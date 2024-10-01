App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Market Intelligence Software - Christmas Island
Market intelligence software aggregates publicly accessible and/or client-centric market data to enhance comprehension of customer behavior. This data is sourced from platforms specializing in discerning overarching trends or insights within a market or consumer sector, rather than targeting individual businesses. Typically utilized by various marketing or sales roles, market intelligence solutions compile extensive datasets and insights, aiding in the refinement of company strategies. It's essential to differentiate between market intelligence software and competitive intelligence software. Market intelligence centers on consumer behavior, whereas competitive intelligence is tailored to business analysis, focusing on understanding and evaluating competitors. These two types of intelligence software can complement each other, often alongside sales intelligence software, which assists in prospecting and is frequently integrated with market or competitive intelligence tools.
Submit New App
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app do...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, provid...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital ec...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sourc...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest qual...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the ...
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers g...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform helps your organization see and seize opportunities so you can create a sustainable business advantage. Tens of thousands of teams use Crayon’s software to automatically capture and analyze complete competitive intelligence - external messagin...
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channe...
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
Klue
klue.com
Klue is a competitive intelligence platform designed to aid product marketers in gathering, organizing, and disseminating competitive intelligence throughout various departments in a business. The platform uses AI driven analytics to aggregate and interpret data offering deep insights into market t...
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence AI platform offers intelligence signals for revenue growth & risk monitoring - customer intelligence, sales intelligence & risk intelligence
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer is an AI-based platform that provides B2B customer and candidate acquisition solutions. It creates special AI models tailored to your business's goals and strategies to identify the target audience, verify data in real time, and design personalized end-to-end outreach in seconds. The pla...
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
No more static budget planning. Leverage the power of an agile portfolio management. Allocate your advertising budget more efficiently by using AI technologies and reach up to 70% higher return on ad spend.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 30...
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is the premier mobile UA optimization platform! As an official Apple Search Ads partner, it fuels the growth of mobile apps with data-driven intelligence tools. MobileAction gives a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic mobile landscape essential for customer acquisition, retention...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte’s competitive intelligence automation platform is the industry’s only fully AI-driven solution to address the challenges Marketing and Sales professionals face in keeping track of their competitive landscapes. Kompyte automates the process of tracking across the broadest spectrum of digital ...
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to prov...