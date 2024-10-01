App store for web apps
Top Managed Hosting Providers - Nicaragua
Managed hosting providers lease computer servers that are fully managed and maintained by the service provider. These services are aimed at outsourcing the responsibilities typically handled by on-premise server administrators, such as hardware setup, software installation, and ongoing system maintenance. Managed hosting can cater to both virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated servers. It is primarily utilized by organizations seeking to avoid the commitment of managing servers internally, as effective server administration demands significant time and IT expertise. By opting for managed hosting, organizations can redirect their resources to other priorities, focusing solely on managing their hosted websites and email accounts. Additionally, managed hosting providers often include advanced security features, automated backups, and malware detection among their offerings. These services often intersect with traditional website hosting, with some providers specializing in managed hosting for specific content management systems.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to shi...
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Choose your web hosting solution and make the perfect website! From shared hosting and domains to VPS - we have all you need for online success.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is the largest independent website hosting platform trusted by the owners of over 2.8 million domains worldwide. With a focus on web speed and security, SiteGround’s hosting service includes simple but powerful website management tools and unique in-house solutions that make websites run ...
10Web
10web.io
10Web is a leading AI Website and AI E-commerce Builder. In today’s era, we democratize access to online opportunities. Our AI-powered tools simplify the creation and management of digital businesses, breaking down technical barriers. Our AI Website Builder simplifies the creation, management, and s...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into somethi...
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on ph...
WP Engine
wpengine.com
At WP Engine, we help power over 1.5 million businesses, brands, and agencies of all sizes on WordPress. We're on a mission to power the freedom to create, by providing premium solutions, services, support, and tools to grow our customers' online marketing, media, or merchant presence using WordPre...
Cloudways
cloudways.com
Created for Exceptional Experiences. Managed Cloud Hosting Platform. Focus on your business and avoid all the web hosting hassles. Our managed hosting guarantees unmatched performance, reliability and choice with 24/7 support that acts as your extended team, making Cloudways an ultimate choice for g...
Pantheon
pantheon.io
Pantheon is the website operations (WebOps) platform top developers, marketers, and IT use to build, launch and run their Drupal & WordPress websites. Pantheon includes all of the tools professional developers need to build best-practice sites—like staging environments, version control, backups and ...
Rackspace
rackspace.com
Rackspace Technology, Inc. is an American managed cloud computing company based in Windcrest, Texas, an inner suburb of San Antonio, Texas.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ dat...
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds provides dependable cloud solutions at a competitive price. Since founded in 2010, our primary compassion has been providing the best customer service and products to worldwide hosting customers. Our professional support remains available to our customers 24/7 and boasts a 99.9999% uptime ...
MacStadium
macstadium.com
MacStadium is a private cloud services provider and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performan...
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting is your high powered Web Hosting provider. Host your site on their fine tuned SwiftServer platform featuring a Turbo Server option for up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing solutions. A2 Hosting has a solution for your needs whether you need Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, V...
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost is a leader in fast Hosting solutions for mission-critical sites & apps. Own your stable VPS or Dedicated hosting to get a smooth operation. UltaHost is a high-performance web hosting platform that assists you in getting fast, stable, and safe websites for any type of digital project, wheth...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, Acc...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
Unlimited Hosting Hub
unlimitedhostinghub.com
Unlimited Hosting Hub offers high quality, fully managed and premium web hosting services to get your new website online. The best and most reliable unlimited personal and small-business web hosting guaranteed.
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Efficient, reliable, and secure. The Platform.sh Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) removes the complexities of cloud infrastructure management and optimizes development-to-production workflows, reducing the time it takes to build and deploy applications. Delivering efficiency, reliability, and security, ...
Hivelocity
hivelocity.net
Hivelocity was founded in 2002 by a few guys with a mission: to create an exceptional company with a singular focus on simplifying hosting. Starting with a single rack of servers located in the quintessential basement, our vision was to build a hosting company that not only supported customer growth...
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to pro...
20i
20i.com
High-performance managed hosting for every occasion. Join over 1 million agencies, freelancers, businesses and side-hustlers for unmatched speed and reliability. Quickly and easily manage all your websites/apps, domain names, CDN, SSL certificates, email and more all from My20i, our custom built and...
NameHero
namehero.com
NameHero is a web hosting and domain management company that offers best-in-class web hosting, VPS hosting, WordPress hosting, reseller hosting and enterprise hosting with 24/7/365 support and 99.9% uptime.
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa is a privately-owned company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. HostPapa also has locations in 11 other countries around the world. At HostPapa, we consider every one of our customers to be a part of our family. That's why our motto is "Let Papa take care of you!" We understand that ou...
amazee.io
amazee.io
amazee.io provides an application delivery and hosting platform for engineering teams to deploy applications more efficiently. The developer-centric, open source platform simplifies developers’ lives and jobs, minimizing the stress of managing infrastructure or operations. amazee.io supports organiz...
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platf...
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelance...
ElySpace
elyspace.com
ElySpace is a leading web hosting company specializing in Managed Cloud Hosting services. With our expert team and advanced infrastructure, we offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking a reliable and hassle-free hosting experience. Our Managed Cloud Hosting service ensures that your webs...
Webscale
webscale.com
Overview Webscale is the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, offering security, scalability, performance and automation for global brands. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure in multi-cloud envi...
Pressable
pressable.com
Managed WordPress Hosting, Redefined. It's time to raise your standards. Fully managed from top to bottom, our platform gives you the stability, tooling, and performance you deserve. Welcome to the big leagues.
Gate.com
gate.com
Premium Managed WordPress hosting in a dedicated Virtual Machine environment - complete with enterprise-grade website security and an all-in-one suite of website management tools. Gate.com was started by a group of web hosting veterans who identified a gap in the marketplace - too many small and med...
GrowLast
growlast.com
GrowLast is a top-tier web hosting and domain provider that offers fast, reliable, and secure cloud hosting solutions to businesses and individuals around the world. With a commitment to providing unparalleled speed and uptime, GrowLast's cloud hosting services are optimized for performance, ensurin...
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ HOST offers a vast range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centers, dedicated servers, and storage solutions, all our services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Start your online journey with fast and secure web hosting that enables you to take the Internet by storm . At HostItBro, you can choose from various web hosting-related services that include Domain Registration, Shared Hosting with LiteSpeed Servers. Choose HostItBro if you are looking for: ✅ Easy-...
Verpex
verpex.com
Verpex is a web hosting service provider that offers a variety of hosting services, including web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers. Why Verpex? Variety of Hosting Services: Verpex offers various hosting services, including web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers. This va...
Tsohost
tsohost.com
Tsohost offers Linux, Windows, email and managed web hosting services, as well as domain name registration.
RoseHosting
rosehosting.com
RoseHosting is in business since 2001. Back then, RoseHosting was the first and only company in the world to offer commercial Linux VPS. Now, RoseHosting offers quality, fully managed Linux VPS hosting services with enterprise-grade hardware and ultimate performance.
Pressidium
pressidium.com
Pressidium offers fast, robust, scalable and secure Premium Managed WordPress Hosting. Our platform is built specifically to host professional WordPress sites, by using web-scale technologies and systems specifically optimized to deliver incredible speed, unparalleled availability and uptime. Lever...
HostForWeb
hostforweb.com
Chicago's premier web hosting provider, providing reliable, scalable solutions for customers of all sizes and services since 2001.
Convesio
convesio.com
Convesio is not just another hosting provider. Our infrastructure was designed from the ground up for hosting high performance, scalable WordPress sites. Simple, affordable, and powerful, Convesio makes complex server setups a breeze. You can deploy a WordPress site with load balancers, a database c...
WPX Hosting
wpx.net
With WPX.net, you GET the world's FASTEST WordPress hosting service (independently verified): -> WINNER in all 3 entered categories of Kevin Ohashi's independent 2021 ReviewSignal.com WP hosting global speed average tests at wphostingbenchmarks.com (he used webpagetest.org for testing) -> WINNER hig...
Nexcess
nexcess.net
Nexcess helps sites and stores get online faster - and grow. For more than 23 years, we've been serving & supporting small businesses, large enterprises, and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Whether we're investing in new features, functions, products, or portfolio acquis...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
ScalaHosting
scalahosting.com
The next step in hosting evolution. Help your website thrive by hosting it on the cloud which delivers scalability, high speed and security 24/7/365.