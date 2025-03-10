Top Market Intelligence Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Market intelligence software aggregates publicly accessible and/or client-centric market data to enhance comprehension of customer behavior. This data is sourced from platforms specializing in discerning overarching trends or insights within a market or consumer sector, rather than targeting individual businesses. Typically utilized by various marketing or sales roles, market intelligence solutions compile extensive datasets and insights, aiding in the refinement of company strategies. It's essential to differentiate between market intelligence software and competitive intelligence software. Market intelligence centers on consumer behavior, whereas competitive intelligence is tailored to business analysis, focusing on understanding and evaluating competitors. These two types of intelligence software can complement each other, often alongside sales intelligence software, which assists in prospecting and is frequently integrated with market or competitive intelligence tools.
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform for R&D teams, analyzing over 500M data points to provide insights on patents, startups, and market trends.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer is an AI-based platform that provides B2B customer and candidate acquisition solutions. It creates special AI models tailored to your business's goals and strategies to identify the target audience, verify data in real time, and design personalized end-to-end outreach in seconds. The platform adapts to every interaction dynamically, promoting swift transition from strategy to lead generation, thereby reducing reliance on conventional sales or recruiting teams. ExactBuyer is ideal for sales, recruiting, marketing, and developer workflows providing tools for prospecting, candidate discovery, audience creation for paid advertising, and integrating real-time B2B data into existing workflows. Additionally, it offers an AI-powered search and APIs for building audiences in real-time and endorsing companies and contacts that match specific criteria. To keep your CRM current, ExactBuyer auto-fills it with enriched contacts and companies, thus eliminating the need to hunt for new prospects. The platform also provides personalized emails for each prospect and native CRM & ATS integrations to alleviate data entry tasks.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters provides app market intelligence with tools and APIs to analyze mobile and CTV apps across major app stores, helping businesses optimize strategies and track trends.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-driven insights on 230 million individual consumers. Onboard your first-party data to enrich your understanding of your customers. Quickly create and analyze hyper-relevant, targeted microsegments to enhance your segmentation strategy. Ignite connects directly to your marketing ecosystem empowering you to take action on evolving market conditions.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.
Nexoya
nexoya.com
No more static budget planning. Leverage the power of an agile portfolio management. Allocate your advertising budget more efficiently by using AI technologies and reach up to 70% higher return on ad spend.
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’s how Databook does SRM: • Databook continuously scours and captures dynamic data signals from buyers to discover their current priorities and financial pain. • The platform’s signature application, Strategy Builder, then uses this information to automatically define the most relevant go-to-market strategies for each customer. • Strategy and buyer data are also infused throughout the GTM ecosystem—so critical account and forecasting processes are always refreshed with current info. The best part? Databook’s platform makes SRM scalable, enabling discovery and management of the strategic sales story for every account. As a result, our platform guides GTM teams to become not only more efficient, but also more effective. Leading enterprise companies like Salesforce, Microsoft, and Databricks use Databook’s SRM platform to build the kind of deep customer connections that lead to bigger, better deals.
Stackline
stackline.com
Stackline is an AI-driven retail intelligence platform that analyzes shopper behavior and marketing data to enhance eCommerce performance for global brands.
Gain.pro
gain.pro
Gain.pro is a private market intelligence platform providing insights on companies, investors, and industries using advanced technology and local research.
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of the most relevant, actionable insights into their organisation. They use these insights to validate and optimise strategies, gain a competitive advantage and protect and grow revenue.
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing performance, and our team of strategic advisors, over 200 destinations across the country trust Zartico to deliver clear insights creating better outcomes. Founded in 2019, Zartico was created to solve the world’s toughest challenges facing tourism to benefit communities by improving the resident quality of life and visitor experience while facilitating organizational change within the tourism industry. We’re on a mission to empower organizations to be better stewards of the world’s destinations through improved data intelligence and decision-making. The ZDOS® provides unique insights, baselines, benchmarks, and indices by which DMOs can measure their success and provide outcomes that will benefit their stakeholders and communities. In order to help our partners successfully manage their destinations, we have introduced the Five Foundations of a Contemporary Destination Organization to measure and understand the true impact of the visitor economy beyond the antiquated marketing-focused KPI. Over 200+ Zartico partners are currently using this integrated set of best practices to improve strategic planning, operational excellence, stakeholder engagement, and alignment and ultimately lead their visitor economies to greater levels of success.
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
AppstoreSpy provides tools for app developers to analyze and optimize their app's visibility, performance, and strategies in app stores.
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million executives across 2.1 million profiles of public, private, and not-for-profit organizations. BoardEx empowers you to: - Close more deals with unparalleled executive insights. - Drive higher quality data by harnessing actionable intelligence. - Increase employee productivity by eliminating manual data entry. BoardEx is an Altrata company, a part of Euromoney PLC. Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X. Together, we provide data and intelligence on the most impactful people to our clients' success.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer live, dynamic, multiplatform data analysis, predictions, and recommendations.
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their ads at any stage of the development – finished campaigns, storyboards, videos, images, or even just work-in-progress concepts. Users can pre-test and post-test their ad campaigns to make data-driven decisions about the effectiveness of their messaging. Features include second-by-second video analysis, concept comparisons, emotional word clouds, and much more. Results are available in under five days.
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry leading platforms and we are honored to help customers of all sizes, from all over the world, grow their business with a more effective, efficient platform to find and close deals.
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with your existing systems to build machine learning models that generate common emails and automate repetitive tasks.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer needs. Ai Palette is currently working closely with some of the world’s largest food companies, including Fortune 500 giants. Ai Palette was selected among the Top 10 CPG analytics companies by Tracxn, Top 5 AI FMCG startups by StartUs Ranking in 2021, Top 15 food tech startups globally at Slingshot 2019; Top 10 Food & Retail tech startups at Kickstart innovation Switzerland 2020.
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attract the right candidates; and saves time for anyone seeking reliable market intel. The Firmable, B2B database platform has: 👉Over 1 million Australian B2B companies and 10 million people. 👉Accurate and detailed profiles with localised information, including ABN, industry segments, tech stacks and more. 👉Wide mobile and email coverage 👉Local support Firmable is focused on helping you and your sales team reach your 2024 growth targets.
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-government. We bring B2G to the 21st century. We support day-to-day sales, bid and presales: • Tender monitoring, email notifications. • Opportunity qualification: budgets, competition, gaps. • Deep market intelligence: where are the money, who buys & sells, what, when, where, how. We help you grow your business in an amazing, huge, stable market: public sector. • Public sector is 53% of the EU's GDP. • Public tendering is 14% of the GDP: €2 trillion in EU, 14 trillion worldwide. www.hermix.com offers: • Detailed B2G market analysis, segmentation, forecasting, using governmentgraphics. • Understanding the market: future opportunities, partnerships. • Actionable data and infographics. • Drill-down & drill-up. • Smart market-watch. Immediate benefits: Cost: upgrade your team from data entry to data analysis. Efficiency, focus. Increase proposal success rates to 60-70%. Delivery quality: choose the best technology and partners. Sustainable, repeatable sales. We are a team of experts with significant expertise in IT, AI/ML, big data, deep-tech, product development, public procurement and governance. We are passioned. We strive to make a difference. We commit to supporting your business and daily needs with Hermix, and to provide a relevant, customized service. Talk to us in our in-app chat, phone, email or WhatsApp. Connect to us on LinkedIn. We make sense of public sector sales data.
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. This reduces costs and boosts marketing. Our platform is constantly adapting and learning to stay ahead of industry trends. We collect over 1,000,000 points of data from your own website but also from top competitors. We analyze it securely in a fraction of the time. Simplify your lead generation with us.
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insight into competitive real estate opportunities. TrustStar monitors more than 40+ data points including local trends, recent sales activity, pending sales, price activity, mortgages transactions and lending activity.
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements often face resource constraints in terms of data, tooling and time, and as a consequence often fall back to a reactive approach. Having good data early in the partnering process gives you a competitive advantage and enables faster and better decision making. Venture IQ helps you achieve this.
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost provides powerful search and analysis tools for ad campaigns, enabling you to refine your company's commercial strategy and identify new market opportunities. zGuard is dedicated to ensuring brand safety in digital advertising. Our platform audits risks and quickly addresses harmful exposure to protect your brand's reputation and create a positive experience for consumers. Brand safety is critical to ensuring that ads are placed in appropriate contexts and comply with industry regulations. Choose Zulu5 for the best set of ad intelligence tools to help you achieve your advertising goals.
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon is a competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses monitor competitor activities and market trends through automated analysis of numerous data sources.
Contify
contify.com
Contify is a platform for market and competitive intelligence, providing curated insights and news from various sources for strategic business decisions.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
G2
g2.com
G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen app provides insights into consumer behavior and market trends, using data analytics to inform business decisions and optimize marketing strategies.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower provides market intelligence on mobile apps, helping businesses analyze app performance, trends, and advertising impact with real-time data and insights.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence AI platform offers intelligence signals for revenue growth & risk monitoring - customer intelligence, sales intelligence & risk intelligence
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot extracts structured data from unstructured web content using AI, enabling organizations to create and manage extensive knowledge databases.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
Bright Data offers tools for secure web data collection, enabling businesses to gather insights on competitors and markets from a wide range of online sources.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
Data.ai
data.ai
Data.ai provides mobile insights and analytics to help businesses optimize strategies, track performance, and enhance customer engagement.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide their clients with an AI driven market intelligence platform that accelerates their access to global industry insights.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
Klue
klue.com
Klue is a platform for product marketers to collect, organize, and share competitive intelligence across departments, offering insights to inform strategies.
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte is an AI-driven competitive intelligence platform that automates tracking of competitors across digital channels, providing real-time insights for strategic decision-making.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is a mobile app optimization platform that provides tools for app performance analysis, user acquisition, and advertising management.
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is an analytics tool for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring, providing data-driven insights to inform decision-making.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
