirely separate product. Red Flag Alert has over 25 years of experience in spotting early warning signs of business failure and uses that experience to bring a unique approach to business and credit data. Ingrained in this approach is the belief that in today’s business world, informed decision making needs real-time data. Our data is live and up to the minuted which is a foreign concept when being compared to traditional credit referencing agencies. To that end, Red Flag Alert supplies the most relevant data in the industry, including live data from multiple sources. Red Flag Alert also understands that traditional credit referencing agencies have an extremely flawed system and we take a different perspective on insolvency, now being the UK's number one insolvency scorecard. Using our deep understanding of business failure, we developed the number one algorithm for predicting business failure and creditworthiness, that allowed us to be the first to predict such failures as Carillion, The Arcadia Group and Silicon Valley Bank.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
WASK
wask.co
WASK is an AI-based SaaS app that helps digital advertisers optimize campaigns, measure visitor behavior, and manage reporting and ad text generation without technical skills.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld helps companies accelerate revenues and reduce the cost of customer acquisition by providing faster access to target prospects through warm introductions.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its customers from 200+ countries with 50+ search criteria, web technologies, ABM, and two more special categories for healthcare professionals by specialties and real estate agents in addition to business contacts.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora delivers its greatest value to organizations with 100+ employees.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a B2B sales intelligence platform providing verified contact data and compliance tools for effective prospecting and sales engagement.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact is an app for managing and organizing contact information, integrating data from various sources to keep contacts current and accessible.
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights provides technographic data and analytics, helping businesses understand technology installations and optimize sales and marketing strategies.
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics identifies anonymous website visitors and provides contact details to boost B2B lead generation and sales efforts.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a B2B Customer Data Platform that unifies data from various sources to enhance lead research and improve marketing efforts.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic empowers the largest and fastest-growing companies to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging throughout the customer journey with the most influential members of the buying committee. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platform, enables marketers within enterprise organizations to leverage unique proprietary data to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, maximize engagement across multiple channels, and accelerate sales cycles to positively impact ROI.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a platform that provides sales and marketing teams with detailed company and contact data to improve sales pipelines and target ideal customers effectively.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
Influ2
influ2.com
Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Manage all your influencer marketing in one place. Discover influencers, handle relationships, and manage campaigns all in one end-to-end solution.
