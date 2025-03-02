Top Managed DNS Providers Software - Tuvalu

Find the right software and services.
Managed DNS providers leverage computing power to handle customers' web traffic efficiently. These providers utilize pooled datacenter resources to support traffic across various customer websites, applications, and networks. Users can manage DNS traffic through a web-based dashboard or desktop application, enabling functionalities such as failover prevention, visitor authentication, and DNS data management. Additionally, some providers incorporate security features to defend against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. In addition to their DNS services, many managed providers also function as domain registrars or offer domain registration services. However, standalone domain registration services typically lack the advanced network traffic control capabilities found in integrated managed DNS solutions, focusing instead on enabling users to reserve website domains.
DNS Made Easy
dnsmadeeasy.com
DNS Made Easy offers affordable DNS management services that are easy to manage and blazingly fast. Get set up in minutes and enjoy the fastest and most reliable managed DNS in the industry.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.
Control D
controld.com
Control D is a customizable DNS filtering and traffic redirection platform that leverages Secure DNS protocols like DNS-over-HTTPS, DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-QUIC, with support for Legacy DNS. - Block malicious threats - Block unwanted types of content network wide (ads & trackers, IoT telemetry, adult content, socials, and more) - Gain visibility on network events and usage patterns, with client level granularity - Re-route traffic via proxies (through DNS) for improved privacy and security - Enjoy superior UX and simplicity Think of it as your personal Authoritative DNS resolver for the entire Internet that gives you granular control over what domains get resolved, redirected or blocked.
ClouDNS
cloudns.net
ClouDNS provides fast and secure Free DNS Hosting & Premium DNS Hosting with Global Anycast DNS Network.
Loopia
loopia.com
Loopia is Sweden's largest and leading hosting provider since 1999. We offer simple, secure and sustainable services with the best support on the market.
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelancers, site-owners, and agencies grow their WP businesses.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platform for 21x faster speed and high stability of your hosting services. • Free SSL certificates and cPGuard security tool for protecting your website data and visitors from cyber threats. • Free domain name (.in, .com) and SEO default tool for boosting your online presence and ranking. • 24/7 technical support and customer service that is available to assist you with any issues or queries. • Competitive pricing and plans that suit your budget and needs. • Worldwide data centers that ensure optimal speed and uptime for your hosting services.
MonoVM
monovm.com
Providing a platform to make ideas and businesses to have an online presence is what Monovm is all about. Making this a reality for over 100 thousand clients within a matter of 9 years, we designed the services to give everyone their visibility online. We are an all in one web hosting service provider with all hosting related services provided under one roof. We provide High-end Dedicated Servers, Windows VPS, Linux VPS, RDP, SSD VPS, Domain Registration, WordPress Web Hosting, Linux Web hosting and SSL Certificates. Our clients being our number one priority makes our services to be in a class all by itself with quality assurance being the backbone of all our services. We’re here to pave the way for people to start, grow and make an image online and off!
