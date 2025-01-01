Top Managed Hosting Providers

Find the right software and services.
Managed hosting providers lease computer servers that are fully managed and maintained by the service provider. These services are aimed at outsourcing the responsibilities typically handled by on-premise server administrators, such as hardware setup, software installation, and ongoing system maintenance. Managed hosting can cater to both virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated servers. It is primarily utilized by organizations seeking to avoid the commitment of managing servers internally, as effective server administration demands significant time and IT expertise. By opting for managed hosting, organizations can redirect their resources to other priorities, focusing solely on managing their hosted websites and email accounts. Additionally, managed hosting providers often include advanced security features, automated backups, and malware detection among their offerings. These services often intersect with traditional website hosting, with some providers specializing in managed hosting for specific content management systems.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that enables users to design, build, and launch custom websites without coding.
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Hostinger app offers web hosting solutions including shared, VPS, and domain registration for users to create and manage websites easily.
10Web
10web.io
10Web is an AI website and e-commerce builder that simplifies website creation, management, and hosting for users without technical skills.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is a web hosting platform providing tools for website management, security, and performance optimization for various types of sites, including WordPress.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The DreamHost app allows users to build WordPress websites using a drag-and-drop interface, featuring a Quick-Start Wizard and over 200 starter sites.
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVHcloud is a cloud computing platform offering IaaS, PaaS solutions, and infrastructure management for users with diverse computing needs.
Cloudways
cloudways.com
Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that simplifies website and application management, offering performance, reliability, and 24/7 support.
WP Engine
wpengine.com
WP Engine is a managed WordPress hosting service that offers performance optimization, security, and support for building and managing WordPress sites.
Pantheon
pantheon.io
Pantheon is a WebOps platform for building, launching, and managing Drupal and WordPress websites, offering tools for staging, version control, and performance.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds is a web hosting platform offering various solutions, including shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting, with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.
MacStadium
macstadium.com
MacStadium provides cloud-based infrastructure solutions for Mac environments, enabling remote access and management for software development and testing.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost offers fast and stable web hosting solutions, including VPS and dedicated servers, suitable for various digital projects with robust security and support.
Rackspace
rackspace.com
Rackspace is a cloud management platform offering IaaS, web hosting, and hybrid solutions, including storage and AI integration for business cloud environments.
Unlimited Hosting Hub
unlimitedhostinghub.com
Unlimited Hosting Hub provides managed web hosting services for personal and small business websites, ensuring reliability and performance.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting provides fast and reliable web hosting services, including shared, VPS, and dedicated options, with 24/7 support and enhanced security features.
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting provides affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
WPMU DEV is a platform for managing multiple WordPress sites, offering plugins, hosting, site management tools, and support.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
20i
20i.com
20i offers managed web hosting for websites and apps, with a focus on speed, reliability, and easy management through a custom control panel.
Hivelocity
hivelocity.net
Hivelocity is a platform for managing bare metal hosting and infrastructure with automation and API support for enhanced operational efficiency.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer provides affordable web hosting, domain registration, and management tools for individuals and businesses to enhance their online presence.
NameHero
namehero.com
NameHero is a web hosting and domain management service offering various hosting solutions with a focus on speed, security, and reliable support.
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa provides web hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses, featuring easy site management, reliable support, and security features.
amazee.io
amazee.io
amazee.io is a platform for deploying applications in Kubernetes, simplifying management and operations for developers with an open-source solution.
ElySpace
elyspace.com
ElySpace provides Managed Cloud Hosting services, handling server management and support for businesses to ensure reliable website performance and uptime.
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Hostitbro is an app for managing web hosting services, offering tools for domain registration, server configuration, and performance monitoring in a user-friendly interface.
Gate.com
gate.com
Gate.com offers premium Managed WordPress hosting in dedicated virtual machines, providing comprehensive website security and management tools for small and medium-sized businesses.
Nexcess
nexcess.net
Nexcess is a managed hosting platform for WordPress and WooCommerce sites, offering scalability, security, and developer-friendly tools for efficient site management.
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is a managed WordPress hosting platform that enhances website performance and security, offering user-friendly management, advanced security features, and fast content delivery.
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ Host provides a variety of IT services including web hosting, domain management, and server resources for businesses and individuals to manage their online presence.
Tsohost
tsohost.com
Tsohost provides web hosting services, including Linux and Windows options, email hosting, domain registration, and user-friendly tools for website management.
RoseHosting
rosehosting.com
RoseHosting provides managed Linux VPS hosting services with reliable performance, flexible options, and customer support for various online applications and websites.
Webscale
webscale.com
Webscale is a cloud platform that enables scalable and efficient management of web infrastructure for ecommerce businesses, ensuring high performance and reliability.
ScalaHosting
scalahosting.com
ScalaHosting offers cloud hosting solutions with easy server management, real-time security, automated backups, and support for various applications, including WordPress.
Verpex
verpex.com
Verpex is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, dedicated, and Windows hosting with 24/7 support, free migrations, SSL certificates, and a 45-day money-back guarantee.
Pressable
pressable.com
Pressable is a managed WordPress hosting platform that provides stability, tools, and performance for users seeking reliable website hosting.
Convesio
convesio.com
Convesio is a WordPress hosting platform designed for high performance and scalability, offering automated scaling, easy backups, and fast load times without plugins.
Pressidium
pressidium.com
Pressidium provides managed WordPress hosting with secure, scalable, and high-performance solutions tailored for seamless website management and optimization.
GrowLast
growlast.com
GrowLast offers cloud hosting and domain services with fast performance, free domain and SSL, and 24/7 support for businesses and individuals.
Latitude.sh
latitude.sh
Latitude.sh is a bare metal cloud platform that allows developers to deploy and manage physical servers globally through an API and dashboard.
HostForWeb
hostforweb.com
HostForWeb is a web hosting platform offering tools for website management, including domain management, email hosting, and security, suitable for various user needs.
WPX Hosting
wpx.net
WPX Hosting provides fast managed WordPress hosting with features like automated backups, security measures, and 24/7 support, ideal for efficient site management.
