Top Managed Hosting Providers - Georgia

Managed hosting providers lease computer servers that are fully managed and maintained by the service provider. These services are aimed at outsourcing the responsibilities typically handled by on-premise server administrators, such as hardware setup, software installation, and ongoing system maintenance. Managed hosting can cater to both virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated servers. It is primarily utilized by organizations seeking to avoid the commitment of managing servers internally, as effective server administration demands significant time and IT expertise. By opting for managed hosting, organizations can redirect their resources to other priorities, focusing solely on managing their hosted websites and email accounts. Additionally, managed hosting providers often include advanced security features, automated backups, and malware detection among their offerings. These services often intersect with traditional website hosting, with some providers specializing in managed hosting for specific content management systems.