Top Managed DNS Providers Software - Germany
Managed DNS providers leverage computing power to handle customers' web traffic efficiently. These providers utilize pooled datacenter resources to support traffic across various customer websites, applications, and networks. Users can manage DNS traffic through a web-based dashboard or desktop application, enabling functionalities such as failover prevention, visitor authentication, and DNS data management. Additionally, some providers incorporate security features to defend against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. In addition to their DNS services, many managed providers also function as domain registrars or offer domain registration services. However, standalone domain registration services typically lack the advanced network traffic control capabilities found in integrated managed DNS solutions, focusing instead on enabling users to reserve website domains.
Control D
controld.com
Control D is a customizable DNS filtering and traffic redirection platform that leverages Secure DNS protocols like DNS-over-HTTPS, DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-QUIC, with support for Legacy DNS. - Block malicious threats - Block unwanted types of content network wide (ads & trackers, IoT telemetry, ad...
DNS Made Easy
dnsmadeeasy.com
DNS Made Easy offers affordable DNS management services that are easy to manage and blazingly fast. Get set up in minutes and enjoy the fastest and most reliable managed DNS in the industry.
ClouDNS
cloudns.net
ClouDNS provides fast and secure Free DNS Hosting & Premium DNS Hosting with Global Anycast DNS Network.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.
Loopia
loopia.com
Loopia is Sweden's largest and leading hosting provider since 1999. We offer simple, secure and sustainable services with the best support on the market.
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platf...
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelance...
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from co...
MonoVM
monovm.com
Providing a platform to make ideas and businesses to have an online presence is what Monovm is all about. Making this a reality for over 100 thousand clients within a matter of 9 years, we designed the services to give everyone their visibility online. We are an all in one web hosting service provid...