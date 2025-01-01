Top Market Intelligence Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Market intelligence software aggregates publicly accessible and/or client-centric market data to enhance comprehension of customer behavior. This data is sourced from platforms specializing in discerning overarching trends or insights within a market or consumer sector, rather than targeting individual businesses. Typically utilized by various marketing or sales roles, market intelligence solutions compile extensive datasets and insights, aiding in the refinement of company strategies. It's essential to differentiate between market intelligence software and competitive intelligence software. Market intelligence centers on consumer behavior, whereas competitive intelligence is tailored to business analysis, focusing on understanding and evaluating competitors. These two types of intelligence software can complement each other, often alongside sales intelligence software, which assists in prospecting and is frequently integrated with market or competitive intelligence tools.
Submit New App
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
WebCatalog
webcatalog.io
WebCatalog allows users to turn websites into desktop apps, managing multiple accounts in a distraction-free interface for improved productivity on Mac and Windows.
G2
g2.com
G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen app provides insights into consumer behavior and market trends, using data analytics to inform business decisions and optimize marketing strategies.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
Bright Data offers tools for secure web data collection, enabling businesses to gather insights on competitors and markets from a wide range of online sources.
Data.ai
data.ai
Data.ai provides mobile insights and analytics to help businesses optimize strategies, track performance, and enhance customer engagement.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
AppstoreSpy provides tools for app developers to analyze and optimize their app's visibility, performance, and strategies in app stores.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower provides market intelligence on mobile apps, helping businesses analyze app performance, trends, and advertising impact with real-time data and insights.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot extracts structured data from unstructured web content using AI, enabling organizations to create and manage extensive knowledge databases.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Gain.pro
gain.pro
Gain.pro is a private market intelligence platform providing insights on companies, investors, and industries using advanced technology and local research.
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte is an AI-driven competitive intelligence platform that automates tracking of competitors across digital channels, providing real-time insights for strategic decision-making.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI provides real-time market intelligence for the mortgage industry, helping loan officers and sales managers access organized insights on local real estate trends and transactions.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette uses AI and ML to help FMCG companies identify trends, consumer motivations, and develop product concepts that address unmet consumer needs.
Stackline
stackline.com
Stackline is an AI-driven retail intelligence platform that analyzes shopper behavior and marketing data to enhance eCommerce performance for global brands.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is a mobile app optimization platform that provides tools for app performance analysis, user acquisition, and advertising management.
Klue
klue.com
Klue is a platform for product marketers to collect, organize, and share competitive intelligence across departments, offering insights to inform strategies.
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is a market analytics platform that assists businesses in securing public contracts through tender monitoring and market intelligence.
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform for R&D teams, analyzing over 500M data points to provide insights on patents, startups, and market trends.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is an analytics tool for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring, providing data-driven insights to inform decision-making.
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon is a competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses monitor competitor activities and market trends through automated analysis of numerous data sources.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native AI is a market intelligence platform that uses AI and NLP to help brands analyze data, optimize products, and improve consumer understanding.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters provides app market intelligence with tools and APIs to analyze mobile and CTV apps across major app stores, helping businesses optimize strategies and track trends.
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio is an automated insight platform for testing and optimizing creative ads, offering features like video analysis and emotional word clouds to aid data-driven decisions.
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is a platform that helps users discover and connect with potential customers after key business events such as funding rounds, executive hires, and acquisitions.
EQI Data
eqidata.com
The EQI Data app provides real-time, multi-platform data analysis and predictions for online businesses in China, integrating e-commerce and social media data.
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate is an AI-driven platform that provides real-time consumer insights and analytics, helping businesses understand and engage their audiences better.
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer is an AI platform for B2B customer and candidate acquisition, providing tailored outreach, real-time data verification, and CRM integration.
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence is an AI platform providing intelligence signals for customer insights, sales strategies, and risk assessment to support revenue growth and monitoring.
Contify
contify.com
Contify is a platform for market and competitive intelligence, providing curated insights and news from various sources for strategic business decisions.
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright is a codeless marketing platform for lead management that analyzes data to enhance conversion rates and optimize sales processes.
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico is an AI tool for sales and marketing that automates lead engagement, personalizes outreach, and integrates with existing systems for efficient communication.
Databook
databook.com
Databook is a platform for Strategic Relationship Management, helping sales teams deepen customer connections and align strategies with current buyer data and priorities.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is an AI-driven platform providing market research reports and data insights to help users analyze industry trends and make informed decisions.
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a B2B market intelligence app that uses AI to deliver real-time insights and data to enhance decision-making.
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Zulu5 offers ad intelligence tools for advertisers and publishers to analyze past campaigns, improve strategies, and ensure brand safety in digital advertising.
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is a B2B database app that provides business intelligence for sales and marketing teams, offering insights on leads and customers to enhance decision-making.
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a platform that helps businesses manage partner relationships and improve operations through real-time insights and streamlined processes.
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ is a platform that provides data and tools for venture capital and private equity investments, aiding in market analysis, deal sourcing, and portfolio management.
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx provides executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, enabling users to access profiles of 1.6 million executives for networking and business development.
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico provides data-driven insights and analysis for tourism, helping organizations optimize marketing and measure visitor economy impacts through its Integrated Data Model.
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor is a competitor intelligence app that tracks and analyzes competitors' activities to support informed decision-making and strategic planning.
Nexoya
nexoya.com
Nexoya helps users manage advertising budgets with AI, enabling more efficient allocation for increased return on ad spend.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is a platform that simplifies buying and selling connectivity services, managing network infrastructure and providing insights for providers globally.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Event Registry is a news intelligence platform that helps organizations monitor global events and analyze their effects.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.