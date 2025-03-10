App store for web apps

Top Map Services - Vatican City

Map services refer to digital platforms or applications that provide users with interactive maps and geospatial information. These services offer features such as navigation, route planning, location search, and real-time traffic updates, enhancing user experiences in areas like travel, logistics, and daily navigation.

Submit New App


Google Maps

google.com

Google Maps is a navigation app that provides maps, route planning, real-time traffic info, and local business searches for various modes of transportation.

百度地图

map.baidu.com

Baidu Maps is a mapping app for Greater China that provides navigation, real-time traffic updates, public transport information, and location searches.

HERE WeGo

here.com

HERE WeGo is a navigation app offering offline maps and route planning for driving, walking, cycling, and transit in over 100 countries.

네이버 지도

map.naver.com

Naver Maps is a navigation app for South Korea that provides traffic updates, public transport info, and location recommendations, supporting multiple languages.

OpenStreetMaps

openstreetmap.org

OpenStreetMaps is a collaborative project providing editable, detailed world maps that can be customized and updated by users for various applications.

腾讯地图

map.qq.com

Tencent Maps offers mapping, navigation, and public transport information across over 400 cities in China, with features for route planning and points of interest.

Waze

waze.com

Waze is a GPS navigation app providing real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn directions, using community-sourced data for efficient and safe driving.

Yandex Maps

yandex.com

Yandex Maps helps users navigate cities using cars, public transport, or walking; offers offline maps, real-time traffic updates, and detailed location information.

Qwant Maps

qwant.com

Qwant Maps is a map service that provides address searches and navigation while ensuring user privacy by not tracking location data.

Petal Maps

petalmaps.com

Petal Maps is a navigation app from Huawei that provides detailed maps, turn-by-turn directions, and route planning for various modes of travel.

Bing Maps

bing.com

Bing Maps is a mapping service that provides directions, traffic data, satellite imagery, and local business information for navigation and trip planning.

Top Map Services - Vatican City - WebCatalog