Top Market Intelligence Software

Market intelligence software aggregates publicly accessible and/or client-centric market data to enhance comprehension of customer behavior. This data is sourced from platforms specializing in discerning overarching trends or insights within a market or consumer sector, rather than targeting individual businesses. Typically utilized by various marketing or sales roles, market intelligence solutions compile extensive datasets and insights, aiding in the refinement of company strategies. It's essential to differentiate between market intelligence software and competitive intelligence software. Market intelligence centers on consumer behavior, whereas competitive intelligence is tailored to business analysis, focusing on understanding and evaluating competitors. These two types of intelligence software can complement each other, often alongside sales intelligence software, which assists in prospecting and is frequently integrated with market or competitive intelligence tools.

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.

Crunchbase

Crunchbase

crunchbase.com

Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.

WebCatalog

WebCatalog

webcatalog.io

WebCatalog allows users to turn websites into desktop apps, managing multiple accounts in a distraction-free interface for improved productivity on Mac and Windows.

G2

G2

g2.com

G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.

Serpstat

Serpstat

serpstat.com

Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.

Nielsen

Nielsen

nielsen.com

The Nielsen app provides insights into consumer behavior and market trends, using data analytics to inform business decisions and optimize marketing strategies.

Bright Data

Bright Data

brightdata.com

Bright Data offers tools for secure web data collection, enabling businesses to gather insights on competitors and markets from a wide range of online sources.

Data.ai

Data.ai

data.ai

Data.ai provides mobile insights and analytics to help businesses optimize strategies, track performance, and enhance customer engagement.

AroundDeal

AroundDeal

arounddeal.com

AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.

AppstoreSpy

AppstoreSpy

appstorespy.com

AppstoreSpy provides tools for app developers to analyze and optimize their app's visibility, performance, and strategies in app stores.

Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower

sensortower.com

Sensor Tower provides market intelligence on mobile apps, helping businesses analyze app performance, trends, and advertising impact with real-time data and insights.

People Data Labs

People Data Labs

peopledatalabs.com

People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.

Terminus

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.

Diffbot

Diffbot

diffbot.com

Diffbot extracts structured data from unstructured web content using AI, enabling organizations to create and manage extensive knowledge databases.

Foundry

Foundry

foundryco.com

Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.

Demandbase

Demandbase

demandbase.com

Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.

Gain.pro

Gain.pro

gain.pro

Gain.pro is a private market intelligence platform providing insights on companies, investors, and industries using advanced technology and local research.

Kompyte

Kompyte

kompyte.com

Kompyte is an AI-driven competitive intelligence platform that automates tracking of competitors across digital channels, providing real-time insights for strategic decision-making.

Draup

Draup

draup.com

Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.

TrustStar

TrustStar

truststar.ai

TrustStar AI provides real-time market intelligence for the mortgage industry, helping loan officers and sales managers access organized insights on local real estate trends and transactions.

Ai Palette

Ai Palette

aipalette.com

Ai Palette uses AI and ML to help FMCG companies identify trends, consumer motivations, and develop product concepts that address unmet consumer needs.

Stackline

Stackline

stackline.com

Stackline is an AI-driven retail intelligence platform that analyzes shopper behavior and marketing data to enhance eCommerce performance for global brands.

MobileAction

MobileAction

mobileaction.co

MobileAction is a mobile app optimization platform that provides tools for app performance analysis, user acquisition, and advertising management.

Klue

Klue

klue.com

Klue is a platform for product marketers to collect, organize, and share competitive intelligence across departments, offering insights to inform strategies.

Hermix

Hermix

hermix.com

Hermix is a market analytics platform that assists businesses in securing public contracts through tender monitoring and market intelligence.

Cypris

Cypris

cypris.ai

Cypris is a market intelligence platform for R&D teams, analyzing over 500M data points to provide insights on patents, startups, and market trends.

Versium

Versium

versium.com

Versium is a data technology app that enhances lead management and customer insights, helping businesses target audiences effectively through integrated data.

A-INSIGHTS

A-INSIGHTS

a-insights.eu

A-INSIGHTS is an analytics tool for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring, providing data-driven insights to inform decision-making.

Crayon

Crayon

crayon.co

Crayon is a competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses monitor competitor activities and market trends through automated analysis of numerous data sources.

OceanFrogs

OceanFrogs

oceanfrogs.com

OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that helps B2B marketers identify target accounts and optimize sales strategies using international data and insights.

Native AI

Native AI

gonative.ai

Native AI is a market intelligence platform that uses AI and NLP to help brands analyze data, optimize products, and improve consumer understanding.

42matters

42matters

42matters.com

42matters provides app market intelligence with tools and APIs to analyze mobile and CTV apps across major app stores, helping businesses optimize strategies and track trends.

Behavio

Behavio

behaviolabs.com

Behavio is an automated insight platform for testing and optimizing creative ads, offering features like video analysis and emotional word clouds to aid data-driven decisions.

Fundz

Fundz

fundz.net

Fundz is a platform that helps users discover and connect with potential customers after key business events such as funding rounds, executive hires, and acquisitions.

EQI Data

EQI Data

eqidata.com

The EQI Data app provides real-time, multi-platform data analysis and predictions for online businesses in China, integrating e-commerce and social media data.

Resonate

Resonate

resonate.com

Resonate is an AI-driven platform that provides real-time consumer insights and analytics, helping businesses understand and engage their audiences better.

ExactBuyer

ExactBuyer

exactbuyer.com

ExactBuyer is an AI platform for B2B customer and candidate acquisition, providing tailored outreach, real-time data verification, and CRM integration.

Intellizence

Intellizence

intellizence.com

Intellizence is an AI platform providing intelligence signals for customer insights, sales strategies, and risk assessment to support revenue growth and monitoring.

Contify

Contify

contify.com

Contify is a platform for market and competitive intelligence, providing curated insights and news from various sources for strategic business decisions.

Leadbright

Leadbright

leadbright.com

Leadbright is a codeless marketing platform for lead management that analyzes data to enhance conversion rates and optimize sales processes.

Ubico

Ubico

ubico.io

Ubico is an AI tool for sales and marketing that automates lead engagement, personalizes outreach, and integrates with existing systems for efficient communication.

Databook

Databook

databook.com

Databook is a platform for Strategic Relationship Management, helping sales teams deepen customer connections and align strategies with current buyer data and priorities.

ReportLinker

ReportLinker

reportlinker.com

ReportLinker is an AI-driven platform providing market research reports and data insights to help users analyze industry trends and make informed decisions.

Cikisi

Cikisi

en.cikisi.com

Cikisi is a B2B market intelligence app that uses AI to deliver real-time insights and data to enhance decision-making.

Zulu5

Zulu5

zulu5.com

Zulu5 offers ad intelligence tools for advertisers and publishers to analyze past campaigns, improve strategies, and ensure brand safety in digital advertising.

Firmable

Firmable

firmable.com

Firmable is a B2B database app that provides business intelligence for sales and marketing teams, offering insights on leads and customers to enhance decision-making.

IQBlade

IQBlade

iqblade.com

IQBlade is a platform that helps businesses manage partner relationships and improve operations through real-time insights and streamlined processes.

Venture IQ

Venture IQ

ventureiq.nl

Venture IQ is a platform that provides data and tools for venture capital and private equity investments, aiding in market analysis, deal sourcing, and portfolio management.

BoardEx

BoardEx

boardex.com

BoardEx provides executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, enabling users to access profiles of 1.6 million executives for networking and business development.

Zartico

Zartico

zartico.com

Zartico provides data-driven insights and analysis for tourism, helping organizations optimize marketing and measure visitor economy impacts through its Integrated Data Model.

WatchMyCompetitor

WatchMyCompetitor

watchmycompetitor.com

WatchMyCompetitor is a competitor intelligence app that tracks and analyzes competitors' activities to support informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Nexoya

Nexoya

nexoya.com

Nexoya helps users manage advertising budgets with AI, enabling more efficient allocation for increased return on ad spend.

Connectbase

Connectbase

connectbase.com

Connectbase is a platform that simplifies buying and selling connectivity services, managing network infrastructure and providing insights for providers globally.

Event Registry

Event Registry

eventregistry.org

Event Registry is a news intelligence platform that helps organizations monitor global events and analyze their effects.

