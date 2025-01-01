App store for web apps

Managed hosting providers lease computer servers that are fully managed and maintained by the service provider. These services are aimed at outsourcing the responsibilities typically handled by on-premise server administrators, such as hardware setup, software installation, and ongoing system maintenance. Managed hosting can cater to both virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated servers. It is primarily utilized by organizations seeking to avoid the commitment of managing servers internally, as effective server administration demands significant time and IT expertise. By opting for managed hosting, organizations can redirect their resources to other priorities, focusing solely on managing their hosted websites and email accounts. Additionally, managed hosting providers often include advanced security features, automated backups, and malware detection among their offerings. These services often intersect with traditional website hosting, with some providers specializing in managed hosting for specific content management systems.

Webflow

Webflow

webflow.com

Webflow is a visual web development platform that enables users to design, build, and launch custom websites without coding.

Hostinger

Hostinger

hostinger.com

Hostinger app offers web hosting solutions including shared, VPS, and domain registration for users to create and manage websites easily.

10Web

10Web

10web.io

10Web is an AI website and e-commerce builder that simplifies website creation, management, and hosting for users without technical skills.

SiteGround

SiteGround

siteground.com

SiteGround is a web hosting platform providing tools for website management, security, and performance optimization for various types of sites, including WordPress.

DreamHost

DreamHost

dreamhost.com

The DreamHost app allows users to build WordPress websites using a drag-and-drop interface, featuring a Quick-Start Wizard and over 200 starter sites.

OVHcloud

OVHcloud

ovhcloud.com

OVHcloud is a cloud computing platform offering IaaS, PaaS solutions, and infrastructure management for users with diverse computing needs.

Cloudways

Cloudways

cloudways.com

Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that simplifies website and application management, offering performance, reliability, and 24/7 support.

WP Engine

WP Engine

wpengine.com

WP Engine is a managed WordPress hosting service that offers performance optimization, security, and support for building and managing WordPress sites.

Pantheon

Pantheon

pantheon.io

Pantheon is a WebOps platform for building, launching, and managing Drupal and WordPress websites, offering tools for staging, version control, and performance.

Hostwinds

Hostwinds

hostwinds.com

Hostwinds is a web hosting platform offering various solutions, including shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting, with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.

Kinsta

Kinsta

kinsta.com

Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.

MacStadium

MacStadium

macstadium.com

MacStadium provides cloud-based infrastructure solutions for Mac environments, enabling remote access and management for software development and testing.

UltaHost

UltaHost

ultahost.com

UltaHost offers fast and stable web hosting solutions, including VPS and dedicated servers, suitable for various digital projects with robust security and support.

Rackspace

Rackspace

rackspace.com

Rackspace is a cloud management platform offering IaaS, web hosting, and hybrid solutions, including storage and AI integration for business cloud environments.

Unlimited Hosting Hub

Unlimited Hosting Hub

unlimitedhostinghub.com

Unlimited Hosting Hub provides managed web hosting services for personal and small business websites, ensuring reliability and performance.

A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting

a2hosting.com

A2 Hosting provides fast and reliable web hosting services, including shared, VPS, and dedicated options, with 24/7 support and enhanced security features.

Platform.sh

Platform.sh

platform.sh

Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.

AccuWeb Hosting

AccuWeb Hosting

accuwebhosting.com

AccuWeb Hosting provides affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.

WPMU DEV

WPMU DEV

wpmudev.com

WPMU DEV is a platform for managing multiple WordPress sites, offering plugins, hosting, site management tools, and support.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.

20i

20i

20i.com

20i offers managed web hosting for websites and apps, with a focus on speed, reliability, and easy management through a custom control panel.

Hivelocity

Hivelocity

hivelocity.net

Hivelocity is a platform for managing bare metal hosting and infrastructure with automation and API support for enhanced operational efficiency.

HostArmada

HostArmada

hostarmada.com

HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.

DomainRacer

DomainRacer

domainracer.com

DomainRacer provides affordable web hosting, domain registration, and management tools for individuals and businesses to enhance their online presence.

NameHero

NameHero

namehero.com

NameHero is a web hosting and domain management service offering various hosting solutions with a focus on speed, security, and reliable support.

HostPapa

HostPapa

hostpapa.com

HostPapa provides web hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses, featuring easy site management, reliable support, and security features.

amazee.io

amazee.io

amazee.io

amazee.io is a platform for deploying applications in Kubernetes, simplifying management and operations for developers with an open-source solution.

ElySpace

ElySpace

elyspace.com

ElySpace provides Managed Cloud Hosting services, handling server management and support for businesses to ensure reliable website performance and uptime.

Hostitbro

Hostitbro

hostitbro.com

Hostitbro is an app for managing web hosting services, offering tools for domain registration, server configuration, and performance monitoring in a user-friendly interface.

Gate.com

Gate.com

gate.com

Gate.com offers premium Managed WordPress hosting in dedicated virtual machines, providing comprehensive website security and management tools for small and medium-sized businesses.

Nexcess

Nexcess

nexcess.net

Nexcess is a managed hosting platform for WordPress and WooCommerce sites, offering scalability, security, and developer-friendly tools for efficient site management.

Rocket.net

Rocket.net

rocket.net

Rocket.net is a managed WordPress hosting platform that enhances website performance and security, offering user-friendly management, advanced security features, and fast content delivery.

ARZ Host

ARZ Host

arzhost.com

ARZ Host provides a variety of IT services including web hosting, domain management, and server resources for businesses and individuals to manage their online presence.

Tsohost

Tsohost

tsohost.com

Tsohost provides web hosting services, including Linux and Windows options, email hosting, domain registration, and user-friendly tools for website management.

RoseHosting

RoseHosting

rosehosting.com

RoseHosting provides managed Linux VPS hosting services with reliable performance, flexible options, and customer support for various online applications and websites.

Webscale

Webscale

webscale.com

Webscale is a cloud platform that enables scalable and efficient management of web infrastructure for ecommerce businesses, ensuring high performance and reliability.

ScalaHosting

ScalaHosting

scalahosting.com

ScalaHosting offers cloud hosting solutions with easy server management, real-time security, automated backups, and support for various applications, including WordPress.

Verpex

Verpex

verpex.com

Verpex is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, dedicated, and Windows hosting with 24/7 support, free migrations, SSL certificates, and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Pressable

Pressable

pressable.com

Pressable is a managed WordPress hosting platform that provides stability, tools, and performance for users seeking reliable website hosting.

Convesio

Convesio

convesio.com

Convesio is a WordPress hosting platform designed for high performance and scalability, offering automated scaling, easy backups, and fast load times without plugins.

Pressidium

Pressidium

pressidium.com

Pressidium provides managed WordPress hosting with secure, scalable, and high-performance solutions tailored for seamless website management and optimization.

GrowLast

GrowLast

growlast.com

GrowLast offers cloud hosting and domain services with fast performance, free domain and SSL, and 24/7 support for businesses and individuals.

Latitude.sh

Latitude.sh

latitude.sh

Latitude.sh is a bare metal cloud platform that allows developers to deploy and manage physical servers globally through an API and dashboard.

HostForWeb

HostForWeb

hostforweb.com

HostForWeb is a web hosting platform offering tools for website management, including domain management, email hosting, and security, suitable for various user needs.

WPX Hosting

WPX Hosting

wpx.net

WPX Hosting provides fast managed WordPress hosting with features like automated backups, security measures, and 24/7 support, ideal for efficient site management.

