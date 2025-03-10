Convesio

convesio.com

Convesio is not just another hosting provider. Our infrastructure was designed from the ground up for hosting high performance, scalable WordPress sites. Simple, affordable, and powerful, Convesio makes complex server setups a breeze. You can deploy a WordPress site with load balancers, a database cluster, and redundant file system in under a minute! Domains and SSL's Adding your domain is simple with Convesio. Simply add it to the site dashboard and choose which version is the primary domain. If you want to maximize your search rankings and ensure your visitors know their information is safe and secure, you need an SSL. Convesio’s SSL provision using LetsEncrypt in less than 1 minute and automatically renew before expiration. Automated Backups Convesio makes backing up, cloning, or restoring your site easy. You can setup advanced backup and retention policies to determine how often you take backups and long you keep them. All with just a few clicks. DB, PHP, FTP and more Convesio offers all the basic settings you would expect from a WordPress host including SFTP, PhpMyAdmin, PHP Versions, and more. Fast caching with no plugin required. Really! Convesio caching is completely custom built and designed from the ground up for WordPress. Zero plugins required and 100% built into the platform. Manage Static and Dynamic Time To Live settings and use regular expressions to control page level caching. Database access with phpMyAdmin Access your database with the standard tools like phpMyAdmin. Perform Imports, Exports, SQL Queries and more. Every database runs in a MySQL Percona Cluster which can either be shared or private.