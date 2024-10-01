App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Malaysia
Account intelligence software for marketing compiles valuable prospect data, aiding marketers in constructing a targeted list of accounts aligned with a user's ideal customer profile. The implementation of marketing account intelligence systems addresses the shortcomings of the conventional "spray and pray" marketing strategy. Through the use of this software, marketing organizations can optimize their focus on accounts with a substantial probability of conversion, reducing both time and financial resources allocated to prospects with lower conversion potential. Additionally, these tools support sales teams by furnishing insightful information, including a prospect's role in the company hierarchy or the prospect's company segment.
Submit New App
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
WASK
wask.co
WASK is digital marketing tool that allows you to manage Facebook, Instagram & Google ads in one place with smart features.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, provid...
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performan...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the conta...
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies a...
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...
Infotelligent
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technograp...
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics is a B2B software for turbo-charged lead Generation. Identify your anonymous website visitors, contact details and increase your sales pipeline."
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are...
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Account selection for ambitious GTM teams. If you’re doing account-based anything, you need the right accounts. Keyplay helps you find, pick, and track your ideal accounts with precision. Unlike complex and expensive ABM platforms, you can get started with Keyplay for free and integrate with Salesfo...
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, ...
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channe...
Influ2
influ2.com
Make ads an essential part of the sales conversation. Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform that allows you to reach specific people within target accounts and see who interacts with your ads. Push relevant content to key decision-makers, track contact-level intent, and give sales the contex...
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the ...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and mark...
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers g...
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adop...
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intel...
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights is the authority in Technology Intelligence, delivering data-driven Go-To-Market insights to 90% of Fortune 100 B2B tech companies. Our proprietary Technology Intelligence – granular insights into IT installations, spend, contract, and Intent, paired with cloud product usage, adoption, a...
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale capt...
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target a...
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, w...
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its custo...
Red Flag Alert
redflagalert.com
Red Flag Alert is an independently owned business data, credit referencing agency and enhanced AML platform that provides live data for business risk that enables real-time decision making. Red Flag Alert was formed within the largest insolvency firm in the UK, Begbies Traynor. It was designed by Be...
Intentsify
intentsify.io
WHAT WE DO Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. HOW WE DO IT Delivering and activating proprietary, next-generation precision intent data, Intentsify’s Intelligence Activa...
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive artificial intelligence platform designed for sales and marketing teams. The platform utilizes customer data to build predictive models that help businesses identify prospects for new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, and spot customers at risk. Key features include A...
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Manage all your influencer marketing in one place. Discover influencers, handle relationships, and manage campaigns all in one end-to-end solution.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be complete...
RelPro
relpro.com
RelPro delivers a unique combination of smart prospecting, quality leads and targeted intelligence for sales, marketing and business development professionals. We analyze data on more than 150 million decision-makers and 7 million companies from trusted sources, social networks and the web. Through ...
BuzzBoard
buzzboard.ai
BuzzBoard provides a generative AI digital sales assistant platform to make sales reps more confident and more successful with highly-personalized selling content across media types.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Adve...
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is AI powered B2B marketing automation platform. It has a number of features that would be very beneficial for marketing and sales teams, including: -Identifying organic and paid web traffic: This can help teams to understand which channels are driving the most traffic to their website, and ...
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic empowers the largest and fastest-growing companies to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging throughout the customer journey with the most influential members of the buying committee. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platf...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld helps companies accelerate revenues and reduce the cost of customer acquisition by providing faster access to target prospects through warm introductions.