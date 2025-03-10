Top Market Intelligence Software - Vatican City

Hermix

Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-government. We bring B2G to the 21st century. We support day-to-day sales, bid and presales: • Tender monitoring, email notifications. • Opportunity qualification: budgets, competition, gaps. • Deep market intelligence: where are the money, who buys & sells, what, when, where, how. We help you grow your business in an amazing, huge, stable market: public sector. • Public sector is 53% of the EU's GDP. • Public tendering is 14% of the GDP: €2 trillion in EU, 14 trillion worldwide. www.hermix.com offers: • Detailed B2G market analysis, segmentation, forecasting, using governmentgraphics. • Understanding the market: future opportunities, partnerships. • Actionable data and infographics. • Drill-down & drill-up. • Smart market-watch. Immediate benefits: Cost: upgrade your team from data entry to data analysis. Efficiency, focus. Increase proposal success rates to 60-70%. Delivery quality: choose the best technology and partners. Sustainable, repeatable sales. We are a team of experts with significant expertise in IT, AI/ML, big data, deep-tech, product development, public procurement and governance. We are passioned. We strive to make a difference. We commit to supporting your business and daily needs with Hermix, and to provide a relevant, customized service. Talk to us in our in-app chat, phone, email or WhatsApp. Connect to us on LinkedIn. We make sense of public sector sales data.