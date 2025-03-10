Find the right software and services.
Managed hosting providers lease computer servers that are fully managed and maintained by the service provider. These services are aimed at outsourcing the responsibilities typically handled by on-premise server administrators, such as hardware setup, software installation, and ongoing system maintenance. Managed hosting can cater to both virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated servers. It is primarily utilized by organizations seeking to avoid the commitment of managing servers internally, as effective server administration demands significant time and IT expertise. By opting for managed hosting, organizations can redirect their resources to other priorities, focusing solely on managing their hosted websites and email accounts. Additionally, managed hosting providers often include advanced security features, automated backups, and malware detection among their offerings. These services often intersect with traditional website hosting, with some providers specializing in managed hosting for specific content management systems.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer provides affordable web hosting, domain registration, and management tools for individuals and businesses to enhance their online presence.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.
RoseHosting
rosehosting.com
RoseHosting is in business since 2001. Back then, RoseHosting was the first and only company in the world to offer commercial Linux VPS. Now, RoseHosting offers quality, fully managed Linux VPS hosting services with enterprise-grade hardware and ultimate performance.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting provides affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
ElySpace
elyspace.com
ElySpace is a leading web hosting company specializing in Managed Cloud Hosting services. With our expert team and advanced infrastructure, we offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking a reliable and hassle-free hosting experience. Our Managed Cloud Hosting service ensures that your website is hosted on a secure and high-performance cloud infrastructure. We take care of all the technical aspects, including server setup, maintenance, security updates, and backups, allowing you to focus on your core business activities. By choosing ElySpace for your Managed Cloud Hosting needs, you gain access to a scalable and flexible hosting environment that can seamlessly accommodate your growing business demands. Our team of experienced professionals monitors your website 24/7, ensuring optimal performance, uptime, and fast loading speeds. With ElySpace, you can enjoy the benefits of cloud technology without the complexities associated with managing and maintaining servers. Our dedicated support team is always available to assist you with any hosting-related queries or issues, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted online presence for your business. Experience the power of Managed Cloud Hosting with ElySpace and unlock the full potential of your website. Trust us to handle the technical intricacies while you focus on driving your business forward.
Tsohost
tsohost.com
Tsohost offers Linux, Windows, email and managed web hosting services, as well as domain name registration.
Verpex
verpex.com
Verpex is a web hosting service provider that offers a variety of hosting services, including web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers. Why Verpex? Variety of Hosting Services: Verpex offers various hosting services, including web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers. This variety allows you to choose the service that best fits your needs. Affordable Pricing: Verpex provides competitive pricing for its services. For instance, our web hosting starts at $0.50 per month. Free Features: Verpex offers several free features, such as domain registration/transfer, daily backups, and SSL certificates. 24/7 Tech Support: Verpex provides round-the-clock technical support. This means you can get help whenever you need it, which can be crucial if you encounter any issues with your website. 45-Day Money-Back Guarantee: We offer a 45-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to try our services risk-free. Global Network: Verpex has a global network powered by 12 server locations across five continents. This can help ensure fast loading speeds for your website, regardless of your audience's location. Positive Customer Reviews: Verpex has received positive user reviews, with a TrustScore of 4.7 out of 5 based on 204 user reviews. This suggests that many of their customers are satisfied with their services. Free Migrations: If you're moving from another provider, Verpex offers free migrations. This can make the transition process smoother and more cost-effective.
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
WPMU DEV is a platform for managing multiple WordPress sites, offering plugins, hosting, site management tools, and support.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost offers fast and stable web hosting solutions, including VPS and dedicated servers, suitable for various digital projects with robust security and support.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds is a web hosting platform offering various solutions, including shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting, with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
NameHero
namehero.com
NameHero is a web hosting and domain management service offering various hosting solutions with a focus on speed, security, and reliable support.
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Hostitbro is an app for managing web hosting services, offering tools for domain registration, server configuration, and performance monitoring in a user-friendly interface.
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ HOST offers a vast range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centers, dedicated servers, and storage solutions, all our services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.
GrowLast
growlast.com
GrowLast is a top-tier web hosting and domain provider that offers fast, reliable, and secure cloud hosting solutions to businesses and individuals around the world. With a commitment to providing unparalleled speed and uptime, GrowLast's cloud hosting services are optimized for performance, ensuring that websites load quickly and operate smoothly. In addition to offering lightning-fast cloud hosting, GrowLast also provides customers with a free domain and free SSL certificate to ensure their website is secure and accessible to visitors. Plus, with 24/7 support available from a team of knowledgeable and friendly experts, customers can rest assured that their website is in good hands. Whether you're launching a new website or looking to migrate your existing site to a more reliable hosting solution, GrowLast's cloud hosting services are the perfect choice. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, unparalleled security features, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, GrowLast is the ideal partner for anyone looking to host their website with confidence.
Nexcess
nexcess.net
Nexcess helps sites and stores get online faster - and grow. For more than 23 years, we've been serving & supporting small businesses, large enterprises, and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Whether we're investing in new features, functions, products, or portfolio acquisitions, we're always innovating to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Users trust Nexcess because we run hundreds of thousands of sites and stores around the world. Our customers count on us to deliver faster speeds, stronger security, inherent scalability, and above and beyond support, every day. - 23 Years of Hosting Experience - 500,000 Websites Under Management - 10 Global Data Centers - Admired Partner & Affiliate Program - Inc. 5000 11 Time Honoree - Magento Association Platinum Partner - 24/7/365 Support With Fully Managed Hosting from Nexcess, better is built in. We're Ready to Help.
Unlimited Hosting Hub
unlimitedhostinghub.com
Unlimited Hosting Hub provides managed web hosting services for personal and small business websites, ensuring reliability and performance.
Hivelocity
hivelocity.net
Hivelocity is a platform for managing bare metal hosting and infrastructure with automation and API support for enhanced operational efficiency.
WPX Hosting
wpx.net
With WPX.net, you GET the world's FASTEST WordPress hosting service (independently verified): -> WINNER in all 3 entered categories of Kevin Ohashi's independent 2021 ReviewSignal.com WP hosting global speed average tests at wphostingbenchmarks.com (he used webpagetest.org for testing) -> WINNER highest Top Tier speed awards for last 3 years running in ReviewSignal.com's independent testing -> Industry-leading SPEED for 2 years running according to acclaimed blogger, Matthew Woodward -> Verified sub-30-SECOND average support response time on live chat -> FREE high-speed custom CDN (Content Delivery Network) included with all WPX plans -> FREE site speed optimization on request for all WPX customers -> FREE malware scanning & REMOVAL -> FREE site migrations to WPX within 24 hours Not happy with your current host’s speed, support or free inclusions? Then try WPX.net .
Convesio
convesio.com
Convesio is not just another hosting provider. Our infrastructure was designed from the ground up for hosting high performance, scalable WordPress sites. Simple, affordable, and powerful, Convesio makes complex server setups a breeze. You can deploy a WordPress site with load balancers, a database cluster, and redundant file system in under a minute! Domains and SSL's Adding your domain is simple with Convesio. Simply add it to the site dashboard and choose which version is the primary domain. If you want to maximize your search rankings and ensure your visitors know their information is safe and secure, you need an SSL. Convesio’s SSL provision using LetsEncrypt in less than 1 minute and automatically renew before expiration. Automated Backups Convesio makes backing up, cloning, or restoring your site easy. You can setup advanced backup and retention policies to determine how often you take backups and long you keep them. All with just a few clicks. DB, PHP, FTP and more Convesio offers all the basic settings you would expect from a WordPress host including SFTP, PhpMyAdmin, PHP Versions, and more. Fast caching with no plugin required. Really! Convesio caching is completely custom built and designed from the ground up for WordPress. Zero plugins required and 100% built into the platform. Manage Static and Dynamic Time To Live settings and use regular expressions to control page level caching. Database access with phpMyAdmin Access your database with the standard tools like phpMyAdmin. Perform Imports, Exports, SQL Queries and more. Every database runs in a MySQL Percona Cluster which can either be shared or private.
Gate.com
gate.com
Premium Managed WordPress hosting in a dedicated Virtual Machine environment - complete with enterprise-grade website security and an all-in-one suite of website management tools. Gate.com was started by a group of web hosting veterans who identified a gap in the marketplace - too many small and medium sized businesses with mission critical websites requiring a comprehensive security solution, but lacking the resources to make it happen. Leveraging best-in-class services, we’ve created a unique Managed WordPress hosting experience that addresses this need - providing premium website security in a dedicated Virtual Machine environment, complete with a powerful suite of website management tools. As a company, we consider it an honor to serve as our customers’ trusted Managed WordPress hosting providers and website security team.
HostForWeb
hostforweb.com
Chicago's premier web hosting provider, providing reliable, scalable solutions for customers of all sizes and services since 2001.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
Cloudways
cloudways.com
Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that simplifies website and application management, offering performance, reliability, and 24/7 support.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The DreamHost app allows users to build WordPress websites using a drag-and-drop interface, featuring a Quick-Start Wizard and over 200 starter sites.
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Hostinger app offers web hosting solutions including shared, VPS, and domain registration for users to create and manage websites easily.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.
MacStadium
macstadium.com
MacStadium provides cloud-based infrastructure solutions for Mac environments, enabling remote access and management for software development and testing.
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVHcloud is a cloud computing platform offering IaaS, PaaS solutions, and infrastructure management for users with diverse computing needs.
Pantheon
pantheon.io
Pantheon is a WebOps platform for building, launching, and managing Drupal and WordPress websites, offering tools for staging, version control, and performance.
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.
Rackspace
rackspace.com
Rackspace is a cloud management platform offering IaaS, web hosting, and hybrid solutions, including storage and AI integration for business cloud environments.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is a web hosting platform providing tools for website management, security, and performance optimization for various types of sites, including WordPress.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that enables users to design, build, and launch custom websites without coding.
WP Engine
wpengine.com
WP Engine is a managed WordPress hosting service that offers performance optimization, security, and support for building and managing WordPress sites.
10Web
10web.io
10Web is an AI website and e-commerce builder that simplifies website creation, management, and hosting for users without technical skills.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting provides fast and reliable web hosting services, including shared, VPS, and dedicated options, with 24/7 support and enhanced security features.
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa provides web hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses, featuring easy site management, reliable support, and security features.
20i
20i.com
20i offers managed web hosting for websites and apps, with a focus on speed, reliability, and easy management through a custom control panel.
Pressable
pressable.com
Managed WordPress Hosting, Redefined. It's time to raise your standards. Fully managed from top to bottom, our platform gives you the stability, tooling, and performance you deserve. Welcome to the big leagues.
Pressidium
pressidium.com
Pressidium offers fast, robust, scalable and secure Premium Managed WordPress Hosting. Our platform is built specifically to host professional WordPress sites, by using web-scale technologies and systems specifically optimized to deliver incredible speed, unparalleled availability and uptime. Leverage industrial grade Enterprise WordPress Hosting with cutting-edge technology and a specialist 24/7 DevOps support team staffed solely by WordPress Experts & Experienced Systems Engineers. You can experience our award-winning WordPress Hosting and Dashboard by taking advantage of our fully-featured trial, completely free of charge.
ScalaHosting
scalahosting.com
The next step in hosting evolution. Help your website thrive by hosting it on the cloud which delivers scalability, high speed and security 24/7/365.
amazee.io
amazee.io
amazee.io is a platform for deploying applications in Kubernetes, simplifying management and operations for developers with an open-source solution.
Webscale
webscale.com
Overview Webscale is the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, offering security, scalability, performance and automation for global brands. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale powers thousands of B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts in twelve countries and eight of the Fortune 1000 businesses and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.
