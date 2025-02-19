Top Map Services - Chad

Find the right software and services.
Google Maps
google.com
Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle and air (in beta), or public transportation. In 2020, Google Maps was used by over 1 billion people every month.Google Maps began as a C++ desktop program at Where 2 Technologies. In October 2004, the company was acquired by Google, which converted it into a web application. After additional acquisitions of a geospatial data visualization company and a realtime traffic analyzer, Google Maps was launched in February 2005. The service's front end utilizes JavaScript, XML, and Ajax. Google Maps offers an API that allows maps to be embedded on third-party websites, and offers a locator for businesses and other organizations in numerous countries around the world. Google Map Maker allowed users to collaboratively expand and update the service's mapping worldwide but was discontinued from March 2017. However, crowdsourced contributions to Google Maps were not discontinued as the company announced those features would be transferred to the Google Local Guides program.Google Maps' satellite view is a "top-down" or bird's-eye view; most of the high-resolution imagery of cities is aerial photography taken from aircraft flying at 800 to 1,500 feet (240 to 460 m), while most other imagery is from satellites. Much of the available satellite imagery is no more than three years old and is updated on a regular basis. Google Maps used a variant of the Mercator projection, and therefore could not accurately show areas around the poles. In August 2018, the desktop version of Google Maps was updated to show a 3D globe. It is still possible to switch back to the 2D map in the settings. Google Maps for Android and iOS devices was released in September 2008 and features GPS turn-by-turn navigation along with dedicated parking assistance features. In August 2013, it was determined to be the world's most popular app for smartphones, with over 54% of global smartphone owners using it at least once.In 2012, Google reported having over 7,100 employees and contractors directly working in mapping.In May 2017, the app has reported to have 2 billion users on Android, along with several other Google services including YouTube, Chrome, Gmail, Search, and Google Play, Google Maps reached over 1 billion monthly users.
百度地图
map.baidu.com
Browse maps, search for locations, check bus driving routes, check real-time traffic conditions, your travel guide and life assistant. Provides subway line map browsing, bus plan inquiry, and accurate fare and time information. Baidu Maps (Baidu Maps) is a desktop and mobile mapping solution similar to Google Maps, but covering only the Greater China region.
HERE WeGo
here.com
HERE WeGo - Maps - Routes - Directions - All ways from A to B in one
네이버 지도
map.naver.com
Search space. Connecting lives. Discover a new map that connects information on all spaces, including locations, buses, subways, and roads, with a single search. Naver Maps
OpenStreetMaps
openstreetmap.org
OpenStreetMap is the free wiki world map.
腾讯地图
map.qq.com
It provides multiple services such as map browsing, address inquiry, point of interest search, bus transfer, driving navigation, bus route and site inquiry in more than 400 cities across the country. Tencent Maps is a desktop and web mapping service application and technology provided by Tencent, offering satellite imagery, street maps, street view and historical view perspectives, as well as functions such as a route planner for traveling by foot, car, or with public transportation .
Waze
waze.com
Waze (Hebrew: ווייז, ; formerly FreeMap Israel) is a GPS navigation software app owned by Google. It works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-dependent information over a mobile telephone network. Waze describes its app as a community-driven GPS navigation app, which is free to download and use. The Israeli company Waze Mobile developed the Waze software. Ehud Shabtai, Amir Shinar and Uri Levine founded the company. Two Israeli venture capital firms, Magma and Vertex Ventures Israel, and an early-stage American venture capital firm, Bluerun Ventures, provided funding. Waze Mobile was acquired by Google in June 2013. The app generates revenue from hyperlocal advertising to an estimated 130 million monthly users.
Yandex Maps
yandex.com
Yandex.Maps will help you find your destination even if you don't have the exact address — get a route for taking public transport, driving, or walking.
Qwant Maps
qwant.com
The map service that finds the right addresses and guides you around without tracking you.
Petal Maps
petalmaps.com
Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei to devices with the operating system HarmonyOS, Android and iOS. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, 3D view surroundings, turn-by-turn navigation, head-up display and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, and public transportation.
Bing Maps
bing.com
Map multiple locations, get transit/walking/driving directions, view live traffic conditions, plan trips, view satellite, aerial and street side imagery. Bing Maps (previously Live Search Maps, Windows Live Maps, Windows Live Local, and MSN Virtual Earth) is a web mapping service provided as a part of Microsoft's Bing suite of search engines and powered by the Bing Maps Platform framework which also support Bing Maps for Enterprise APIs and Azure Maps APIs. Since 2020, the map data is provided by TomTom, OpenStreetMap and others.
