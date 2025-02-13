Top Market Intelligence Software - South Sudan

Find the right software and services.
Market intelligence software aggregates publicly accessible and/or client-centric market data to enhance comprehension of customer behavior. This data is sourced from platforms specializing in discerning overarching trends or insights within a market or consumer sector, rather than targeting individual businesses. Typically utilized by various marketing or sales roles, market intelligence solutions compile extensive datasets and insights, aiding in the refinement of company strategies. It's essential to differentiate between market intelligence software and competitive intelligence software. Market intelligence centers on consumer behavior, whereas competitive intelligence is tailored to business analysis, focusing on understanding and evaluating competitors. These two types of intelligence software can complement each other, often alongside sales intelligence software, which assists in prospecting and is frequently integrated with market or competitive intelligence tools.
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million executives across 2.1 million profiles of public, private, and not-for-profit organizations. BoardEx empowers you to: - Close more deals with unparalleled executive insights. - Drive higher quality data by harnessing actionable intelligence. - Increase employee productivity by eliminating manual data entry. BoardEx is an Altrata company, a part of Euromoney PLC. Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X. Together, we provide data and intelligence on the most impactful people to our clients' success.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the USA). We track more than 9000 technologies, 1000 intent topics, and more than 10 million companies worldwide. OceanFrogs provides search by teams, products, and services in a way that it brings the focus to the refined list of companies that you want. OceanFrogs platform has been in use to identify the right customers and to identify the right partners (also). You could build the channel partners and customer pipeline both. Automation Anywhere, Wipro, Palo Alto, Enate, 42Gears, MontyCloud are some of our customers. We work with large enterprises as well as small companies. We started in 2017. We have served marketing/sales in many verticals such as cloud, RPA, information security, talent management, and analytics. Our customers are focused on product and services companies. Our primary customers are the ones that are targeting international customers, want to focus on personalized outreach.
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer is an AI-based platform that provides B2B customer and candidate acquisition solutions. It creates special AI models tailored to your business's goals and strategies to identify the target audience, verify data in real time, and design personalized end-to-end outreach in seconds. The platform adapts to every interaction dynamically, promoting swift transition from strategy to lead generation, thereby reducing reliance on conventional sales or recruiting teams. ExactBuyer is ideal for sales, recruiting, marketing, and developer workflows providing tools for prospecting, candidate discovery, audience creation for paid advertising, and integrating real-time B2B data into existing workflows. Additionally, it offers an AI-powered search and APIs for building audiences in real-time and endorsing companies and contacts that match specific criteria. To keep your CRM current, ExactBuyer auto-fills it with enriched contacts and companies, thus eliminating the need to hunt for new prospects. The platform also provides personalized emails for each prospect and native CRM & ATS integrations to alleviate data entry tasks.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished apps across 12 leading app stores, including Google Play, the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV Apps, LG Content Store, and Vizio SmartCast Apps. At 42matters, we offer a wide variety of app market research tools. Our APIs, file dumps (datasets), and suite of web-based research platforms — including the 42matters Explorer, 42matters SDK Explorer, and 42matters App Watchlist — enable businesses to identify market trends, build industry-informed products and services, implement more efficient business practices, and more. We provide mission-critical intelligence to companies operating in numerous industries. For example, we help… – Ad Tech businesses boost ad targeting, maximize ad impressions, and fight ad fraud. – Sales and marketing teams grow their pipelines, enrich data stored in CRM systems, and nurture existing accounts. – App, game, and SDK developers benchmark against competitors and build market-informed roadmaps. – Cybersecurity professionals improve MAM and MDM practices, optimize malware detection, and identify malicious permissions and integrated technologies. Founded in 2011, 42matters is a privately held company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. We are backed by Gamma Capital Partners and Project A Ventures.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-driven insights on 230 million individual consumers. Onboard your first-party data to enrich your understanding of your customers. Quickly create and analyze hyper-relevant, targeted microsegments to enhance your segmentation strategy. Ignite connects directly to your marketing ecosystem empowering you to take action on evolving market conditions.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
Nexoya
nexoya.com
No more static budget planning. Leverage the power of an agile portfolio management. Allocate your advertising budget more efficiently by using AI technologies and reach up to 70% higher return on ad spend.
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’s how Databook does SRM: • Databook continuously scours and captures dynamic data signals from buyers to discover their current priorities and financial pain. • The platform’s signature application, Strategy Builder, then uses this information to automatically define the most relevant go-to-market strategies for each customer. • Strategy and buyer data are also infused throughout the GTM ecosystem—so critical account and forecasting processes are always refreshed with current info. The best part? Databook’s platform makes SRM scalable, enabling discovery and management of the strategic sales story for every account. As a result, our platform guides GTM teams to become not only more efficient, but also more effective. Leading enterprise companies like Salesforce, Microsoft, and Databricks use Databook’s SRM platform to build the kind of deep customer connections that lead to bigger, better deals.
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformational omnichannel insights, power market-leading advertising performance, and activate every step of the shopper journey. Brand leaders, product innovators, and performance marketers trust Stackline to power profitable growth in an increasingly complex retail ecosystem. Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest quality local-for-local research. Get deeper insights into companies, investors and industries & investment activity, all presented to you via our user-friendly private market intelligence platform. Our clients include: - Private equity firms - VC firms - Corporate strategy and M&A firms - M&A advisors - Consultancies - Law firms - B2B sales firms
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of the most relevant, actionable insights into their organisation. They use these insights to validate and optimise strategies, gain a competitive advantage and protect and grow revenue.
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing performance, and our team of strategic advisors, over 200 destinations across the country trust Zartico to deliver clear insights creating better outcomes. Founded in 2019, Zartico was created to solve the world’s toughest challenges facing tourism to benefit communities by improving the resident quality of life and visitor experience while facilitating organizational change within the tourism industry. We’re on a mission to empower organizations to be better stewards of the world’s destinations through improved data intelligence and decision-making. The ZDOS® provides unique insights, baselines, benchmarks, and indices by which DMOs can measure their success and provide outcomes that will benefit their stakeholders and communities. In order to help our partners successfully manage their destinations, we have introduced the Five Foundations of a Contemporary Destination Organization to measure and understand the true impact of the visitor economy beyond the antiquated marketing-focused KPI. Over 200+ Zartico partners are currently using this integrated set of best practices to improve strategic planning, operational excellence, stakeholder engagement, and alignment and ultimately lead their visitor economies to greater levels of success.
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportunities. We have a range of products from a Chrome Extension that allows you to monitor and track app data directly in the Play Store to advanced API features. Choose what works for you, whether it's the classic Market Explorer or our unique Niche Finder — AppstoreSpy is focused on customizable tools that will fit any user.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global innovation landscape much like the Bloomberg Terminal did for the finance world & Pitchbook did for venture capital.
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer live, dynamic, multiplatform data analysis, predictions, and recommendations.
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their ads at any stage of the development – finished campaigns, storyboards, videos, images, or even just work-in-progress concepts. Users can pre-test and post-test their ad campaigns to make data-driven decisions about the effectiveness of their messaging. Features include second-by-second video analysis, concept comparisons, emotional word clouds, and much more. Results are available in under five days.
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry leading platforms and we are honored to help customers of all sizes, from all over the world, grow their business with a more effective, efficient platform to find and close deals.
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with your existing systems to build machine learning models that generate common emails and automate repetitive tasks.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer needs. Ai Palette is currently working closely with some of the world’s largest food companies, including Fortune 500 giants. Ai Palette was selected among the Top 10 CPG analytics companies by Tracxn, Top 5 AI FMCG startups by StartUs Ranking in 2021, Top 15 food tech startups globally at Slingshot 2019; Top 10 Food & Retail tech startups at Kickstart innovation Switzerland 2020.
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attract the right candidates; and saves time for anyone seeking reliable market intel. The Firmable, B2B database platform has: 👉Over 1 million Australian B2B companies and 10 million people. 👉Accurate and detailed profiles with localised information, including ABN, industry segments, tech stacks and more. 👉Wide mobile and email coverage 👉Local support Firmable is focused on helping you and your sales team reach your 2024 growth targets.
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-government. We bring B2G to the 21st century. We support day-to-day sales, bid and presales: • Tender monitoring, email notifications. • Opportunity qualification: budgets, competition, gaps. • Deep market intelligence: where are the money, who buys & sells, what, when, where, how. We help you grow your business in an amazing, huge, stable market: public sector. • Public sector is 53% of the EU's GDP. • Public tendering is 14% of the GDP: €2 trillion in EU, 14 trillion worldwide. www.hermix.com offers: • Detailed B2G market analysis, segmentation, forecasting, using governmentgraphics. • Understanding the market: future opportunities, partnerships. • Actionable data and infographics. • Drill-down & drill-up. • Smart market-watch. Immediate benefits: Cost: upgrade your team from data entry to data analysis. Efficiency, focus. Increase proposal success rates to 60-70%. Delivery quality: choose the best technology and partners. Sustainable, repeatable sales. We are a team of experts with significant expertise in IT, AI/ML, big data, deep-tech, product development, public procurement and governance. We are passioned. We strive to make a difference. We commit to supporting your business and daily needs with Hermix, and to provide a relevant, customized service. Talk to us in our in-app chat, phone, email or WhatsApp. Connect to us on LinkedIn. We make sense of public sector sales data.
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. This reduces costs and boosts marketing. Our platform is constantly adapting and learning to stay ahead of industry trends. We collect over 1,000,000 points of data from your own website but also from top competitors. We analyze it securely in a fraction of the time. Simplify your lead generation with us.
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insight into competitive real estate opportunities. TrustStar monitors more than 40+ data points including local trends, recent sales activity, pending sales, price activity, mortgages transactions and lending activity.
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements often face resource constraints in terms of data, tooling and time, and as a consequence often fall back to a reactive approach. Having good data early in the partnering process gives you a competitive advantage and enables faster and better decision making. Venture IQ helps you achieve this.
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost provides powerful search and analysis tools for ad campaigns, enabling you to refine your company's commercial strategy and identify new market opportunities. zGuard is dedicated to ensuring brand safety in digital advertising. Our platform audits risks and quickly addresses harmful exposure to protect your brand's reputation and create a positive experience for consumers. Brand safety is critical to ensuring that ads are placed in appropriate contexts and comply with industry regulations. Choose Zulu5 for the best set of ad intelligence tools to help you achieve your advertising goals.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowledge Graph Diffbot's Knowledge Graph product is the world's largest contextual database comprised of over 10 billion entities including organizations, products, articles, events, and more. Knowledge Graph's innovative NLP and fact parsing technologies link up entities into contextual databases, incorporating over 1 trillion
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track startups, the Crunchbase website contains information on public and private companies on a global scale. Crunchbase sources its data in four ways: the venture program, machine learning, an in-house data team, and the Crunchbase community. Members of the public can submit information to the Crunchbase database. These submissions are subject to registration, social validation, and are often reviewed by a moderator before being accepted for publication. The Wikipedia community deprecated its use as a source in March 2019.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can bring siloed or outsourced operations into a holistic, end-to-end platform for all insights that you are looking to gather and act upon. Featuring capabilities and solutions for every department, CoreXM helps you to reach your audiences wherever they are, ensuring you get insights faster than ever before. You can even create your own projects, or use projects designed by Qualtrics experts — for brand, customer insights, product research or employee experience — so you can take action where it’s needed most. With Qualtrics CoreXM, you enable everyone to capture, analyze and share actionable insights and use them to identify or improve existing products, services and experiences. It’s time to increase your experience data efficiency with the world’s most flexible solution for modern-day research and feedback. 1) Focus on the right outcomes Empower every decision with predictive insights and AI-powered recommendations to take the right actions and improve experiences. This includes AI-driven text analytics to understand open-ended feedback at scale, reporting for each stakeholder, and plenty more. 2) Sophisticated research made simple Create, customize, and modify any research project in minutes with a point-and-click UI, PhD-backed methodologies, and a robust library of more than 100 question types and templates designed by survey scientists. All ready to use, with no coding required, ever. 3) Drive speed and agility Scale access to experience insights across the organization with purpose-built solutions, workflows, and easy collaboration. Add to that a flexible platform with unmatched integrations into the systems your organization already uses. 4) Save time and money Standardize your research on a single platform to build out a comprehensive system of record for all your respondent data. Become a research expert with AI that does the heavy lifting for you, offering recommendations to improve survey quality and compatibility. 5) Consolidate and streamline research Through one unified system that connects and centralizes everyone’s ability to listen, understand and act on feedback and experience opportunities, delve deeper into data, design personal experiences at scale, and drastically increase research efficiency. 6) Reduce risk exposure Featuring unbeatable enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance functionality, Qualtrics CoreXM is GDPR, HITRUST, ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP compliant. 7) Expand your bandwidth with experts on demand Make your data work harder for you. Enlist our Research Services and network of partners for support with design, analytics, reporting and respondent sourcing. Plus, thanks to a fully flexible engagement model, use us as much, or as little, as you need. Key Qualtrics CoreXM product features - Expert designed templates - Drag-and-drop survey builder - Automated XM Solutions - Customizable survey themes - Full collaboration tools - Advanced survey logic - Quota management - Built-in, AI-driven methodology and question quality analysis (ExpertReview) - AI-powered analytics and intelligence (Stats iQ & Text iQ) - Crosstabs - REST API access for system integration - SMS distribution - WCAG 2.0 compliant - Email and chat support
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital economy, across app usage, purchases, advertising impressions, and more, spanning mobile apps, social media, streaming media, websites, digital payments, and beyond. Responsibly-sourced insights from Sensor Tower complement enterprise data with “outside-in” perspectives, from real people, answering valuable questions enterprise data can’t. These insights help shape the strategies of the top companies in the world.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence AI platform offers intelligence signals for revenue growth & risk monitoring - customer intelligence, sales intelligence & risk intelligence
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving unparalleled competitive advantage. With Bright Insights, you can leverage data-driven eCommerce insights with unparalleled data coverage. Gain a competitive edge by tracking competitors' performance, market share, and new products. Control your category, stay ahead of trends, and optimize e-commerce operations to help you Grow online sales and manage stock levels effortlessly.
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform helps your organization see and seize opportunities so you can create a sustainable business advantage. Tens of thousands of teams use Crayon’s software to automatically capture and analyze complete competitive intelligence - external messaging and positioning, product and pricing changes, hiring plans, go-to-market strategies, and more - pulling from hundreds of millions of sources. Manual research is not only time-consuming—it’s also risky. When you’re reliant on human effort, you’re susceptible to missed opportunities and undetected threats. With Crayon, you can automatically capture your competitors’ movements in real time. Tap into more than one hundred different data types across millions of competitive intelligence sources to stay on top of product updates, messaging pivots, executive team changes, and more.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, providing comprehensive and accurate data such as emails and phone numbers, along with valuable company insights data. AroundDeal not only provides data but also offers an intelligent platform. Our aim is to help marketers, sales reps, and recruiters in quickly finding and connecting target contacts, evaluate the competitive environment, obtaining high-value business intelligence and growth opportunities. 1. Prospector - Find Your Next Customer with Better Data Quickly build targeted prospect lists with 100M+ contacts data & receive alerts when contacts change jobs. 2. Engagement - Automate Your Sales Engagement Build automated sales sequences and take your sales opportunities to the next level. 3. Chrome extension - Find Leads Everywhere Get targeted contact and company information directly on LinkedIn, Company website and CRM (Salesforce or HubSpot. 4. Enrichment - Enrich Your Data Automatically Enrich your records with 50+ firmographic fields in the AroundDeal database, including business email, phone, title, company name, and more. 5. Visitors - Turn Website Visitors into Qualified Leads Find out what companies are visiting your website and engage them the right way at the right time.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app download and revenue strategy • Improve your app’s ratings and keep users coming back • See how app usage differs across 60+ countries • Optimize your launch strategy and acquisition campaigns • Benchmark your mobile performance against competitors data.ai's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market insights solution. In 2020, data.ai launched Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market insights and companies’ own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 clients and 1 million connections across all geographies and industries have relied on data.ai to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients’ own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, and Singapore.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide their clients with an AI driven market intelligence platform that accelerates their access to global industry insights.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Klue
klue.com
Klue is a competitive intelligence platform designed to aid product marketers in gathering, organizing, and disseminating competitive intelligence throughout various departments in a business. The platform uses AI driven analytics to aggregate and interpret data offering deep insights into market trends. Its main features include the ability to centralize competitive intel, analyze data efficiently, create competitive content, and distribute it across the organization. Furthermore, it allows users to measure their impact within the competitive business environment. It also offers additional AI capabilities intended to save time and enhance insights. The platform is designed to assist the entire organization's go-to-market strategy by providing access to a range of resources including guides, reports, templates, and webinars that are aimed at giving users a competitive edge. In addition to centralizing intelligence and enhancing insights, Klue also focuses on data security and tool integration. Key aspects of the Klue user experience include the ability to connect existing tools to the platform, ensuring data protection, and saving time through AI assisted analysis. The platform also offers an opportunity for users to bring their customer's voice into their competitive intelligence, thereby providing a more comprehensive understanding of the market environment.
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte’s competitive intelligence automation platform is the industry’s only fully AI-driven solution to address the challenges Marketing and Sales professionals face in keeping track of their competitive landscapes. Kompyte automates the process of tracking across the broadest spectrum of digital channels, diving deep and wide into competitive intelligence gathering and insight delivery to help customers rise above the noise in crowded industries and gain market leadership. Kompyte provides customers the tools to track, compile, analyze, and deliver key, real-time strategic insights to the right teams, thus enabling better messaging, positioning, product development and revenue capture.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is the premier mobile UA optimization platform! As an official Apple Search Ads partner, it fuels the growth of mobile apps with data-driven intelligence tools. MobileAction gives a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic mobile landscape essential for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement. It helps app growth marketers and owners mobilize their strategies, align their roadmap, penetrate untapped markets, and elevate their ROI. Our solution empowers app owners, user acquisition managers and app growth professionals to solve the complex threads of the mobile industry, allowing them to sculpt a winning narrative in an ever-evolving market. So, in a nutshell, MobileAction helps mobile marketers to: Boost app downloads Unlock competitors’ data Discover the latest trends Dominate market Make smarter decisions The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, US. MobileAction is the industry's leading provider of mobile ad intelligence with an extensive library of over 70+ million creatives, 100K+ publishers, 400K+ advertisers, and incorporating data from 55+ DSPs.
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sources, cleaning them, and enriching them with complementary sources to give you the story beyond the numbers. Find all the essential competitive insights and ready-to-use KPI benchmarks on your industry peers, suppliers, and clients in your tailor-made dashboard. Our dedicated team of experts is on deck to help you make the best use of the insights so you can always get the backup you need, when you need it.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
