App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Map Services - Bulgaria
Map services refer to digital platforms or applications that provide users with interactive maps and geospatial information. These services offer features such as navigation, route planning, location search, and real-time traffic updates, enhancing user experiences in areas like travel, logistics, and daily navigation.
Submit New App
Google Maps
google.com
Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle and air (in beta), or public transpo...
Waze
waze.com
Waze (Hebrew: ווייז, ; formerly FreeMap Israel) is a GPS navigation software app owned by Google. It works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-depende...
HERE WeGo
here.com
HERE WeGo - Maps - Routes - Directions - All ways from A to B in one
Petal Maps
petalmaps.com
Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei to devices with the operating system HarmonyOS, Android and iOS. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, 3D view surroundings, turn-by-turn navigation, head-up display and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, and pub...
OpenStreetMaps
openstreetmap.org
OpenStreetMap is the free wiki world map.
Yandex Maps
yandex.com
Yandex.Maps will help you find your destination even if you don't have the exact address — get a route for taking public transport, driving, or walking.
百度地图
map.baidu.com
Browse maps, search for locations, check bus driving routes, check real-time traffic conditions, your travel guide and life assistant. Provides subway line map browsing, bus plan inquiry, and accurate fare and time information. Baidu Maps (Baidu Maps) is a desktop and mobile mapping solution simila...
네이버 지도
map.naver.com
Search space. Connecting lives. Discover a new map that connects information on all spaces, including locations, buses, subways, and roads, with a single search. Naver Maps
腾讯地图
map.qq.com
It provides multiple services such as map browsing, address inquiry, point of interest search, bus transfer, driving navigation, bus route and site inquiry in more than 400 cities across the country. Tencent Maps is a desktop and web mapping service application and technology provided by Tencent, o...
Qwant Maps
qwant.com
The map service that finds the right addresses and guides you around without tracking you.