Top Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Pitcairn Islands
Account intelligence software for marketing compiles valuable prospect data, aiding marketers in constructing a targeted list of accounts aligned with a user's ideal customer profile. The implementation of marketing account intelligence systems addresses the shortcomings of the conventional "spray and pray" marketing strategy. Through the use of this software, marketing organizations can optimize their focus on accounts with a substantial probability of conversion, reducing both time and financial resources allocated to prospects with lower conversion potential. Additionally, these tools support sales teams by furnishing insightful information, including a prospect's role in the company hierarchy or the prospect's company segment.
RelPro
relpro.com
RelPro delivers a unique combination of smart prospecting, quality leads and targeted intelligence for sales, marketing and business development professionals. We analyze data on more than 150 million decision-makers and 7 million companies from trusted sources, social networks and the web. Through SaaS and Data Services solutions, RelPro enables organizations to find leads and generate actionable intelligence on executive-level relationships efficiently and systematically. RelPro is a trusted partner to leading companies, non-profits and universities.
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Account selection for ambitious GTM teams. If you’re doing account-based anything, you need the right accounts. Keyplay helps you find, pick, and track your ideal accounts with precision. Unlike complex and expensive ABM platforms, you can get started with Keyplay for free and integrate with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM in minutes. Keyplay helps you streamline the 3 core jobs of account selection: 1.) FIND new accounts. Map your market with precision data. One workflow to discover, save, and segment your entire market. 2.) PICK accounts for territories & plays. Model your ICP with lookalikes and signals. Automatically score and enrich every account. 3.) TRACK accounts. 2-way sync with HubSpot or Salesforce CRM. 90-second setup with automated field creation and continuous syncing. Your ideal account list is finally possible.
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is AI powered B2B marketing automation platform. It has a number of features that would be very beneficial for marketing and sales teams, including: -Identifying organic and paid web traffic: This can help teams to understand which channels are driving the most traffic to their website, and to identify potential customers who have already expressed an interest in their products or services. -Enriching the contact info of potential prospects: This can help teams to qualify leads more effectively and to create more personalized marketing campaigns. -Configuring the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) parameters and creating a Target Account list: This can help teams to focus their efforts on the most promising leads and to increase their conversion rates. -Creating Lists & Syncing Accounts/Contacts with CRM in realtime: This can help teams to keep their CRM data up-to-date and to ensure that they are always working on the most relevant leads. -Sending hyper personalized email with custom LLM: This can help teams to create more engaging and effective email campaigns. -Setting up Slack Alerts when key Accounts/ Contacts visit your website: This can help teams to follow up with leads quickly and to increase their chances of closing deals. -Overall, Revmonk has number of features that can help teams to automate their workflows, improve their efficiency, and generate more leads and sales.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive artificial intelligence platform designed for sales and marketing teams. The platform utilizes customer data to build predictive models that help businesses identify prospects for new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, and spot customers at risk. Key features include AI lead scoring, real-time MQL scoring, identity graph filters, and live enrichment. It also provides functionalities such as auto-stitching of customer data and churn prevention mechanisms. The Toplyne Sync and CRM Copilot integrations allow seamless data synchronization with CRM systems, ensuring the inclusion of key economic decision-makers in the CRM database. Toplyne's predictive models are designed to be set up in a short span of time, offering a faster impact on business as compared to in-house predictive models. The platform allows users to personalize interactions, automating sales, and marketing workflows. Apart from predicting potential customers and sales, Toplyne also provides insights into usage patterns and signals that drive customer intent, which can be effectively utilized in sales and marketing campaigns. The platform has found usage across various industries and teams including B2B SaaS, Banking & Financial services, Consumer internet, Insurance, Sales, Revenue operations, Marketing, Account Management, and Customer Success.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Advertising solution reaches more decision-makers and stay engaged until they convert.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, we are able to accurately connect validated offline business data to the online world and provide marketers with world-class solutions for B2B targeting and Account-Based Marketing in their digital advertising efforts.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target accounts, engage them with digital ads, web personalization, email signatures and sales automation, and finally, measure the effectiveness of your programs. RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketing and sales teams large and small who believe that an account-based approach is just good B2B marketing. Get started today at www.rollworks.com.
Intentsify
intentsify.io
WHAT WE DO Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. HOW WE DO IT Delivering and activating proprietary, next-generation precision intent data, Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform identifies companies exhibiting research behaviors directly related to your business solutions, pinpoints where they are in the buying process, surfaces the issues they care about most, and enables you to engage identified companies, quickly and effectively. WHY WE DO IT To transform the way B2B organizations consume, interpret, and activate intent—enabling exceptional full-funnel buying experiences that drive revenue.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale captures every key intent & contact to automate high-performing ABM campaigns, reduce CAC, and increase revenue contribution. Leveraging AI, LoneScale automatically fuels CRM with buyers matching your best customers. That means reps can focus on selling instead of researching data. Fast-growing companies trust LoneScale to boost their win rates x3, save +10h per rep, and their pipeline by 100k$ ARR.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adoption and hundreds of business attributes. Our AI platform predicts who needs your technology products and when they are ready to buy. What's more - Enlyft gives your teams access to business critical insights about each account in seconds - for confident, targeted and effective outreach. We do this by combining sales & marketing optimized AI models with proprietary data collection mechanisms to generate the richest, most reliable and up-to-date database of prospect data in the market. Enlyft is a seamless part of your workflow through easy-to-use website, plugin, data downloads, LinkedIn contacts, CRM integrations and much more. From Fortune 100 to startups - world's most productive sales & marketing teams rely on Enlyft's AI driven demand generation to power and prioritize their prospecting pipeline and win more business - for a fraction of their budget.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies across all industries! Owler Max provides you with account-level insights, contact data, and sales triggers that you need to accelerate and streamline your sales process and win more revenue – all in one platform.
BuzzBoard
buzzboard.ai
BuzzBoard provides a generative AI digital sales assistant platform to make sales reps more confident and more successful with highly-personalized selling content across media types.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be completely focused on driving and closing pipeline.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technographic insights on 35 million decision-makers. Infotelligent helps businesses find accounts that have a higher propensity to buy, and increase sales bookings with accurate contact information and lightning fast data workflows.
Red Flag Alert
redflagalert.com
Red Flag Alert is an independently owned business data, credit referencing agency and enhanced AML platform that provides live data for business risk that enables real-time decision making. Red Flag Alert was formed within the largest insolvency firm in the UK, Begbies Traynor. It was designed by Begbies to identify risk of insolvency in businesses before before breaking away in 2012, to an entirely separate product. Red Flag Alert has over 25 years of experience in spotting early warning signs of business failure and uses that experience to bring a unique approach to business and credit data. Ingrained in this approach is the belief that in today’s business world, informed decision making needs real-time data. Our data is live and up to the minuted which is a foreign concept when being compared to traditional credit referencing agencies. To that end, Red Flag Alert supplies the most relevant data in the industry, including live data from multiple sources. Red Flag Alert also understands that traditional credit referencing agencies have an extremely flawed system and we take a different perspective on insolvency, now being the UK's number one insolvency scorecard. Using our deep understanding of business failure, we developed the number one algorithm for predicting business failure and creditworthiness, that allowed us to be the first to predict such failures as Carillion, The Arcadia Group and Silicon Valley Bank.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
WASK
wask.co
WASK; An AI-based software designed to take your digital ads to the highest quality.WASK is a SaaS product that focuses on helping digital advertisers manage their campaigns more successfully and get better results without technical knowledge.WASK helps advertisers optimize automatically their campaigns to get more customers and users, measure visitors and customers on websites/web applications without 3rd party cookie technology, model visitor behavior based on visitor and customer data, and generate target audiences from these models. At the same time, WASK supports advertisers in reporting, smart suggestions, Ai based campaign text generation in order to help advertisers in campaign management processes and save time.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and marketing teams which can be used separately or as one end-to-end solution: Custom Lead Generation, Lead Enrichment and Managed Email Outreach. With LeadGenius, businesses can identify new customers, update and improve an existing lead database, and remove time-consuming steps from outbound email.
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld helps companies accelerate revenues and reduce the cost of customer acquisition by providing faster access to target prospects through warm introductions.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the USA). We track more than 9000 technologies, 1000 intent topics, and more than 10 million companies worldwide. OceanFrogs provides search by teams, products, and services in a way that it brings the focus to the refined list of companies that you want. OceanFrogs platform has been in use to identify the right customers and to identify the right partners (also). You could build the channel partners and customer pipeline both. Automation Anywhere, Wipro, Palo Alto, Enate, 42Gears, MontyCloud are some of our customers. We work with large enterprises as well as small companies. We started in 2017. We have served marketing/sales in many verticals such as cloud, RPA, information security, talent management, and analytics. Our customers are focused on product and services companies. Our primary customers are the ones that are targeting international customers, want to focus on personalized outreach.
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its customers from 200+ countries with 50+ search criteria, web technologies, ABM, and two more special categories for healthcare professionals by specialties and real estate agents in addition to business contacts.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora delivers its greatest value to organizations with 100+ employees.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives social media data in order to provide companies with information and the means to track specific segments to analyse their brands' online presence.The tool's coverage includes blogs, news sites, forums, videos, reviews, images, and social networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. Users can search data by using text and image Search, and use charting, categorisation, sentiment analysis and other features to provide further information and analysis. Brandwatch has access to over 80 million sources.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your workflows. • Stop missing valuable leads — with immediate context you need to score, route, and speed up the buyer's journey. • Shorten forms: Hide or autofill known fields to increase conversions. • Draw from a reliable, accurate source: Act on fresh business data — optimized with machine learning algorithms and highly trained QA — for not just the Fortune 500 set, but every company with a website.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics, technographics, sales trigger events, intent data, verified business emails and phone-verified mobile numbers. Next level GDPR & CCPA compliance, combined with innovative technology and integrations with leading CRM and sales engagement partners, make Cognism the number one choice for businesses looking to create a predictable pipeline, find their next best business opportunity and overcome global compliance barriers. Book a demo today to learn more about Cognism’s intuitive sales intelligence platform powered by world-leading data, compliance and targeting.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track startups, the Crunchbase website contains information on public and private companies on a global scale. Crunchbase sources its data in four ways: the venture program, machine learning, an in-house data team, and the Crunchbase community. Members of the public can submit information to the Crunchbase database. These submissions are subject to registration, social validation, and are often reviewed by a moderator before being accepted for publication. The Wikipedia community deprecated its use as a source in March 2019.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which utilizes technology to augment customer data. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, U.S., and has offices in Dallas (U.S.), and Kochi (India).
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights is the authority in Technology Intelligence, delivering data-driven Go-To-Market insights to 90% of Fortune 100 B2B tech companies. Our proprietary Technology Intelligence – granular insights into IT installations, spend, contract, and Intent, paired with cloud product usage, adoption, and spend – delivers enhanced productivity, allowing global businesses to analyze markets and target prospects with precision and confidence. Using our market-leading solutions, including the HG Platform, Market Intelligence, Contextual Intent, Functional Area Intelligence, Cloud Dynamics, HG Salesforce Connector, HG for Capital Markets, and LinkedIn Connector; HG customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs.
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics is a B2B software for turbo-charged lead Generation. Identify your anonymous website visitors, contact details and increase your sales pipeline."
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic empowers the largest and fastest-growing companies to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging throughout the customer journey with the most influential members of the buying committee. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platform, enables marketers within enterprise organizations to leverage unique proprietary data to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, maximize engagement across multiple channels, and accelerate sales cycles to positively impact ROI.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intelligence, social profile links, Salesforce & 12 other CRM integrations, robust API and more.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, providing comprehensive and accurate data such as emails and phone numbers, along with valuable company insights data. AroundDeal not only provides data but also offers an intelligent platform. Our aim is to help marketers, sales reps, and recruiters in quickly finding and connecting target contacts, evaluate the competitive environment, obtaining high-value business intelligence and growth opportunities. 1. Prospector - Find Your Next Customer with Better Data Quickly build targeted prospect lists with 100M+ contacts data & receive alerts when contacts change jobs. 2. Engagement - Automate Your Sales Engagement Build automated sales sequences and take your sales opportunities to the next level. 3. Chrome extension - Find Leads Everywhere Get targeted contact and company information directly on LinkedIn, Company website and CRM (Salesforce or HubSpot. 4. Enrichment - Enrich Your Data Automatically Enrich your records with 50+ firmographic fields in the AroundDeal database, including business email, phone, title, company name, and more. 5. Visitors - Turn Website Visitors into Qualified Leads Find out what companies are visiting your website and engage them the right way at the right time.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points. - Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data. - Providing verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers - Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team - All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Openprise and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth. We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to our 800+ customers.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Influ2
influ2.com
Make ads an essential part of the sales conversation. Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform that allows you to reach specific people within target accounts and see who interacts with your ads. Push relevant content to key decision-makers, track contact-level intent, and give sales the context they need to win valuable accounts. With Influ2’s person-based ads, you can drive 2.26x more pipeline by engaging decision-makers throughout their entire journey.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Manage all your influencer marketing in one place. Discover influencers, handle relationships, and manage campaigns all in one end-to-end solution.