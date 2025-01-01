Top Managed DNS Providers Software

Find the right software and services.
Managed DNS providers leverage computing power to handle customers' web traffic efficiently. These providers utilize pooled datacenter resources to support traffic across various customer websites, applications, and networks. Users can manage DNS traffic through a web-based dashboard or desktop application, enabling functionalities such as failover prevention, visitor authentication, and DNS data management. Additionally, some providers incorporate security features to defend against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. In addition to their DNS services, many managed providers also function as domain registrars or offer domain registration services. However, standalone domain registration services typically lack the advanced network traffic control capabilities found in integrated managed DNS solutions, focusing instead on enabling users to reserve website domains.
Control D
controld.com
Control D is a DNS filtering platform that blocks unwanted content and threats, provides traffic redirection, and enhances privacy and visibility on network usage.
DNS Made Easy
dnsmadeeasy.com
DNS Made Easy provides a user-friendly platform for managing DNS records and settings, ensuring efficient domain resolution and improved network performance.
ClouDNS
cloudns.net
ClouDNS offers fast and secure DNS hosting services, providing tools for managing DNS records and improving website performance and reliability.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an edge computing platform that offers CDN services, security solutions, and infrastructure for enhanced website performance and data processing.
Loopia
loopia.com
Loopia app offers web hosting, domain management, and website building tools, enabling users to manage their digital presence easily and securely.
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
WPMU DEV is a platform for managing multiple WordPress sites, offering plugins, hosting, site management tools, and support.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer provides affordable web hosting, domain registration, and management tools for individuals and businesses to enhance their online presence.
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
TierPoint is an app for managing data center operations, offering cloud services and cybersecurity solutions to optimize IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency.
MonoVM
monovm.com
MonoVM provides cloud-based VPS solutions, offering scalable virtual servers, domain registration, and web hosting services with 24/7 support and flexible payment options.
