Top Managed DNS Providers Software - Denmark

Managed DNS providers leverage computing power to handle customers' web traffic efficiently. These providers utilize pooled datacenter resources to support traffic across various customer websites, applications, and networks. Users can manage DNS traffic through a web-based dashboard or desktop application, enabling functionalities such as failover prevention, visitor authentication, and DNS data management. Additionally, some providers incorporate security features to defend against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. In addition to their DNS services, many managed providers also function as domain registrars or offer domain registration services. However, standalone domain registration services typically lack the advanced network traffic control capabilities found in integrated managed DNS solutions, focusing instead on enabling users to reserve website domains.

Control D

Control D

controld.com

Control D is a customizable DNS filtering and traffic redirection platform that leverages Secure DNS protocols like DNS-over-HTTPS, DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-QUIC, with support for Legacy DNS. - Block malicious threats - Block unwanted types of content network wide (ads & trackers, IoT telemetry, ad...

DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy

dnsmadeeasy.com

DNS Made Easy offers affordable DNS management services that are easy to manage and blazingly fast. Get set up in minutes and enjoy the fastest and most reliable managed DNS in the industry.

ClouDNS

ClouDNS

cloudns.net

ClouDNS provides fast and secure Free DNS Hosting & Premium DNS Hosting with Global Anycast DNS Network.

StackPath

StackPath

stackpath.com

StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.

Loopia

Loopia

loopia.com

Loopia is Sweden's largest and leading hosting provider since 1999. We offer simple, secure and sustainable services with the best support on the market.

DomainRacer

DomainRacer

domainracer.com

DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platf...

WPMU DEV

WPMU DEV

wpmudev.com

Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelance...

TierPoint

TierPoint

tierpoint.com

At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from co...

MonoVM

MonoVM

monovm.com

Providing a platform to make ideas and businesses to have an online presence is what Monovm is all about. Making this a reality for over 100 thousand clients within a matter of 9 years, we designed the services to give everyone their visibility online. We are an all in one web hosting service provid...

